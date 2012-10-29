Inorganic Chemistry - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123851109, 9780123851116

Inorganic Chemistry

2nd Edition

Authors: James House
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123851109
eBook ISBN: 9780123851116
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 29th October 2012
Page Count: 848
Description

Inorganic Chemistry, Second Edition, provides essential information for students of inorganic chemistry or for chemists pursuing self-study. The presentation of topics is made with an effort to be clear and concise so that the book is portable and user friendly. The text emphasizes fundamental principles—including molecular structure, acid-base chemistry, coordination chemistry, ligand field theory, and solid state chemistry. It is organized into five major themes (structure, condensed phases, solution chemistry, main group and coordination compounds) with several chapters in each. There is a logical progression from atomic structure to molecular structure to properties of substances based on molecular structures, to behavior of solids, etc.

The textbook contains a balance of topics in theoretical and descriptive chemistry. For example, the hard-soft interaction principle is used to explain hydrogen bond strengths, strengths of acids and bases, stability of coordination compounds, etc. Discussion of elements begins with survey chapters focused on the main groups, while later chapters cover the elements in greater detail. Each chapter opens with narrative introductions and includes figures, tables, and end-of-chapter problem sets.

This new edition features new and improved illustrations, including symmetry and 3D molecular orbital representations; expanded coverage of spectroscopy, instrumental techniques, organometallic and bio-inorganic chemistry; and more in-text worked-out examples to encourage active learning and to prepare students for their exams.

This text is ideal for advanced undergraduate and graduate-level students enrolled in the Inorganic Chemistry course. This core course serves Chemistry and other science majors. The book may also be suitable for biochemistry, medicinal chemistry, and other professionals who wish to learn more about this subject area.

Key Features

  • Concise coverage maximizes student understanding and minimizes the inclusion of details students are unlikely to use
  • Discussion of elements begins with survey chapters focused on the main groups, while later chapters cover the elements in greater detail
  • Each chapter opens with narrative introductions and includes figures, tables, and end-of-chapter problem sets

Readership

This text is ideal for advanced undergraduate and graduate-level students enrolled in the Inorganic Chemistry course. This core course serves Chemistry and other science majors.

The text may also be suitable for biochemistry, medicinal chemistry, and other professionals who wish to learn more about this subject area.

Table of Contents

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

Part 1: Structure of Atoms and Molecules

Chapter 1. Light, Electrons, and Nuclei

1.1 Some Early Experiments in Atomic Physics

1.2 The Nature of Light

1.3 The Bohr Model

1.4 Particle–Wave Duality

1.5 Electronic Properties of Atoms

1.6 Nuclear Binding Energy

1.7 Nuclear Stability

1.8 Types of Nuclear Decay

1.9 Predicting Decay Modes

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 2. Basic Quantum Mechanics and Atomic Structure

2.1 The Postulates

2.2 The Hydrogen Atom

2.3 The Helium Atom

2.4 Slater Wave Functions

2.5 Electron Configurations

2.6 Spectroscopic States

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 3. Covalent Bonding in Diatomic Molecules

3.1 The Basic Ideas of Molecular Orbital Methods

3.2 The and H2 Molecules

3.3 Diatomic Molecules of Second-Row Elements

3.4 Photoelectron Spectroscopy

3.5 Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules

3.6 Electronegativity

3.7 Spectroscopic States for Molecules

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 4. A Survey of Inorganic Structures and Bonding

4.1 Structures of Molecules Having Single Bonds

4.2 Resonance and Formal Charge

4.3 Complex Structures: A Preview of Coming Attractions

4.4 Electron-Deficient Molecules

4.5 Structures having Unsaturated Rings

4.6 Bond Energies

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 5. Symmetry and Molecular Orbitals

5.1 Symmetry Elements

5.2 Orbital Symmetry

5.3 A Brief Look at Group Theory

5.4 Construction of Molecular Orbitals

5.5 Orbitals and Angles

5.6 Simple Calculations Using the Hückel Method

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Part 2: Condensed Phases

Chapter 6. Dipole Moments and Intermolecular Interactions

6.1 Dipole Moments

6.2 Dipole–Dipole Forces

6.3 Dipole-Induced Dipole Forces

6.4 London (Dispersion) Forces

6.5 The van der Waals Equation

6.6 Hydrogen Bonding

6.7 Cohesion Energy and Solubility Parameters

6.8 Solvatochromism

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 7. Ionic Bonding and Structures of Solids

7.1 Energetics of Crystal Formation

7.2 Madelung Constants

7.3 The Kapustinskii Equation

7.4 Ionic Sizes and Crystal Environments

7.5 Crystal Structures

7.6 Solubility of Ionic Compounds

7.7 Proton and Electron Affinities

7.8 Structures of Metals

7.9 Defects in Crystals

7.10 Phase Transitions in Solids

7.11 Heat Capacity

7.12 Hardness of Solids

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 8. Dynamic Processes in Inorganic Solids

8.1 Characteristics of Solid-State Reactions

8.2 Kinetic Models for Reactions in Solids

8.3 Thermal Methods of Analysis

8.4 Effects of Pressure

8.5 Reactions in Some Solid Inorganic Compounds

8.6 Phase Transitions

8.7 Reactions at Interfaces

8.8 Diffusion in Solids

8.9 Sintering

8.10 Drift and Conductivity

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Part 3: Acids, Bases, and Solvents

Chapter 9. Acid–Base Chemistry

9.1 Arrhenius Theory

9.2 Brønsted–Lowry Theory

9.3 Factors Affecting the Strength of Acids and Bases

9.4 Acid–Base Character of Oxides

9.5 Proton Affinities

9.6 Lewis Theory

9.7 Catalytic Behavior of Acids and Bases

9.8 The Hard–Soft Interaction Principle (HSIP)

9.9 Electronic Polarizabilities

9.10 The Drago Four-Parameter Equation

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 10. Chemistry in Nonaqueous Solvents

10.1 Some Common Nonaqueous Solvents

10.2 The Solvent Concept

10.3 Amphoteric Behavior

10.4 The Coordination Model

10.5 Chemistry in Liquid Ammonia

10.6 Liquid Hydrogen Fluoride

10.7 Liquid Sulfur Dioxide

10.8 Superacids

References for Further Reading

Quetions and Problems

Part 4: Chemistry of the Elements

Chapter 11. Chemistry of Metallic Elements

11.1 The Metallic Elements

11.2 Band Theory

11.3 Groups IA And IIA Metals

11.4 Zintl Phases

11.5 Aluminum and Beryllium

11.6 The First-Row Transition Metals

11.7 Second- and Third-Row Transition Metals

11.8 Alloys

11.9 Chemistry of Transition Metals

11.10 The Lanthanides

References for Further Reading

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 12. Organometallic Compounds of the Main Group Elements

12.1 Preparation of Organometallic Compounds

12.2 Organometallic Compounds of Group Ia Metals

12.3 Organometallic Compounds of Group IIA Metals

12.4 Organometallic Compounds of Group IIIA Metals

12.5 Organometallic Compounds of Group IVA Metals

12.6 Organometallic Compounds of Group VA Elements

12.7 Organometallic Compounds of Zn, Cd, and Hg

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 13. Chemistry of Nonmetallic Elements I. Hydrogen, Boron, Oxygen, and Carbon

13.1 Hydrogen

13.2 Boron

13.3 Oxygen

13.4 Carbon

References for Further Reading

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 14. Chemistry of Nonmetallic Elements II. Groups IVA and VA

14.1 The Group IVA Elements

14.2 Nitrogen

14.3 Phosphorus, Arsenic, Antimony, and Bismuth

References for Further Reading

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 15. Chemistry of Nonmetallic Elements III. Groups VIA–VIIIA

15.1 Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium

15.2 The Halogens

15.3 The Noble Gases

References for Further Reading

Quetions and Problems

Part 5: Chemistry of Coordination Compounds

Chapter 16. Introduction to Coordination Chemistry

16.1 Structures of Coordination Compounds

16.2 Metal–Ligand Bonds

16.3 Naming Coordination Compounds

16.4 Isomerism

16.5 A Simple Valence Bond Description of Coordinate Bonds

16.6 Magnetism

16.7 A Survey of Complexes of First-Row Metals

16.8 Complexes of Second- and Third-Row Metals

16.9 The 18-Electron Rule

16.10 Back Donation

16.11 Complexes of Dinitrogen, Dioxygen, and Dihydrogen

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 17. Ligand Fields and Molecular Orbitals

17.1 Splitting of d Orbital Energies in Octahedral Fields

17.2 Splitting of d Orbital Energies in Fields of Other Symmetry

17.3 Factors Affecting Δ

17.4 Consequences of Crystal Field Splitting

17.5 Jahn–Teller Distortion

17.6 Spectral Bands

17.7 Molecular Orbitals in Complexes

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 18. Interpretation of Spectra

18.1 Splitting of Spectroscopic States

18.2 Orgel Diagrams

18.3 Racah Parameters and Quantitative Methods

18.4 The Nephelauxetic Effect

18.5 Tanabe–Sugano Diagrams

18.6 The Lever Method

18.7 Jørgensen’s Method

18.8 Charge Transfer Absorption

18.9 Solvatochromism

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 19. Composition and Stability of Complexes

19.1 Composition of Complexes in Solution

19.2 Job’s Method of Continuous Variations

19.3 Equilibria Involving Complexes

19.4 Distribution Diagrams

19.5 Factors Affecting the Stability of Complexes

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 20. Synthesis and Reactions of Coordination Compounds

20.1 Synthesis of Coordination Compounds

20.2 Substitution Reactions in Octahedral Complexes

20.3 Ligand Field Effects

20.4 Acid-Catalyzed Reactions of Complexes

20.5 Base-Catalyzed Reactions of Complexes

20.6 The Compensation Effect

20.7 Linkage Isomerization

20.8 Substitution in Square Planar Complexes

20.9 The Trans Effect

20.10 Electron Transfer Reactions

20.11 Reactions in Solid Coordination Compounds

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 21. Complexes Containing Metal–Carbon and Metal–Metal Bonds

21.1 Binary Metal Carbonyls

21.2 Structures of Metal Carbonyls

21.3 Bonding of Carbon Monoxide to Metals

21.4 Preparation of Metal Carbonyls

21.5 Reactions of Metal Carbonyls

21.6 Structure and Bonding in Metal–Alkene Complexes

21.7 Preparation of Metal–Alkene Complexes

21.8 Chemistry of Cyclopentadienyl and Related Complexes

21.9 Bonding in Ferrocene

21.10 Reactions of Ferrocene and Other Metallocenes

21.11 Complexes of Benzene and Related Aromatics

21.12 Compounds Containing Metal–Metal Bonds

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 22. Coordination Compounds in Catalysis

22.1 Elementary Steps in Catalytic Processes

22.2 Homogeneous Catalysis

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Chapter 23. Bioinorganic Chemistry

23.1 What Metals Do in Some Living Systems

23.2 Cytotoxicity of Some Metal Compounds

23.3 Antimalarial Metallodrugs

References for Further Study

Quetions and Problems

Appendix A. Ionization Energies

Appendix B. Character Tables for Selected Point Groups

Index

About the Author

James House

J.E. House is Scholar in Residence, Illinois Wesleyan University, and Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University. He received BS and MA degrees from Southern Illinois University and the PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana. In his 32 years at Illinois State, he taught a variety of courses in inorganic and physical chemistry. He has authored almost 150 publications in chemistry journals, many dealing with reactions in solid materials, as well as books on chemical kinetics, quantum mechanics, and inorganic chemistry. He was elected Professor of the Year in 2011 by the student body at Illinois Wesleyan University. He has also been elected to the Southern Illinois University Chemistry Alumni Hall of Fame. He is the Series Editor for Elsevier's Developments in Physical & Theoretical Chemistry series, and a member of the editorial board of The Chemical Educator.

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University, Normal, IL; and Scholar in Residence, Chemistry, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL, USA

Reviews

"Each chapter is well referenced and includes plenty of homework problems…for those advanced students who have completed physics and calculus, this would be an excellent resource for obtaining a thorough coverage of inorganic chemistry…Summing Up: Highly recommended."--CHOICE, August 2013
"In a textbook for a one-semester upper-level introductory course in inorganic chemistry, House…selects topics to provide essential information in the major areas of the field such as atomic and molecular structure, condensed phases, acid-base chemistry and solvents, coordination chemistry, ligand field theory, and solid-state chemistry."--Reference and Research Book News, February 2013

Ratings and Reviews

