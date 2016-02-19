Inorganic Ultramicroanalysis
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Analytical Chemistry
Description
Inorganic Ultramicroanalysis focuses on the techniques and experimental methods used in ultramicroanalysis of inorganic compounds. Topics covered include the general apparatus used in the ultramicromethod of chemical analysis, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and methods of separation. This book consists of six chapters and opens with a review of the special features of the ultramicromethod of chemical analysis, paying particular attention to the use of the law of errors to calculate the limiting quantity of a substance necessary for the performance of chemical operations. The surface area of unit volume in the macro- and ultramicromethods of analysis is also compared. The next chapter deals with the general apparatus used in ultramicroanalysis, including the microscope and micromanipulators, and describes techniques of working with small volumes. The reader is then introduced to qualitative and quantitative analysis and methods of separation such as precipitation and electrolysis. The last chapter discusses future prospects for inorganic ultramicroanalysis. This monograph is written primarily for inorganic and analytical chemists.
Table of Contents
Preface
Editors' Preface
Introduction
Chapter I—Special Features of the Ultramicromethod of Chemical Analysis
Chapter II—General Apparatus
The Microscope
Micromanipulators
Piston Attachment for the Micropipette
The Moist Chamber and Apparatus Holder
Microapparatus
Some Ancillary Apparatus
Setting up the Apparatus
On Techniques of Working with Small Volumes
Chapter III—Qualitative Analysis
Observation of the Color of Solutions
The Formation and Observation of Precipitates
Microcrystalline Reactions
Systematic Qualitative Analysis
Chapter IV—Methods of Separation
Separation by Precipitation
Separation by Electrolysis
Separation on Ion-Exchange Resins
Separation by Extraction
Separation by Sublimation and Distillation
Chapter V—The Qualitative Analysis of Various Samples
The Preparation of the Sample for Analysis
The Dissolution of Microsamples of a Substance
Examples of the Analysis of Alloys and Metals
Chapter VI—Quantitative Analysis
Balances and Weighing
Volumetric Methods
Colorimetric Methods
Conclusion—The Future Development of Inorganic Ultramicro-Analysis
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483150482