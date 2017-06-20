Inorganic Reaction Mechanisms, Volume 70
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. The Kinetics and Mechanism of Complex Redox Reactions in Aqueous Solution: The Tools of the Trade
Mária Szabó, Gábor Bellér, József Kalmár and István Fábián
2. O-O Bond Activation in Cu and Fe-Based Coordination Complexes: Breaking it Makes the Difference
Joan Serrano-Plana, Anna Company and Miquel Costas
3. µ-Nitrido Diiron Phthalocyanine and Porphyrin Complexes: Unusual Structures With Interesting Catalytic Properties
Alexander B. Sorokin
4. The Role of Nonheme Transition Metal-Oxo, -Peroxo and -Superoxo Intermediates in Enzyme Catalysis and Reactions of Bioinspired Complexes
Abayomi S. Faponle and Samuel P. de Visser
5. Diarylplatinum(II) Scaffolds for Kinetic and Mechanistic Studies on the Formation of Platinacycles via an Oxidative Addition/Reductive Elimination/Oxidative Addition Sequence
Gabriel Aullón, Margarita Crespo, Jesús Jover and Manuel Martínez
6. Controlling the Lability of Square-Planar Pt(II) Complexes Through Electronic and π-Conjugation: Correlation Between Kinetics and Theoretical Parameters
Allen Mambanda and Deogratius Jaganyi
7. Thionitrous Acid/Thionitrite and Perthionitrite Intermediates in the "Crosstalk" of NO and H2S
Juan P. Marcolongo, Ari Zeida, Leonardo D. Slep and José A. Olabe
8. Computational Insights Into the Reactivity at the Sulfur Atoms of M3S4 (M= Mo, W) Clusters: The Mechanism of [3+2] Cycloaddition With Alkynes
Andrés G. Algarra and Manuel G. Basallote
9. Reactive Oxygen Species in Photodynamic Therapy: Mechanisms of Their Generation and Potentiation
Janusz M. Dąbrowski
10. Formic Acid as a Hydrogen Carrier for Fuel Cells Towards a Sustainable Energy System
Hajime Kawanami, Yuichi Himeda and Gábor Laurenczy
Description
Inorganic Reaction Mechanisms, Volume 70 is the latest volume in the Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series that presents timely summaries of current progress in inorganic chemistry, ranging from bio-inorganic to solid state studies. Topics covered in this updated volume include The Kinetics and Mechanism of Complex Redox Reactions in Aqueous Solution: The Tools of the Trade, O-O Bond Activation in Cu and Fe-Based Coordination Complexes: Breaking it Makes the Difference, µ-Nitrido Diiron Phthalocyanine and Porphyrin Complexes: Unusual Structures With Interesting Catalytic Properties, and The Role of Nonheme Transition Metal-Oxo, -Peroxo and -Superoxo Intermediates in Enzyme Catalysis and Reactions of Bioinspired Complexes.
This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the field, serving as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume contains an index and chapters are fully referenced.
Key Features
- Features comprehensive reviews on the latest developments in inorganic reaction mechanisms, a subfield of inorganic chemistry
- Includes contributions from leading experts in the field of inorganic reaction mechanisms
- Serves as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers in inorganic reaction mechanisms
Readership
A wide range of readers from among practitioners in the field of inorganic reaction mechanisms, from experienced investigators to postdoctoral and pre-doctoral students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 20th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128128350
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128128343
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rudi van Eldik Serial Volume Editor
Rudi van Eldik was born in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) in 1945 and grew up in Johannesburg (South Africa). He received his chemistry education and DSc degree at the former Potchefstroom University (SA), followed by post-doctoral work at the State University of New York at Buffalo (USA) and the University of Frankfurt (Germany). After completing his Habilitation in Physical Chemistry at the University of Frankfurt in 1982, he was appointed as Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Private University of Witten/Herdecke in 1987. In 1994 he became Professor of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, from where he retired in 2010. At present he is Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, and Visiting Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the N. Copernicus University in Torun, Poland.
His research interests cover the elucidation of inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms, with special emphasis on the application of high pressure thermodynamic and kinetic techniques. In recent years his research team also focused on the application of low-temperature rapid-scan techniques to identify and study reactive intermediates in catalytic cycles, and on mechanistic studies in ionic liquids. He is Editor of the series Advances in Inorganic Chemistry since 2003. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several chemistry journals. He is the author of over 880 research papers and review articles in international journals and supervised 80 PhD students. He has received honorary doctoral degrees from the former Potchefstroom University, SA (1997), Kragujevac University, Serbia (2006), Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (2010), University of Pretoria, SA (2010), and Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology, Russia (2012). He has developed a promotion activity for chemistry and related experimental sciences in the form of chemistry edutainment presentations during the period 1995-2010. In 2009 he was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit (‘Bundesverdienstkreuz’) by the Federal President of Germany, and the Inorganic Mechanisms Award by the Royal Society of Chemistry (London).
His hobbies include music, hiking, jogging, cycling and motor-biking. He is the father of two and grandfather of four children.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany
Colin Hubbard Serial Volume Editor
After attending Grammar Schools, Colin D. Hubbard read Chemistry at the University of Sheffield in England, earning honours Bachelors, and Doctor of Philosophy degrees, the latter with R.G. Wilkins and S.F.A. Kettle. Postdoctoral Research followed at MIT and Cornell (G.G. Hammes) and the University of California, Berkeley, (J.F. Kirsch). He accepted a position as Assistant Professor of Chemistry at the University of New Hampshire, Durham in 1967, and proceeded to Associate, Full and Emeritus status. In 1994 he joined the group of Rudi van Eldik as Visiting Professor and Research Associate, first at the University of Witten-Herdecke and subsequently at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany. From 1998 – 2001 he served as a Research Manager at Unilever Research, Colworth, England. Since 2002 he has been a co-editor for Advances in Inorganic Chemistry (Volumes 54, 61, 65, 68 & 70), and a writer of review articles principally on the application of high hydrostatic pressure in inorganic chemistry reactions for mechanism diagnosis. He has spent Sabbaticals at the University of Kent, Canterbury, England, (E.F. Caldin), the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada, (H.B. Dunford), the University of Leicester, England (J. Burgess) and the University of Seville, Spain, (F. Sanchez).
Affiliations and Expertise
Oakham, Rutland, UK