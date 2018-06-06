Inorganic Nutrition of Plants
1st Edition
Description
Plant Physiology, Volume III: Inorganic Nutrition of Plants deals with the inorganic nutrition and metabolism of plants. The book explores the role of elements, other than carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen, which are essential to, or used by, plants in their vital processes. It summarizes the knowledge about mineral nutrition of plants and presents a philosophy of plant nutrition in general.
This volume is organized into six chapters and begins with a brief history of mineral nutrition of plants, as well as the media from which plants draw their nutrients, such as the soil and artificial culture medium. The book then discusses the requirements for specific elements, the symptoms incurred by their deficient supply, and the evidence that a given element can be considered essential. The next chapters focus on the inorganic nutrition of microorganisms, general functions of the essential nutrient elements, and the biological situations in which elementary nitrogen is converted to the organic form. The book concludes by analyzing the soil as a complex biological system and its implication for the interpretation of the nutrition of higher plants.
This book is a valuable resource for those interested in plant nutrition and plant physiology.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume III
Preface
The Plan of the Treatise
Note on the Use of Plant Names
Introduction
Trends in the Inorganic Nutrition of Plants
Preamble to Chapter 1
Chapter One Mineral Nutrition of Plants in Soils and in Culture Media
Part 1. Mineral Nutrition of Plants in Soils
I. Historical: Soils and Plant Nutrition
II. Factors in the Occurrence and Distribution of Mineral Nutrients in the Soil
III. Nature and Content of Soil Nutrients
IV. Factors in the Retention and Availability of Nutrients
V. Nutrient Uptake from Soil
VI. Methods for Determining the Nutrient Requirement of Crops in the Field
VII. Foliar Nutrition
Part 2. Mineral Nutrition of Plants in Culture Media by
VIII. Early Experiments and the Development of Nutrient Culture Methods
IX. The Essential Plant Micronutrients
X. Experimental Methods for the Study of Micronutrient Requirements
XI. The Application of Culture Methods in the Study of Edaphic Factors
References for Parts 1 and 2
Preamble to Chapter 2
Chapter Two The Essential Nutrient Elements: Requirements and Interactions in Plants
I. Introduction
II. Morphological, Anatomical, Chemical, and Physiological Effects of Mineral Disorders and Nutrient Interactions
References
Preamble to Chapter 3
Chapter Three Inorganic Nutrient Nutrition of Microorganisms
I. Introduction
II. Mineral Element Requirements
III. Requirement for Nitrogen and Its Compounds
IV. Requirements for Other Nutrient Elements
V. Toxicity Effects of Metals
VI. Conclusions
References
Preamble to Chapter 4
Chapter Four Modes of Action of the Essential Mineral Elements
I. Introduction
II. General Functions of the Essential Nutrient Elements
III. Catalytic Properties of Metalloproteins
IV. Metal Requirements of Enzymes
V. Mechanism of Action of the Micronutrient Elements
VI. Mechanism of Action of the Macronutrient Elements
VII. Mineral Nutrients in Metabolic Pathways and Processes
VIII. Concluding Remarks
References
Preamble to Chapter 5
Chapter Five Biological Nitrogen Fixation
I. Introduction
II. Nitrogen Fixation by Free-Living Microorganisms
III. Symbiotic Nitrogen Fixation in Leguminous Plants
References
Preamble to Chapter 6
Chapter Six Microbial Activities of Soil as They Affect Plant Nutrition
I. Microbial Activities of Soil and Soil Structure
II. Nitrogen Metabolism in Soil
III. Sulfur Metabolism in Soil
IV. The Rhizosphere and Plant Nutrition
V. Studies of Soil Metabolism
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Author Index
Index to Plant Names
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 830
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323142335