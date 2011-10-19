Insall & Scott Surgery of the Knee

Section 1. Basic Science

1. Anatomy

2. Anatomic Aberrations

3. Clinical Examination of the Knee

4. Gene therapy in the Treatment of Knee Disorders

Section 2. Imaging of the Knee

5. Knee Imaging Techniques and Normal Anatomy

6. Imaging of Osseous Knee Trauma

7. Internal Derangements: Ligaments and Tendons

8. Internal Derangements: Menisci and Cartilage

9. Arthropathies, Osteonecrosis and Bursitis

10. Imaging of Total Knee Arthroplasty

11. Tumor and Tumor-like Conditions

Section 3. Biomechanics

12. Three-Dimensional Morphology of the Knee

13. Fluoroscopic Analysis of Total Knee Replacement

14. Biomechanics and Vibroarthrogaphy of the Patellofemoral Joint

15. Contact Mechanics of the Human Knee

16. In Vivo Mechanics and Vibration of the Knee Joint

17. Does strain in the patella change after TKA? A finite element investigation of natural and implanted patellae

18. Simulation Testing of Knee Implants

19. Knee Wear

Section 4. Sports Medicine: Articular Cartilage and Meniscus

20. Articular Cartilage: Biology, Biomechanics, and Healing Response

21. Articular Cartilage Injury and Adult OCD: Treatment Options and Decision Making

22. International Experience With Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation With Periosteum (Autologous Chondrocyte Implantation), Including Scaffold Guided Techniques and Tissue Engineered Matrix Support

23. Osteochondral Autograft Plug Transfer

24. Osteochondral Allograft Transplantation

25. Débridement and Microfracture for Full-Thickness Articular Cartilage Defects

26. Articular Cartilage Repair with Bioscaffolds

27. Failed Cartilage Repair

28. Arthroscopic Treatment of Degenerative Arthritis of the Knee

29. Treatment of Juvenile Osteochondritis Dissecans of the Knee

30. Secondary, Spontaneous, and Post-Arthroscopy Osteonecrosis of the Knee: Diagnosis and Management

31. Healing of Knee Ligaments and Menisci

32. Arthroscopic Meniscal Resection

33. Arthroscopic Assisted Inside-out and Outside-in Meniscus Repair

34. Arthroscopic Meniscal Repair – All Inside

35. Meniscal Allograft Transplantation

36. Synthetic Meniscal Substitutes (Including CMI)

Section 5. Sports Medicine: Ligament Injuries

37. Classification of Knee Ligament Injuries

38. Sports Knee Rating Systems and Related Statistics

39. Medial Ligamentous Injuries of the Knee: Acute and Chronic

Gehron Treme and Robert Schenck

40. Fibular Collateral Ligament and the Posterolateral Corner

41. ACL Injuries and Reconstruction: Indications, Principles, Outcomes

42. Bone-Patellar Tendon-Bone Autograft ACL Reconstruction

43. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction With Hamstring Tendons

44. ACL Reconstruction With Central Quadriceps Free Tendon Graft

45. Allograft ACL Reconstruction

46. Double Bundle ACL Reconstruction

47. Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction via the Anteromedial Portal

and Single Tunnel, Double Bundle Technique

48. Complications of Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

49. Revision Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction: Etiology, Patient Evaluation, and Surgical Technique

50. Revision ACL Surgery: One Versus Two Stage Technique

51. Osteotomy and the Cruciate Deficient Knee

52. Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty in Anterior Cruciate Ligament Deficient Knees

53. Rehabilitation of the Surgically Reconstructed and Non-Surgical Anterior Cruciate Ligament

54. Knee Bracing for Athletic Injuries

55. Decision Making and Surgical Treatment of PCL Ruptures

56. PCL Reconstruction: Posterior Inlay Technique

57. PCL Reconstruction: Transtibial Double Bundle Technique

58. PCL Reconstruction: Remnant-preserving Technique

59. The Dislocated Knee

60. Dislocation of the Proximal Tibiofibular Joint

Section 6. Sports Medicine: Patellar and Extensor Mechanism Disorders

61. Disorders of the Patellofemoral Joint

62. Distal Realignment of the Patellofemoral Joint: Indications, Effects, Results, And Recommendations

63. Surgery of the Patellofemoral Joint: Proximal Realignment

64. Repair and Reconstruction of the Medial Patellofemoral Ligament for Treatment of Lateral Patellar Dislocations: Surgical Techniques and Clinical Results

65. Sulcus Deepening Trochleoplasty

66. Quadriceps and Patellar Tendon Disruption

Section 7. Knee Arthritis

67. Gout and Other Crystalline Arthropathies

68. Knee Osteoarthritis

69. Overview of Psoriatic Arthritis

70. Systemic Allergic Dermatitis in Total Knee Arthroplasty

71. Rheumatoid Arthritis of the Knee: Current Medical Management

Section 8. Miscellaneous Conditions and Treatments

72. The Synovium: Normal and Pathological Conditions

73. Hemophilia and Pigmented Villonodular Synovitis

74. Anesthesia for Knee Surgery

75. Complex Regional Pain Syndrome of the Knee

76. Partial Denervation for the Treatment of Painful Neuromas Complicating Total Knee Replacement

77. HIV Infection and Its Relationship to Knee Disorders

Section 9. Plastic Surgery

78. Soft-Tissue Healing

79. The Problem Wound: Coverage Options

Section 10. Fractures About the Knee

80. Distal Femur Fractures

81. Tibial Plateau Fractures

82. Fractures of the Patella

83. Treatment of Periprosthetic Fractures around a Total Knee Arthroplasty

Section 11. Pediatric Knee

84. Normal Knee Embryology and Development

85. Congenital Deformities of the Knee

86. Meniscal Disorders

87. Osteochondritis Dissecans

88. Reconstructing the Anterior Cruciate Ligament in Pediatric Patients

89. Tibial Spine Fractures

90. Physeal Fractures about the Knee

91. Patellar Instability

Section 12. Joint Replacement and Its Alternatives

92. Nonoperative Treatment of Knee Arthritis

93. Scoring Systems and their Validation for the Arthritic Knee

94. Osteotomy about the Knee: American Perspective

95. Osteotomy for the Arthritic Knee: A European Perspective

96. Osteotomy About The Knee: International Roundtable Discussion

97. Historic Development, Classification, and Characteristics of Knee Prostheses

98. Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty

99. Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty: A European Perspective

100. Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty: International Roundtable Discussion

101. Patellofemoral Arthroplasty

102. Bicompartmental knee arthroplasty

103: Unicompartmental, Bicompartmental, or Tricompartmental Arthritis of the Knee: Algorithm for Surgical Management

104. Surgical Approaches in TKA: Standard and MIS Techniques

105. Surgical Techniques and Instrumentation in Total Knee Arthroplasty

106: Correction of Fixed Deformities with Total Knee Arthroplasty

107. Cemented Total Knee Arthroplasty: The Gold Standard

108. Cementless Total Knee Designs

109. PCL Retention in Total Knee Arthroplasty

110. Posterior Cruciate Sacrificing TKA

111. Posterior Cruciate-Substituting Total Knee Arthroplasty

112. Mobile Bearing Total Knee Arthroplasty

113. Joint Replacement and its Alternatives: Patellar Resurfacing in TKA

114. Total Knee Arthroplasty-- What Implant Do I Prefer for my Patients: International Roundtable Discussions

115. Computer Navigation in Primary Total Knee Arthroplasty

116. Computer-Navigated Total Knee Arthroplasty

117. Imageless Computer Navigation in Total Knee Arthroplasty: The Simpler Wave of the Future

118. Electromagnetic Computer-Assisted Navigation

119. Management of Extra-articular Deformity in Total Knee Arthroplasty with Navigation

120. NEW CHAPTER

121. Kinematic Alignment in Total Knee Arthroplasty With and Without Patient-Specific Cutting Guides (OtisKnee)

122. Robotics in Total Knee Arthroplasty

123. CAS: The How to and What to Use in MIS-TKR Surgery

124. Advanced Technologies in Performing TKA: Roundtable Discussion

Revision and Complex Knee Arthroplasty

125. Complications of Total Knee Arthroplasty

126. Extensile Surgical Exposures for Revision Total Knee Replacement

127. Revision of Aseptic Failed Total Knee Arthroplasty

128. The Infected Total Knee Replacement

129. Instability in Total Knee Arthroplasty

130. Management of Bone Defects in Revision TKA: Augments, Structural and Impaction Graft and Cones

131. Patellar Revision

132. Patellar Fractures in Total Knee Arthroplasty

133. Extensor Mechanism Disruption after Total Knee Arthroplasty

134. Economics of Total Knee Arthroplasty

Section 13. Medical/Surgical Consideration in Managing the TKR Patient

Medical Issues

135. Perioperative Management of the Patient with Coronary Stents

Deep Vein Thrombosis

136. American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Guidelines-What they are and why I use them

137. Prevention of Venous Thromboembolism in Knee Surgery: Limitations of ASA and Mechanical Devices

138. Venous Thromboembolism Prophylaxis after Knee Surgery: The European Approach

139. Thromboembolic Disease and Unicompartmental Knee Arthroplasty

140. Treatment of Hematoma and Hemarthrosis Following Total Knee Arthroplasty

141. A Multimodal Approach to Transfusion Avoidance and Blood Loss Management in Total Knee Arthroplasty

142. Advances in anticoagulation for total joint arthroplasty: The newer agents

143. Advances in Mechanical Compression Devices

144. Prevention of Thrombophlebitis and Pulmonary Embolism in Total Knee Arthroplasty

Pain Management

145. A Multimodal Approach to Pain Management in Total Joint Arthroplasty

146. Pain Management: The Surgeons Approach

Section 14: Tumors About the Knee

147. Evaluation of the Patient with a Bone Lesion about the Knee

148. Surgical Treatment of Benign Bone Lesions

149. The Surgical Management of Malignant Bone Tumors Around The Knee

150. Allograft Prosthetic Composite Reconstruction of the Knee

151. Megaprostheses for Reconstruction Following Tumor Resection About the Knee

152. Metastatic Disease about the Knee: Evaluation and Surgical Treatment

153. Soft-Tissue Tumors of the Knee