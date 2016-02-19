Input Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126399707, 9780323156431

Input Devices

1st Edition

Editors: Sol Sherr
eBook ISBN: 9780323156431
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1988
Page Count: 314
Description

Input Devices, Volume 1, Computer Graphics: Technology and Applications focuses on the technologies used in equipment and systems for computer graphics and discusses the applications for which computer graphics is intended. This book explores the combinations of software and hardware that make up the operating systems.

Comprised of seven chapters, this volume starts with an overview of the popular examples of input devices that are used in computer graphics systems, including typewriter keyboard, the mouse and voice input, data input panels, digitzers, and touch input panels. This book then proceeds with a discussion of the general requirements for input devices. Other chapters consider the various panel input devices that are popular means of allowing the user to interface with the computer graphics system. The final chapter deals with voice input systems, which is a technique that has not fully achieved its potential. This book is a valuable resource for designers and users of computer graphics equipment and systems.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Introduction to Input Devices

2. Human Factors Considerations in the Design and Selection of Computer Input Devices

3. Keyboards

4. Digitizers and Input Tablets

5. Mice

6. Trackballs and Joysticks

7. Voice Input Systems

Index

About the Editor

Sol Sherr

