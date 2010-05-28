Insect Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123814494, 9780123814500

Insect Control

1st Edition

Biological and Synthetic Agents

Editors: Lawrence I. Gilbert Sarjeet Gill
eBook ISBN: 9780123814500
Paperback ISBN: 9780444638274
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th May 2010
Page Count: 490
Description

The publication of the extensive 7-volume work Comprehensive Molecular Insect Science provided library customers and their end-users with a complete reference encompassing important developments and achievements in modern insect science, including reviews on the ecdysone receptor, lipocalins, and bacterial toxins. One of the most popular areas in entomology is control, and this derivative work, Insect Control, taps into a previously unapproached market – the end user who desires to purchase a comprehensive yet affordable work on important aspects of this topic. Contents will include timeless articles covering insect growth- and development-disrupting insecticides, mechanisms and use of Bacillus thuringiensis, biology and genomics of polydnaviruses, pheromones: function and use in insect control, and more. New summaries for each chapter will give an overview of developments in the related article since its original publication.

Key Features

  • Articles selected by the known and respected editor-in-chief and co-editor of the original MRW
  • The articles are classic reviews offering broad coverage of essential topics in insect control, with special addenda including author notes on the chapter since its original publication
  • Introduction by the editors puts the selected body of work in context for this volume, highlighting the need for entomologists and related researchers to have these reviews in their personal collection

Readership

Insect researchers working with pest control and management, agricultural entomologists, graduate students in entomology and integrated pest management (alternative pest control)

Details

No. of pages:
490
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123814500
Paperback ISBN:
9780444638274

About the Editor

Lawrence I. Gilbert

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

Sarjeet Gill

Sarjeet S. Gill is Professor of Cell Biology in the Department of Cell Biology and Neuroscience at the University of California, Riverside, and Entomologist in the Agricultural Experimental Station on the same campus. His research interests are in biochemistry, molecular biology and insect toxicology, with a focus on mechanisms of bacterial and viral pathogenesis, and the role of the midgut and Malpighian tubules in insect homeostasis. Dr. Gill's research also employs the use of whole genome tools to analyze gene function. His research has been continually funded through the NIH and USDA, he continues to serve on national and international committees related to his research interests, and is an elected fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Riverside, USA

