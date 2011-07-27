Inorganic Photochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123859044, 9780123859051

Inorganic Photochemistry, Volume 63

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Rudi van Eldik Grazyna Stochel
eBook ISBN: 9780123859051
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123859044
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th July 2011
Page Count: 464
Table of Contents

Preface

Luminescent lanthanide sensors

Abbreviations

I. Introduction

II. Effects of Ancillary Ligands

III. Additional Factors That Govern Complex Stability

IV. Looking to the Future

V. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Photophysics of soft and hard molecular assemblies based on luminescent complexes

I. Introduction

II. Basic Photophysics of Selected Transition Metal Complexes

III. Molecular Systems Based on Aggregates of d6 Metal Complexes

IV. Molecular Systems Based on Aggregates of d8 Metal Complexes

V. Conclusions and Open Questions

Photochemistry and photophysics of metal complexes with dendritic ligands

I. Dendrimers: A New Class of Ligands

II. Intrinsic Photochemical and Photophysical Properties of Organic Dendrimers

III. Dendrimers with One or More Metal Complexes as Branching Centers

IV. Coordination of Metal Ions Inside Dendrimers

V. Coordination of Dendrimers Around Metal Ions

VI. Conclusion

Photochemistry and photocatalysis of rhenium(I) diimine complexes

I. Introduction

II. Photophysics of Rhenium(I) Diimine Complexes

III. Photochemistry of Rhenium(I) Complexes

IV. Rhenium(I) Complexes as Highly Efficient Photocatalyst

Acknowledgments

Design of porphyrin-based photosensitizers for photodynamic therapy

I. Introduction

II. Molecular and Electronic Structure

III. Electronic Transitions

IV. Photoinduced Reactions with Molecular Oxygen

V. Photodynamic Therapy

VI. Conclusions

Acknowledgments

Photosensitization and photocatalysis in bioinorganic, bio-organometallic and biomimetic systems

I. Introduction

II. Inorganic Photochemistry Inspired by Nature

III. Design Strategies and Building Blocks

IV. Selected Applications

V. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

Transition metal complexes as solar photocatalysts in the environment

I. Introduction

II. Environmental Matter Under Sunlight Impact

III. Effect of Complexation and Photochemistry on Composition of Individual Compartments and Transport Between Them

IV. Transition Metal Photochemistry in Conversion of Some Atmospheric Gases

V. Photooxidation of Organic Pollutants by Transition Metal Complexes in Hydrosphere and Soils

VI. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

Photochemical activation and splitting of H2O, CO2, and N2 induced by CT excitation of redoxactive metal complexes

I. Introduction

II. Water Splitting

III. Carbon Dioxide Splitting

IV. Dinitrogen Splitting

V. Conclusion

VI. Abbreviations

Acknowledgment

Visible light photocatalysis by metal halide complexes containing titania as a semiconductor ligand

I. Introduction

II. Titania–Chloroplatinum(IV) Complexes

III. Titania–Halogenorhodium(III) Complexes (X=Cl, Br)

IV. Summary and Outlook

Acknowledgments

Photocatalysis by inorganic solid materials

I. Introduction

II. Photocatalysis

III. Principle of Photocatalysis

IV. Kinetics

V. Visible Light-Induced Photocatalysis

VI. Design of Active Photocatalysts

VII. Concluding Remarks

Acknowledgments

Description

The Advances in Inorganic Chemistry series present timely and informative summaries of the current progress in a variety of subject areas within inorganic chemistry, ranging from bio-inorganic to solid state studies. This acclaimed serial features reviews written by experts in the field and serves as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers. Each volume contains an index, and each chapter is fully referenced.

Key Features

  • Features comprehensive reviews on the latest developments
  • Includes contributions from leading experts in the field
  • Serves as an indispensable reference to advanced researchers

Readership

Bioinorganic, inorganic, supramolecular and organometallic chemists

Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Rudi van Eldik

Rudi van Eldik Serial Volume Editor

Rudi van Eldik was born in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) in 1945 and grew up in Johannesburg (South Africa). He received his chemistry education and DSc degree at the former Potchefstroom University (SA), followed by post-doctoral work at the State University of New York at Buffalo (USA) and the University of Frankfurt (Germany). After completing his Habilitation in Physical Chemistry at the University of Frankfurt in 1982, he was appointed as Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Private University of Witten/Herdecke in 1987. In 1994 he became Professor of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, from where he retired in 2010. At present he is Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, and Visiting Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the N. Copernicus University in Torun, Poland.

His research interests cover the elucidation of inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms, with special emphasis on the application of high pressure thermodynamic and kinetic techniques. In recent years his research team also focused on the application of low-temperature rapid-scan techniques to identify and study reactive intermediates in catalytic cycles, and on mechanistic studies in ionic liquids. He is Editor of the series Advances in Inorganic Chemistry since 2003. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several chemistry journals. He is the author of over 880 research papers and review articles in international journals and supervised 80 PhD students. He has received honorary doctoral degrees from the former Potchefstroom University, SA (1997), Kragujevac University, Serbia (2006), Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (2010), University of Pretoria, SA (2010), and Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology, Russia (2012). He has developed a promotion activity for chemistry and related experimental sciences in the form of chemistry edutainment presentations during the period 1995-2010. In 2009 he was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit (‘Bundesverdienstkreuz’) by the Federal President of Germany, and the Inorganic Mechanisms Award by the Royal Society of Chemistry (London).

His hobbies include music, hiking, jogging, cycling and motor-biking. He is the father of two and grandfather of four children.

University of Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany

