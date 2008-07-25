Inorganic Chemistry
1st Edition
Description
Inorganic Chemistry provides essential information in the major areas of inorganic chemistry. The author emphasizes fundamental principles—including molecular structure, acid-base chemistry, coordination chemistry, ligand field theory, and solid state chemistry — and presents topics in a clear, concise manner.
Concise coverage maximizes student understanding and minimizes the inclusion of details students are unlikely to use. The discussion of elements begins with survey chapters focused on the main groups, while later chapters cover the elements in greater detail. Each chapter opens with narrative introductions and includes figures, tables, and end-of-chapter problem sets.
This text is ideal for advanced undergraduate and graduate-level students enrolled in the inorganic chemistry course. The text may also be suitable for biochemistry, medicinal chemistry, and other professionals who wish to learn more about this subject are.
Key Features
Readership
Table of Contents
I. STRUCTURE OF ATOMS AND MOLECULES1. Light, Waves, and Atoms 1.1 Some Early Experiments in Atomic Physics 1.2 The Nature of Light 1.3 The Bohr Model 1.4 Particle-Wave Duality 1.5 Electronic Properties of Atoms 1.6 Nuclear Binding Energy 1.7 Nuclear Stability 1.8 Types of Nuclear Decay 1.9 Predicting Decay Modes 2. Basic Quantum Mechanics and Atomic Structure 2.1 The Postulates 2.2 The Hydrogen Atom 2.3 The Helium Atom 2.4 Slater Wave Functions 2.5 Electron Configurations 2.6 Spectroscopic States 3. Covalent Bonding in Diatomic Molecules 3.1 The Basic Ideas of Molecular Orbital Methods 3.2 The H2+ and H2 Molecules 3.3 Diatomic Molecules of Second Row Elements 3.4 Photoelectron Spectroscopy 3.5 Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules 3.6 Electronegativity 3.7 Spectroscopic States for Diatomic Molecules 4. A Survey of Inorganic Structure and Bonding 4.1 Structures of Molecules Having Single Bonds 4.2 Resonance and Formal Charge 4.3 Complex Structures;A Preview of Coming Attractions 4.4 Electron Deficient Molecules 4.5 Structures Having Unsaturated Rings 4.6 Bond Energies 5. Symmetry and Molecular Orbitals 5.1 Symmetry Elements 5.2 Orbital Symmetry 5.3 A Brief Look at Group Theory 5.4 Construction of Molecular Orbitals 5.5 Orbitals and Angles 5.5 Simple Calculations Using the Hückel Method
II. CONDENSED PHASES6. Intermolecular Interactions 6.1 Dipole Moments 6.2 Dipole-Dipole Forces 6.3 Dipole-Induced Dipole Forces 6.4 London (Dispersion) Forces 6.5 van der Waals Equation 6.6 Hydrogen Bonding 6.7 Cohesion Energy and Solubility Parameters 7. Ionic Bonding and Structures of Solids 7.1 Energetics of Crystal Formation 7.2 Madelung Constants 7.3 The Kapustinskii Equation 7.4 Ionic Sizes and Crystal Environment 7.5 Crystal Structures 7.6 Solubility of Ionic Compounds 7.7 Proton and Electron Affinities 7.8 Structures of Metals 7.9 Defects in Crystals 7.10 Phase Transitions in Solids 7.11 Heat Capacity 7.12 Hardness of Solids 8. Dynamic Processes in Inorganic Solids 8.1 Characteristics of Solid State Reactions 8.2 Kinetic Models for Reactions in Solids 8.3 Thermal Methods of Analysis 8.4 Effects of Pressure 8.5 Reactions in Some Solid Inorganic Compounds 8.6 Phase Transitions 8.7 Reactions at Interfaces 8.8 Diffusion in Solids 8.9 Sintering 8.10 Drift and Conductivity
III. ACIDS, BASES, AND SOLVENTS9. Acid-Base Chemistry 9.1 Arrhenius Theory 9.2 Brønsted-Lowry Theory 9.3 Factors Affecting Strength of Acids and Bases 9.4 Acid-Base Character of Oxides 9.5 Proton Affinities 9.6 Lewis Theory 9.7 Catalytic Behavior of Acids and Bases 9.8 The Hard-Soft Interaction Principle 9.9 Electronic Polarizabilities 9.10 The Drago Four-Parameter Equation 10. Chemistry in Nonaqueous Solvent 10.1 Some Common Nonaqueous Solvents 10.2 The Solvent Concept 10.3 Amphoteric Behavior 10.4 The Coordination Model 10.5 Chemistry in Liquid Ammonia 10.6 Liquid HF 10.7 Liquid Sulfur Dioxide 10.8 Superacids
IV. CHEMISTRY OF THE ELEMENTS11. Chemistry of Metallic Elements 11.1 The Metallic Elements 11.2 Band Theory 11.3 Groups IA and IIA 11.4 Zintl Phases 11.5 Chemistry of Aluminum and Beryllium 11.6 First Row Transition Metals 11.7 Second and Third Row Transition Metals 11.8 Alloys 11.9 Chemistry of Transition Metals 11.10 Lanthanides 12. Organometallic Compounds of Main Group Metals 12.1 Preparation of Organometallic Compounds 12.2 Organometallic Compounds of Group IA Metals 12.3 Organometallic Compounds of Group IIA Metals 12.4 Organometallic Compounds of Group IIIA Metals 12.5 Organometallic Compounds of Group IVA Metals 12.6 Organometallic Compounds of Group VA Elements 12.7 Organometallic Compounds of Zn, Cd, and Hg 13. Chemistry of Nonmetallic Elements I. Hydrogen, Boron, Oxygen and Carbon 13.1 Hydrogen 13.2 Boron 13.3 Oxygen 13.4 Carbon 14. Chemistry of Nonmetallic Elements II. 14.1 Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead 14.2 Nitrogen 14.3 Phosphorus, Arsenic, and Antimony 15. Chemistry of Nonmetallic Elements III. Groups VIA-VIIIA 15.1 Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium 15.2 Halogens 15.3 Noble Gases
V. CHEMISTRY OF COORDINATION COMPOUNDS
Introduction to Coordination Chemistry 16.1 Structures of Coordination Compounds 16.2 Metal-Ligand Bonds 16.3 Naming Coordination Compounds 16.4 Isomerism 16.5 A Simple Valence Bond Description of Coordinate Bonds 16.6 Magnetism 16.7 A Survey of Complexes of First Row Metals 16.8 Complexes of Second and Third Row Metals 16.9 The 18-Electron Rule 16.10 Back Donation 16.11 Complexes of Dinitrogen, Dioxygen, and Dihydrogen
Ligand Fields and Molecular Orbitals 17.1 Splitting of d Orbital Energies in Octahedral Fields 17.2. Splitting of d Orbital Energies in Fields of Other Symmetry 17.3 Factors Affecting 17.4 Consequences of Crystal Field Splitting 17.5 Jahn-Teller Distortion 17.6 Spectral Bands 17.7 Molecular Orbitals in Complexes
Interpretation of Spectra 18.1 State Splitting 18.2 Orgel Diagrams 18.3 Quantitative Methods 18.4 Racah Parameters 18.5 The Nephelauxetic Effect 18.6 Tanabe-Sugano Diagrams 18.7 The Lever Method 18.8 Jørgensen’s Method 18.9 Charge Transfer Absorption
Composition and Stability of Complexes 19.1 Composition of Complexes in Solution 19.2 Job’s Method of Continuous Variations 19.3 Equilibria Involving Complexes 19.4 Distribution Diagrams 19.5 Factors Affecting the Stability of Complexes
Synthesis and Reactions of Coordination Compounds 20.1 Synthesis of Coordination Compounds 20.2 Substitution in Octahedral Complexes 20.3 Crystal Field Effects 20.4 Acid Catalyzed Reactions of Complexes 20.5 Base Catalyzed Reactions of Complexes 20.6 The Compensation Effect 20.7 Linkage Isomerization 20.8 Substitution in Square Planar Complexes 20.9 The Trans Effect 20.10 Electron Transfer Reactions 20.11 Reactions in Solid Coordination Compounds
Complexes Containing Metal-Carbon and Metal-Metal Bonds 21.1 Binary Metal Carbonyls 21.2 Structures of Metal Carbonyls 21.3 Bonding of Carbon Monoxide to Metals 21.4 Preparation of Metal Carbonyls 21.5 Reactions of Metal Carbonyls 21.6 Structure and Bonding in Metal-Alkene Complexes 21.7 Preparation of Metal Alkene Complexes 21.8 Chemistry of Cyclopentadienyl and Related Complexes 21.9 Reactions of Ferrocene and Other Metallocenes 21.10 Complexes of Benzene and Related Aromatics 21.11 Compounds Containing Metal-Metal Bonds 21.12 Carbonyl Hydrides
Coordination Compounds in Catalysis and Biochemistry 22.1 Elementary Steps in Catalysis 22.2 Homogeneous Catalysis 22.3 Bioinorganic chemistry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 25th July 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918792
About the Author
James House
J.E. House is Scholar in Residence, Illinois Wesleyan University, and Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University. He received BS and MA degrees from Southern Illinois University and the PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana. In his 32 years at Illinois State, he taught a variety of courses in inorganic and physical chemistry. He has authored almost 150 publications in chemistry journals, many dealing with reactions in solid materials, as well as books on chemical kinetics, quantum mechanics, and inorganic chemistry. He was elected Professor of the Year in 2011 by the student body at Illinois Wesleyan University. He has also been elected to the Southern Illinois University Chemistry Alumni Hall of Fame. He is the Series Editor for Elsevier's Developments in Physical & Theoretical Chemistry series, and a member of the editorial board of The Chemical Educator.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor of Chemistry, Illinois State University, Normal, IL; and Scholar in Residence, Chemistry, Illinois Wesleyan University, Bloomington, IL, USA