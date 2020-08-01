Insect-Borne Diseases in the 21st Century provides a comprehensive look at the transmission of the world’s most notorious diseases carried by insects today. This book offers an assessment of current and potential future insect-vectored diseases as they relate to human health, as well as the health of strategic agricultural and livestock production.

Written by a leading expert in insect-borne diseases, this book starts with an examination of the history of insect-borne diseases, beginning with those that have been well-known to scientists for decades, and spanning to more recent outbreaks like the Zika virus. The book takes into consideration environmental and climate changes and how these factors relate to disease-transmitting insects. It then goes on to explore the bionetworks and system biology of potential new superorganisms, offering a variety of preventative and protective solutions for what may come, based on the scientific study of the phenomenon.

Insect-Borne Diseases in the 21st Century is a must-have for entomology researchers and students who seek the most up-to-date information on disease-causing pathogens transmitted by insects. This book also serves as a resource for ordinary people whose lives may be affected by such diseases and who need to understand exactly what is going on by directly accessing the latest scientific information.