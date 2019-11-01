Inquiry, Treatment Principles and Plans in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine
1st Edition
Volume 5
Description
Inquiry, Treatment Principles and Plans in Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, volume five in the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine series, provides the benefits of using the intake form, patient narratives and proper inquiry based on Chinese and Western medicine methods within the clinical setting to establish reliable treatment plans for cardiovascular patients. This reference is organized systematically into three sections covering questionnaires and testimony from patients, inquiry and physical examination techniques that are useful for examining cardiac patients, and specific cardiovascular symptoms in the new and returning patient, including definition of the symptom and clinical significance from Chinese and Western perspectives and treatment principles.
This important reference will aid cardiovascular researchers in the study of integrative Chinese and Western medicine with its clear, structured base to guide clinical practice and encourage collaboration between Chinese and Western medicine practitioners.
Key Features
- Guides the identification of cardiovascular disease through western medicine and TCM differential diagnosing
- Provides examination and inquiry techniques using both Western and TCM methods
- Demonstrates a tailored approach to patient interaction that is specific to cardiology
Readership
Researchers in biomedical science studying cardiology and clinicians practicing Chinese Medicine within the cardiovascular field
Table of Contents
Section I: Intake and Patient Narrative
1. Intake Techniques
2. Patient Narrative Techniques
Section II: Inquiry and Examination
3. Inquiry and Examination Techniques
Section III Disorders, Treatment Principles and Plans
4. Chest Pain
5. Dyspnea and Orthopnea
6. Heart Palpitations
7. Syncope
8. Edema
9. Claudication
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128176160
About the Author
Anika Al-Shura
Anika Niambi Al-Shura, MSOM, PhD is originally from Louisville, KY and founded Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC in 1994. Since that time Dr. Anika has been transitioning practice perspectives from alternative healthcare in medical massage therapy to integrative Chinese medicine. In 2004, Dr. Anika earned her bachelors in Professional Health Sciences and masters degree in Oriental Medicine from East West College of Natural Medicine, travelled to China and continued her 10 year medical study and a career in teaching until 2014.
Dr. Anika studied at Shandong University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital, Jujiiang Medical University Hospital and Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital. She earned study certificates in Chinese internal medicine, internal medicine and general surgery, and a specialty in Chinese medicine cardiology.
During her teaching career, Dr. Anika taught medical subjects and research at Shandong Medical University, Jiujiang Medical College and Tianjin Medical University. While teaching, she completed her dissertation on Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine, and received her doctorate in medical education in 2014.
Since 2014, Dr. Anika has been living in Florida, where she is developing the Integrative Cardiovascular Chinese Medicine (ICCM) study program at Niambi Wellness. There are 8 courses in the program which were approved by NCCAOM and Florida Medical Board of Acupuncture for awarding CE credits to licensed practitioners. The course textbooks for the program were published by Elsevier Academic Press. Eligibility and registration information can be found at www.niambiwellness.com.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, CEU Instructor, Niambi Wellness Institute, LLC, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine