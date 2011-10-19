Insall & Scott Surgery of the Knee
5th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Online and in print, Insall & Scott Surgery of the Knee, edited by W. Norman Scott, MD, and 11 section editors who are experts in their fields, is your complete, multimedia guide to the most effective approaches for diagnosis and management of the full range of knee disorders affecting patients of all ages. From anatomical and biomechanical foundations, to revision total knee replacement, this authoritative reference provides the most up-to-date and complete guidance on cutting-edge surgical procedures, the largest collection of knee videos in one knee textbook. Expanded coverage and rigorous updates—including 40 online-only chapters—keep you current with the latest advances in cartilage repair and regeneration, allograft and autografts, computer robotics in total knee arthroplasty, and other timely topics. This edition is the first book ever endorsed by The Knee Society. Access the full text - including a wealth of detailed intraoperative photographs, a robust video library, additional online-only chapters, a glossary of TKR designs, quarterly updates, and more - at www.expertconsult.com.
Key Features
- Get all you need to know about the clinical and basic science aspects of the full range of knee surgeries as well as the latest relevant information, including imaging and biomechanics; soft tissue cartilage; ligament/meniscal repair and reconstructions; partial and total joint replacement; fractures; tumors; and the arthritic knee.
- Master the nuances of each new technique through step-by-step instructions and beautiful, detailed line drawings, intraoperative photographs, and surgical videos.
- See exactly how it’s done. Watch master surgeons perform Partial and Primary TKR, Revision TKR, Tumor Replacement, Fracture Treatment, and over 160 videos on the expertconsult.com.
- Find information quickly and easily thanks to a consistent, highly templated, and abundantly illustrated chapter format and streamlined text with many references and chapters appearing online only.
Table of Contents
Section 1. Basic Science
1. Anatomy
2. Anatomic Aberrations
3. Clinical Examination of the Knee
4. Gene therapy in the Treatment of Knee Disorders
Section 2. Imaging of the Knee
5. Knee Imaging Techniques and Normal Anatomy
6. Imaging of Osseous Knee Trauma
7. Internal Derangements: Ligaments and Tendons
8. Internal Derangements: Menisci and Cartilage
9. Arthropathies, Osteonecrosis and Bursitis
10. Imaging of Total Knee Arthroplasty
11. Tumor and Tumor-like Conditions
Section 3. Biomechanics
12. Three-Dimensional Morphology of the Knee
13. Fluoroscopic Analysis of Total Knee Replacement
14. Biomechanics and Vibroarthrogaphy of the Patellofemoral Joint
15. Contact Mechanics of the Human Knee
16. In Vivo Mechanics and Vibration of the Knee Joint
17. Does strain in the patella change after TKA? A finite element investigation of natural and implanted patellae
18. Simulation Testing of Knee Implants
19. Knee Wear
Section 4. Sports Medicine: Articular Cartilage and Meniscus
20. Articular Cartilage: Biology, Biomechanics, and Healing Response
21. Articular Cartilage Injury and Adult OCD: Treatment Options and Decision Making
22. International Experience With Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation With Periosteum (Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation), Including Scaffold Guided Techniques and Tissue Engineered Matrix Support
23. Osteochondral Autograft Plug Transfer
24. Osteochondral Allograft Transplantation
25. Débridement and Microfracture for Full-Thickness Articular Cartilage Defects
26. Articular Cartilage Repair with Bioscaffolds
27. Failed Cartilage Repair
28. Arthroscopic Treatment of Degenerative Arthritis of the Knee
29. Treatment of Juvenile Osteochondritis Dissecans of the Knee
30. Secondary, Spontaneous, and Post-Arthroscopy Osteonecrosis of the Knee: Diagnosis and Management
31. Healing of Knee Ligaments and Menisci
32. Arthroscopic Meniscal Resection
33. Arthroscopic Assisted Inside-out and Outside-in Meniscus Repair
34. Arthroscopic Meniscal Repair – All Inside
35. Meniscal Allograft Transplantation
36. Synthetic Meniscal Substitutes (Including CMI)
Section 5. Sports Medicine: Ligament Injuries
37. Classification of Knee Ligament Injuries
38. Sports Knee Rating Systems and Related Statistics
39. Medial Ligamentous Injuries of the Knee: Acute and Chronic
Gehron Treme and Robert Schenck
40. Fibular Collateral Ligament and the Posterolateral Corner
41. ACL Injuries and Reconstruction: Indications, Principles, Outcomes
42. Bone-Patellar Tendon-Bone Autograft ACL Reconstruction
43. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction With Hamstring Tendons
44. ACL Reconstruction With Central Quadriceps Free Tendon Graft
45. Allograft ACL Reconstruction
46. Double Bundle ACL Reconstruction
47. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction via the Anteromedial Portal
and Single Tunnel, Double Bundle Technique
48. Complications of Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction
49. Revision Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: Etiology, Patient Evaluation, and Surgical Technique
50. Revision ACL Surgery: One Versus Two Stage Technique
51. Osteotomy and the Cruciate Deficient Knee
52. Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty in Anterior Cruciate Ligament Deficient Knees
53. Rehabilitation of the Surgically Reconstructed and Non-Surgical Anterior Cruciate Ligament
54. Knee Bracing for Athletic Injuries
55. Decision Making and Surgical Treatment of PCL Ruptures
56. PCL Reconstruction: Posterior Inlay Technique
57. PCL Reconstruction: Transtibial Double Bundle Technique
58. PCL Reconstruction: Remnant-preserving Technique
59. The Dislocated Knee
60. Dislocation of the Proximal Tibiofibular Joint
Section 6. Sports Medicine: Patellar and Extensor Mechanism Disorders
61. Disorders of the Patellofemoral Joint
62. Distal Realignment of the Patellofemoral Joint: Indications, Effects, Results, And Recommendations
63. Surgery of the Patellofemoral Joint: Proximal Realignment
64. Repair and Reconstruction of the Medial Patellofemoral Ligament for Treatment of Lateral Patellar Dislocations: Surgical Techniques and Clinical Results
65. Sulcus Deepening Trochleoplasty
66. Quadriceps and Patellar Tendon Disruption
Section 7. Knee Arthritis
67. Gout and Other Crystalline Arthropathies
68. Knee Osteoarthritis
69. Overview of Psoriatic Arthritis
70. Systemic Allergic Dermatitis in Total Knee Arthroplasty
71. Rheumatoid Arthritis of the Knee: Current Medical Management
Section 8. Miscellaneous Conditions and Treatments
72. The Synovium: Normal and Pathological Conditions
73. Hemophilia and Pigmented Villonodular Synovitis
74. Anesthesia for Knee Surgery
75. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome of the Knee
76. Partial Denervation for the Treatment of Painful Neuromas Complicating Total Knee Replacement
77. HIV Infection and Its Relationship to Knee Disorders
Section 9. Plastic Surgery
78. Soft-Tissue Healing
79. The Problem Wound: Coverage Options
Section 10. Fractures About the Knee
80. Distal Femur Fractures
81. Tibial Plateau Fractures
82. Fractures of the Patella
83. Treatment of Periprosthetic Fractures around a Total Knee Arthroplasty
Section 11. Pediatric Knee
84. Normal Knee Embryology and Development
85. Congenital Deformities of the Knee
86. Meniscal Disorders
87. Osteochondritis Dissecans
88. Reconstructing the Anterior Cruciate Ligament in Pediatric Patients
89. Tibial Spine Fractures
90. Physeal Fractures about the Knee
91. Patellar Instability
Section 12. Joint Replacement and Its Alternatives
92. Nonoperative Treatment of Knee Arthritis
93. Scoring Systems and their Validation for the Arthritic Knee
94. Osteotomy about the Knee: American Perspective
95. Osteotomy for the Arthritic Knee: A European Perspective
96. Osteotomy About The Knee: International Roundtable Discussion
97. Historic Development, Classification, and Characteristics of Knee Prostheses
98. Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty
99. Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty: A European Perspective
100. Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty: International Roundtable Discussion
101. Patellofemoral Arthroplasty
102. Bicompartmental knee arthroplasty
103: Unicompartmental, Bicompartmental, or Tricompartmental Arthritis of the Knee: Algorithm for Surgical Management
104. Surgical Approaches in TKA: Standard and MIS Techniques
105. Surgical Techniques and Instrumentation in Total Knee Arthroplasty
106: Correction of Fixed Deformities with Total Knee Arthroplasty
107. Cemented Total Knee Arthroplasty: The Gold Standard
108. Cementless Total Knee Designs
109. PCL Retention in Total Knee Arthroplasty
110. Posterior Cruciate Sacrificing TKA
111. Posterior Cruciate-Substituting Total Knee Arthroplasty
112. Mobile Bearing Total Knee Arthroplasty
113. Joint Replacement and its Alternatives: Patellar Resurfacing in TKA
114. Total Knee Arthroplasty-- What Implant Do I Prefer for my Patients: International Roundtable Discussions
115. Computer Navigation in Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty
116. Computer-Navigated Total Knee Arthroplasty
117. Imageless Computer Navigation in Total Knee Arthroplasty: The Simpler Wave of the Future
118. Electromagnetic Computer-Assisted Navigation
119. Management of Extra-articular Deformity in Total Knee Arthroplasty with Navigation
120. NEW CHAPTER
121. Kinematic Alignment in Total Knee Arthroplasty With and Without Patient-Specific Cutting Guides (OtisKnee)
122. Robotics in Total Knee Arthroplasty
123. CAS: The How to and What to Use in MIS-TKR Surgery
124. Advanced Technologies in Performing TKA: Roundtable Discussion
Revision and Complex Knee Arthroplasty
125. Complications of Total Knee Arthroplasty
126. Extensile Surgical Exposures for Revision Total Knee Replacement
127. Revision of Aseptic Failed Total Knee Arthroplasty
128. The Infected Total Knee Replacement
129. Instability in Total Knee Arthroplasty
130. Management of Bone Defects in Revision TKA: Augments, Structural and Impaction Graft and Cones
131. Patellar Revision
132. Patellar Fractures in Total Knee Arthroplasty
133. Extensor Mechanism Disruption after Total Knee Arthroplasty
134. Economics of Total Knee Arthroplasty
Section 13. Medical/Surgical Consideration in Managing the TKR Patient
Medical Issues
135. Perioperative Management of the Patient with Coronary Stents
Deep Vein Thrombosis
136. American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Guidelines-What they are and why I use them
137. Prevention of Venous Thromboembolism in Knee Surgery: Limitations of ASA and Mechanical Devices
138. Venous Thromboembolism Prophylaxis after Knee Surgery: The European Approach
139. Thromboembolic Disease and Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty
140. Treatment of Hematoma and Hemarthrosis Following Total Knee Arthroplasty
141. A Multimodal Approach to Transfusion Avoidance and Blood Loss Management in Total Knee Arthroplasty
142. Advances in anticoagulation for total joint arthroplasty: The newer agents
143. Advances in Mechanical Compression Devices
144. Prevention of Thrombophlebitis and Pulmonary Embolism in Total Knee Arthroplasty
Pain Management
145. A Multimodal Approach to Pain Management in Total Joint Arthroplasty
146. Pain Management: The Surgeons Approach
Section 14: Tumors About the Knee
147. Evaluation of the Patient with a Bone Lesion about the Knee
148. Surgical Treatment of Benign Bone Lesions
149. The Surgical Management of Malignant Bone Tumors Around The Knee
150. Allograft Prosthetic Composite Reconstruction of the Knee
151. Megaprostheses for Reconstruction Following Tumor Resection About the Knee
152. Metastatic Disease about the Knee: Evaluation and Surgical Treatment
153. Soft-Tissue Tumors of the Knee
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2012
- Published:
- 19th October 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455727896
About the Author
W. Norman Scott
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, New York University Langone Medical Center, Hospital for Joint Diseases, Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Marshall University, Founding Director, Insall Scott Kelly Institute for Orthopaedic Sports Medicine, New York, NY