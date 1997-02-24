Inorganic Chemistry

Thomas W. Swaddle received his B.Sc. at University College London in 1958, and his Ph.D. at the University of Leicester in 1961. He held two post-doctoral appointments in the United States before joining the academic staff at the University of Calgary in 1964. Swaddle has been a full professor at that institution since 1974. He is a Fellow of The Chemical Institute of Canada, The Royal Society of Chemistry, and The American Association for the Advancement of Science. Swaddle is a member of The American Chemical Society and Sigma Xi, and was made a Senior Fellow of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science in 1984. He is also Wilsmore Fellow of the University of Melbourne (1988), and Killam Resident Fellow at the University of Calgary (1995). Swaddle has authored more than 100 research articles; this is his second book.