This is one of the few books available that uses unifying theoretical concepts to present inorganic chemistry at the advanced undergraduate and graduate levels--most texts are organized around the periodic table, while this one is structured after bonding models, structure types, and reaction patterns. But the real strength of Porterfield's Second Edition is its clear presentation of ample background description, especially in recent areas of development such as cluster molecules, industrial catalysis, and bio-inorganic chemistry. This information will enable students to understand most current journals, empowering them to stay abreast of the latest advances in the field. Specific improvements of the Second Edition include new chapters on materials-science applications and bioinorganic chemistry, an extended discussion of transition-metal applications (including cuprate superconductors), and extended Tanabe-Sugano diagrams.