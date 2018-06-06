Plant Physiology, Volume III: Inorganic Nutrition of Plants deals with the inorganic nutrition and metabolism of plants. The book explores the role of elements, other than carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, which are essential to, or used by, plants in their vital processes. It summarizes the knowledge about mineral nutrition of plants and presents a philosophy of plant nutrition in general. This volume is organized into six chapters and begins with a brief history of mineral nutrition of plants, as well as the media from which plants draw their nutrients, such as the soil and artificial culture medium. The book then discusses the requirements for specific elements, the symptoms incurred by their deficient supply, and the evidence that a given element can be considered essential. The next chapters focus on the inorganic nutrition of microorganisms, general functions of the essential nutrient elements, and the biological situations in which elementary nitrogen is converted to the organic form. The book concludes by analyzing the soil as a complex biological system and its implication for the interpretation of the nutrition of higher plants. This book is a valuable resource for those interested in plant nutrition and plant physiology.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume III

Preface

The Plan of the Treatise

Note on the Use of Plant Names

Introduction

Trends in the Inorganic Nutrition of Plants

Preamble to Chapter 1

Chapter One Mineral Nutrition of Plants in Soils and in Culture Media

Part 1. Mineral Nutrition of Plants in Soils

I. Historical: Soils and Plant Nutrition

II. Factors in the Occurrence and Distribution of Mineral Nutrients in the Soil

III. Nature and Content of Soil Nutrients

IV. Factors in the Retention and Availability of Nutrients

V. Nutrient Uptake from Soil

VI. Methods for Determining the Nutrient Requirement of Crops in the Field

VII. Foliar Nutrition

Part 2. Mineral Nutrition of Plants in Culture Media by

VIII. Early Experiments and the Development of Nutrient Culture Methods

IX. The Essential Plant Micronutrients

X. Experimental Methods for the Study of Micronutrient Requirements

XI. The Application of Culture Methods in the Study of Edaphic Factors

References for Parts 1 and 2

Preamble to Chapter 2

Chapter Two The Essential Nutrient Elements: Requirements and Interactions in Plants

I. Introduction

II. Morphological, Anatomical, Chemical, and Physiological Effects of Mineral Disorders and Nutrient Interactions

References

Preamble to Chapter 3

Chapter Three Inorganic Nutrient Nutrition of Microorganisms

I. Introduction

II. Mineral Element Requirements

III. Requirement for Nitrogen and Its Compounds

IV. Requirements for Other Nutrient Elements

V. Toxicity Effects of Metals

VI. Conclusions

References

Preamble to Chapter 4

Chapter Four Modes of Action of the Essential Mineral Elements

I. Introduction

II. General Functions of the Essential Nutrient Elements

III. Catalytic Properties of Metalloproteins

IV. Metal Requirements of Enzymes

V. Mechanism of Action of the Micronutrient Elements

VI. Mechanism of Action of the Macronutrient Elements

VII. Mineral Nutrients in Metabolic Pathways and Processes

VIII. Concluding Remarks

References

Preamble to Chapter 5

Chapter Five Biological Nitrogen Fixation

I. Introduction

II. Nitrogen Fixation by Free-Living Microorganisms

III. Symbiotic Nitrogen Fixation in Leguminous Plants

References

Preamble to Chapter 6

Chapter Six Microbial Activities of Soil as They Affect Plant Nutrition

I. Microbial Activities of Soil and Soil Structure

II. Nitrogen Metabolism in Soil

III. Sulfur Metabolism in Soil

IV. The Rhizosphere and Plant Nutrition

V. Studies of Soil Metabolism

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Author Index

Index to Plant Names

Subject Index

