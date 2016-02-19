Inorganic Fibres & Composite Materials

A compendium of the current state-of-the-art in the technology of inorganic fibre manufacture and its use in the development of new high grade composite materials. Provides comprehensive information that is well in advance of industrial realization with invaluable insight relating to development and expected future trends. Specific entries are provided for the most important types of fibres known to date, each type discussed under manufacture, post-treatments, properties and uses. Also includes high quality photomicrographs, diagrams of the process techniques and molecular structures, bibliographical data, and helpful summaries in tabular form. Lists over 870 patent references.