Inorganic Fibres & Composite Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080311456, 9781483293479

Inorganic Fibres & Composite Materials

1st Edition

A Survey of Recent Developments

Authors: P. Bracke H. Schurmans J. Verhoest
eBook ISBN: 9781483293479
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 30th April 1984
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Inorganic fibres, their manufacture and properties: metal fibres - iire drawing techniques. Melt forming techniques. Carbon fibres - manufacture processes. Post-treatments of carbon fibres. Boron fibres - use of other core materials. Improvements in the CVD process and related apparatus. Polycrystalline refractory oxide fibres - manufacture processes. Composition, properties and applications. Polycrystalline refractory carbide, nitride and boride fibres - chemical vapor deposition. Other fibres - review. New types of fibres developed since 1970. Monocrystalline fibres: growth techniques - growth from the vapor phase. Growth from solutions. Growth from gels. Other techniques. Inorganic fibres composite materials: metal matrix composites - the metal fibre-metal matrix systems. The carbon-, boron-, carbide-, boride-fibre-metal matrix system. Ceramic or glass matrix composites - metal-ceramic systems. Ceramic-ceramic systems. General methods for the manufacture of composite materials - methods based on the combination of preformed fibres with matrix material. Methods involving the in situ generation of fibres. List of cited patents. List of patentees. Subject index.

Description

A compendium of the current state-of-the-art in the technology of inorganic fibre manufacture and its use in the development of new high grade composite materials. Provides comprehensive information that is well in advance of industrial realization with invaluable insight relating to development and expected future trends. Specific entries are provided for the most important types of fibres known to date, each type discussed under manufacture, post-treatments, properties and uses. Also includes high quality photomicrographs, diagrams of the process techniques and molecular structures, bibliographical data, and helpful summaries in tabular form. Lists over 870 patent references.

Readership

For materials scientists, structural engineers, designers, chemists and patent attorneys.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293479

Reviews

@qu:The value of this publication is in its presentation of where and by whom work is being conducted which is of commercial and strategic interest. @source:Materials & Design, vol. 7, no. 1

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

P. Bracke Author

H. Schurmans Author

J. Verhoest Author

Affiliations and Expertise

European Patent Office, The Hague, The Netherlands

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.