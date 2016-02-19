Inorganic Complexes
1st Edition
Description
Inorganic Complexes describes the particular features of inorganic complex chemistry, as it has developed since 1950.
The chemical information recorded in this book is intimately connected with the theoretical approach applying M.O. theory, which is also called ligand field theory in the special case of transition group complexes with a partly filled shell, for classification of the energy levels and rationalization of the absorption spectra.
This text also discusses the aqua, hydroxo, oxo, fluoro, chloro, bromo, and iodo complexes; nitrogen-, oxygen-, and sulfur-containing ligands; amino acids and other N,O-containing ligands; and intermetallic bonding and co-operative effects.
This publication is a good source for chemists and students conducting work on inorganic complex chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. Aqua, Hydroxo, Oxo Complexes
3. Fluoro, Chloro, Bromo, Iodo Complexes
4. Nitrogen-containing Ligands
5. Oxygen-containing Ligands
6. Amino Acids and other Ν,Ο-containing Ligands
7. Sulphur-containing Ligands
8. Η, P, As, Se, Te and other Ligands of Low Electronegativity
9. Intermetallic Bonding and Co-operative Effects
10. General Conclusions
Bibliography
Subject Indexes
