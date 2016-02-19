Inorganic Complexes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955999, 9780323159692

Inorganic Complexes

1st Edition

Authors: C.K. Jorgensen
eBook ISBN: 9780323159692
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 228
Description

Inorganic Complexes describes the particular features of inorganic complex chemistry, as it has developed since 1950.

The chemical information recorded in this book is intimately connected with the theoretical approach applying M.O. theory, which is also called ligand field theory in the special case of transition group complexes with a partly filled shell, for classification of the energy levels and rationalization of the absorption spectra.

This text also discusses the aqua, hydroxo, oxo, fluoro, chloro, bromo, and iodo complexes; nitrogen-, oxygen-, and sulfur-containing ligands; amino acids and other N,O-containing ligands; and intermetallic bonding and co-operative effects.

This publication is a good source for chemists and students conducting work on inorganic complex chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Introduction

2. Aqua, Hydroxo, Oxo Complexes

3. Fluoro, Chloro, Bromo, Iodo Complexes

4. Nitrogen-containing Ligands

5. Oxygen-containing Ligands

6. Amino Acids and other Ν,Ο-containing Ligands

7. Sulphur-containing Ligands

8. Η, P, As, Se, Te and other Ligands of Low Electronegativity

9. Intermetallic Bonding and Co-operative Effects

10. General Conclusions

Bibliography

Subject Indexes

Details

No. of pages:
228
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323159692

