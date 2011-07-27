Inorganic Photochemistry, Volume 63
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Luminescent lanthanide sensors
Abbreviations
I. Introduction
II. Effects of Ancillary Ligands
III. Additional Factors That Govern Complex Stability
IV. Looking to the Future
V. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Photophysics of soft and hard molecular assemblies based on luminescent complexes
I. Introduction
II. Basic Photophysics of Selected Transition Metal Complexes
III. Molecular Systems Based on Aggregates of d6 Metal Complexes
IV. Molecular Systems Based on Aggregates of d8 Metal Complexes
V. Conclusions and Open Questions
Photochemistry and photophysics of metal complexes with dendritic ligands
I. Dendrimers: A New Class of Ligands
II. Intrinsic Photochemical and Photophysical Properties of Organic Dendrimers
III. Dendrimers with One or More Metal Complexes as Branching Centers
IV. Coordination of Metal Ions Inside Dendrimers
V. Coordination of Dendrimers Around Metal Ions
VI. Conclusion
Photochemistry and photocatalysis of rhenium(I) diimine complexes
I. Introduction
II. Photophysics of Rhenium(I) Diimine Complexes
III. Photochemistry of Rhenium(I) Complexes
IV. Rhenium(I) Complexes as Highly Efficient Photocatalyst
Acknowledgments
Design of porphyrin-based photosensitizers for photodynamic therapy
I. Introduction
II. Molecular and Electronic Structure
III. Electronic Transitions
IV. Photoinduced Reactions with Molecular Oxygen
V. Photodynamic Therapy
VI. Conclusions
Acknowledgments
Photosensitization and photocatalysis in bioinorganic, bio-organometallic and biomimetic systems
I. Introduction
II. Inorganic Photochemistry Inspired by Nature
III. Design Strategies and Building Blocks
IV. Selected Applications
V. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Transition metal complexes as solar photocatalysts in the environment
I. Introduction
II. Environmental Matter Under Sunlight Impact
III. Effect of Complexation and Photochemistry on Composition of Individual Compartments and Transport Between Them
IV. Transition Metal Photochemistry in Conversion of Some Atmospheric Gases
V. Photooxidation of Organic Pollutants by Transition Metal Complexes in Hydrosphere and Soils
VI. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
Photochemical activation and splitting of H2O, CO2, and N2 induced by CT excitation of redoxactive metal complexes
I. Introduction
II. Water Splitting
III. Carbon Dioxide Splitting
IV. Dinitrogen Splitting
V. Conclusion
VI. Abbreviations
Acknowledgment
Visible light photocatalysis by metal halide complexes containing titania as a semiconductor ligand
I. Introduction
II. Titania–Chloroplatinum(IV) Complexes
III. Titania–Halogenorhodium(III) Complexes (X=Cl, Br)
IV. Summary and Outlook
Acknowledgments
Photocatalysis by inorganic solid materials
I. Introduction
II. Photocatalysis
III. Principle of Photocatalysis
IV. Kinetics
V. Visible Light-Induced Photocatalysis
VI. Design of Active Photocatalysts
VII. Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rudi van Eldik Serial Volume Editor
Rudi van Eldik was born in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) in 1945 and grew up in Johannesburg (South Africa). He received his chemistry education and DSc degree at the former Potchefstroom University (SA), followed by post-doctoral work at the State University of New York at Buffalo (USA) and the University of Frankfurt (Germany). After completing his Habilitation in Physical Chemistry at the University of Frankfurt in 1982, he was appointed as Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Private University of Witten/Herdecke in 1987. In 1994 he became Professor of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, from where he retired in 2010. At present he is Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, and Visiting Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the N. Copernicus University in Torun, Poland.
His research interests cover the elucidation of inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms, with special emphasis on the application of high pressure thermodynamic and kinetic techniques. In recent years his research team also focused on the application of low-temperature rapid-scan techniques to identify and study reactive intermediates in catalytic cycles, and on mechanistic studies in ionic liquids. He is Editor of the series Advances in Inorganic Chemistry since 2003. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several chemistry journals. He is the author of over 880 research papers and review articles in international journals and supervised 80 PhD students. He has received honorary doctoral degrees from the former Potchefstroom University, SA (1997), Kragujevac University, Serbia (2006), Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (2010), University of Pretoria, SA (2010), and Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology, Russia (2012). He has developed a promotion activity for chemistry and related experimental sciences in the form of chemistry edutainment presentations during the period 1995-2010. In 2009 he was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit (‘Bundesverdienstkreuz’) by the Federal President of Germany, and the Inorganic Mechanisms Award by the Royal Society of Chemistry (London).
His hobbies include music, hiking, jogging, cycling and motor-biking. He is the father of two and grandfather of four children.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany