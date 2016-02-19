Inorganic Fibres & Composite Materials
Inorganic fibres, their manufacture and properties: metal fibres - iire drawing techniques. Melt forming techniques. Carbon fibres - manufacture processes. Post-treatments of carbon fibres. Boron fibres - use of other core materials. Improvements in the CVD process and related apparatus. Polycrystalline refractory oxide fibres - manufacture processes. Composition, properties and applications. Polycrystalline refractory carbide, nitride and boride fibres - chemical vapor deposition. Other fibres - review. New types of fibres developed since 1970. Monocrystalline fibres: growth techniques - growth from the vapor phase. Growth from solutions. Growth from gels. Other techniques. Inorganic fibres composite materials: metal matrix composites - the metal fibre-metal matrix systems. The carbon-, boron-, carbide-, boride-fibre-metal matrix system. Ceramic or glass matrix composites - metal-ceramic systems. Ceramic-ceramic systems. General methods for the manufacture of composite materials - methods based on the combination of preformed fibres with matrix material. Methods involving the in situ generation of fibres. List of cited patents. List of patentees. Subject index.
A compendium of the current state-of-the-art in the technology of inorganic fibre manufacture and its use in the development of new high grade composite materials. Provides comprehensive information that is well in advance of industrial realization with invaluable insight relating to development and expected future trends. Specific entries are provided for the most important types of fibres known to date, each type discussed under manufacture, post-treatments, properties and uses. Also includes high quality photomicrographs, diagrams of the process techniques and molecular structures, bibliographical data, and helpful summaries in tabular form. Lists over 870 patent references.
For materials scientists, structural engineers, designers, chemists and patent attorneys.
@qu:The value of this publication is in its presentation of where and by whom work is being conducted which is of commercial and strategic interest. @source:Materials & Design, vol. 7, no. 1
