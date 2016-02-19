Inorganic Ultramicroanalysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080138121, 9781483150482

Inorganic Ultramicroanalysis

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Analytical Chemistry

Authors: I. P. Alimarin M. N. Petrikova
eBook ISBN: 9781483150482
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 168
Description

Inorganic Ultramicroanalysis focuses on the techniques and experimental methods used in ultramicroanalysis of inorganic compounds. Topics covered include the general apparatus used in the ultramicromethod of chemical analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and methods of separation. This book consists of six chapters and opens with a review of the special features of the ultramicromethod of chemical analysis, paying particular attention to the use of the law of errors to calculate the limiting quantity of a substance necessary for the performance of chemical operations. The surface area of unit volume in the macro- and ultramicromethods of analysis is also compared. The next chapter deals with the general apparatus used in ultramicroanalysis, including the microscope and micromanipulators, and describes techniques of working with small volumes. The reader is then introduced to qualitative and quantitative analysis and methods of separation such as precipitation and electrolysis. The last chapter discusses future prospects for inorganic ultramicroanalysis. This monograph is written primarily for inorganic and analytical chemists.

Table of Contents


Preface

Editors' Preface

Introduction

Chapter I—Special Features of the Ultramicromethod of Chemical Analysis

Chapter II—General Apparatus

The Microscope

Micromanipulators

Piston Attachment for the Micropipette

The Moist Chamber and Apparatus Holder

Microapparatus

Some Ancillary Apparatus

Setting up the Apparatus

On Techniques of Working with Small Volumes

Chapter III—Qualitative Analysis

Observation of the Color of Solutions

The Formation and Observation of Precipitates

Microcrystalline Reactions

Systematic Qualitative Analysis

Chapter IV—Methods of Separation

Separation by Precipitation

Separation by Electrolysis

Separation on Ion-Exchange Resins

Separation by Extraction

Separation by Sublimation and Distillation

Chapter V—The Qualitative Analysis of Various Samples

The Preparation of the Sample for Analysis

The Dissolution of Microsamples of a Substance

Examples of the Analysis of Alloys and Metals

Chapter VI—Quantitative Analysis

Balances and Weighing

Volumetric Methods

Colorimetric Methods

Conclusion—The Future Development of Inorganic Ultramicro-Analysis

References

Index

