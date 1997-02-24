Inorganic Chemistry
1st Edition
An Industrial and Environmental Perspective
Description
This book addresses the question, What is inorganic chemistry good for? rather than the more traditional question, How can we develop a theoretical basis for inorganic chemistry from sophisticated theories of bonding? The book prepares students of science or engineering for entry into the multi-billion-dollar inorganic chemical and related industries, and for rational approaches to environmental problems such as pollution abatement, corrosion control, and water treatment. A much expanded and updated revision of the 1990 text, Applied Inorganic Chemistry (University of Calgary Press), Inorganic Chemistry covers topics including atmospheric pollution and its abatement, water conditioning, fertilizers, cement chemistry, extractive metallurgy, metallic corrosion, catalysts, fuel cells and advanced batter technology, pulp and paper production, explosives, supercritical fluids, sol-gel science, materials for electronics, and superconductors. Though the book waswritten as a textbook for undergraduates with a background of freshman chemistry, it will also be a valuable sourcebook for practicing chemists, engineers, environmental scientists, geologists, and educators.
Readership
Upper division and graduate students of chemistry and chemical engineering, practicing chemists (inorganic and industrial), engineers (chemical, metallurgical, environmental), and environmental scientists
Table of Contents
Foreword. The Importance of Inorganic Chemistry: Historical Overview. Occurrence and Uses of the Commonest Elements. Chemical Energetics: Kinetics and Thermodynamics. Activities in Electrolyte Solutions. Equilibriumand Energy. Temperature and Pressure Dependences of Equilibrium. Chemical Kinetics: Some Basic Principles. Ionization Potential and Electron Affinity. Electronegativity and Bond Energies. Electronegativity and Chemical Properties. Multiple Bonding and its Chemical Consequences. Explosives and Propellants. Catenation: Inorganic Macromolecules: Factors Favoring Catenation. Homocatenation of Carbon. Silicates, Aluminates and Phosphates: Silicate Structures. Aluminosilicates. Zeolites. Clays. Silica and Silicate Glasses. Soluble Silicates and Aluminates. Phosphates and Aluminophosphates. The Atmosphere and Atmospheric Pollution: Carbon Dioxide and"Greenhouse Gases."Carbon Monoxide. Ozone. Nitrogen Oxides. Sulfur Dioxide and Trioxide. Nitrogen, Phosphorous and Potash in Agriculture: Natural Sources of Fixed Nitrogen. Direct Combination of Nitrogen and Oxygen. Ammonia Synthesis. Nitric Acid and Ammonium Nitrate. Sulfates. Phosphates. Potash. Water Conditioning: The Importance ofWater Treatment. Suspended and Colloidal Matter. Origin and Effects of Dissolved Solids. Treatment for Dissolved Solids. Sewage Treatment. Dissolved Gases. Bacteria and Algae. Oxidation and Reduction in Solution: Galvanic Cells. Manipulation and use of Electrode Potentials. Pourbaix (Eh-pH) Diagrams. Kinetic Aspects of Electrochemistry: Overpotential. Fuel Cells. Electrochemical Energy Storage Cells. Electrolysis, Electroplating, and Electroforming. Corrosion of Metals: Bimetallic Corrosion. Single-Metal Corrosion. The Role of Oxide Films. Crevice and Intergranular Corrosion. Corrosion by Acids and with Complexing Agents. The Role of Overpotential in Corrosion. Control of Corrosion. Stainless Steels. Magnetic Materials and Superconductors. Appendices. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 482
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 24th February 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080534688
About the Author
Thomas Swaddle
Thomas W. Swaddle received his B.Sc. at University College London in 1958, and his Ph.D. at the University of Leicester in 1961. He held two post-doctoral appointments in the United States before joining the academic staff at the University of Calgary in 1964. Swaddle has been a full professor at that institution since 1974. He is a Fellow of The Chemical Institute of Canada, The Royal Society of Chemistry, and The American Association for the Advancement of Science. Swaddle is a member of The American Chemical Society and Sigma Xi, and was made a Senior Fellow of the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science in 1984. He is also Wilsmore Fellow of the University of Melbourne (1988), and Killam Resident Fellow at the University of Calgary (1995). Swaddle has authored more than 100 research articles; this is his second book.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada
Reviews
"The standard of writing and production is excellent. The principles are clearly explained and are illustrated by interesting examples. Consequently, the book makes agreeably easy reading and invites browsing....this book can provide the newcomer to inorganic chemistry with a good first insight into a variety of interesting topics,..." --Steffen Hasenzahl