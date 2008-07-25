Inorganic Chemistry

I. STRUCTURE OF ATOMS AND MOLECULES

1. Light, Waves, and Atoms 1.1 Some Early Experiments in Atomic Physics 1.2 The Nature of Light 1.3 The Bohr Model 1.4 Particle-Wave Duality 1.5 Electronic Properties of Atoms 1.6 Nuclear Binding Energy 1.7 Nuclear Stability 1.8 Types of Nuclear Decay 1.9 Predicting Decay Modes 2. Basic Quantum Mechanics and Atomic Structure 2.1 The Postulates 2.2 The Hydrogen Atom 2.3 The Helium Atom 2.4 Slater Wave Functions 2.5 Electron Configurations 2.6 Spectroscopic States 3. Covalent Bonding in Diatomic Molecules 3.1 The Basic Ideas of Molecular Orbital Methods 3.2 The H2+ and H2 Molecules 3.3 Diatomic Molecules of Second Row Elements 3.4 Photoelectron Spectroscopy 3.5 Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules 3.6 Electronegativity 3.7 Spectroscopic States for Diatomic Molecules 4. A Survey of Inorganic Structure and Bonding 4.1 Structures of Molecules Having Single Bonds 4.2 Resonance and Formal Charge 4.3 Complex Structures;A Preview of Coming Attractions 4.4 Electron Deficient Molecules 4.5 Structures Having Unsaturated Rings 4.6 Bond Energies 5. Symmetry and Molecular Orbitals 5.1 Symmetry Elements 5.2 Orbital Symmetry 5.3 A Brief Look at Group Theory 5.4 Construction of Molecular Orbitals 5.5 Orbitals and Angles 5.5 Simple Calculations Using the Hückel Method

II. CONDENSED PHASES

6. Intermolecular Interactions 6.1 Dipole Moments 6.2 Dipole-Dipole Forces 6.3 Dipole-Induced Dipole Forces 6.4 London (Dispersion) Forces 6.5 van der Waals Equation 6.6 Hydrogen Bonding 6.7 Cohesion Energy and Solubility Parameters 7. Ionic Bonding and Structures of Solids 7.1 Energetics of Crystal Formation 7.2 Madelung Constants 7.3 The Kapustinskii Equation 7.4 Ionic Sizes and Crystal Environment 7.5 Crystal Structures 7.6 Solubility of Ionic Compounds 7.7 Proton and Electron Affinities 7.8 Structures of Metals 7.9 Defects in Crystals 7.10 Phase Transitions in Solids 7.11 Heat Capacity 7.12 Hardness of Solids 8. Dynamic Processes in Inorganic Solids 8.1 Characteristics of Solid State Reactions 8.2 Kinetic Models for Reactions in Solids 8.3 Thermal Methods of Analysis 8.4 Effects of Pressure 8.5 Reactions in Some Solid Inorganic Compounds 8.6 Phase Transitions 8.7 Reactions at Interfaces 8.8 Diffusion in Solids 8.9 Sintering 8.10 Drift and Conductivity

III. ACIDS, BASES, AND SOLVENTS

9. Acid-Base Chemistry 9.1 Arrhenius Theory 9.2 Brønsted-Lowry Theory 9.3 Factors Affecting Strength of Acids and Bases 9.4 Acid-Base Character of Oxides 9.5 Proton Affinities 9.6 Lewis Theory 9.7 Catalytic Behavior of Acids and Bases 9.8 The Hard-Soft Interaction Principle 9.9 Electronic Polarizabilities 9.10 The Drago Four-Parameter Equation 10. Chemistry in Nonaqueous Solvent 10.1 Some Common Nonaqueous Solvents 10.2 The Solvent Concept 10.3 Amphoteric Behavior 10.4 The Coordination Model 10.5 Chemistry in Liquid Ammonia 10.6 Liquid HF 10.7 Liquid Sulfur Dioxide 10.8 Superacids

IV. CHEMISTRY OF THE ELEMENTS

11. Chemistry of Metallic Elements 11.1 The Metallic Elements 11.2 Band Theory 11.3 Groups IA and IIA 11.4 Zintl Phases 11.5 Chemistry of Aluminum and Beryllium 11.6 First Row Transition Metals 11.7 Second and Third Row Transition Metals 11.8 Alloys 11.9 Chemistry of Transition Metals 11.10 Lanthanides 12. Organometallic Compounds of Main Group Metals 12.1 Preparation of Organometallic Compounds 12.2 Organometallic Compounds of Group IA Metals 12.3 Organometallic Compounds of Group IIA Metals 12.4 Organometallic Compounds of Group IIIA Metals 12.5 Organometallic Compounds of Group IVA Metals 12.6 Organometallic Compounds of Group VA Elements 12.7 Organometallic Compounds of Zn, Cd, and Hg 13. Chemistry of Nonmetallic Elements I. Hydrogen, Boron, Oxygen and Carbon 13.1 Hydrogen 13.2 Boron 13.3 Oxygen 13.4 Carbon 14. Chemistry of Nonmetallic Elements II. 14.1 Silicon, Germanium, Tin, and Lead 14.2 Nitrogen 14.3 Phosphorus, Arsenic, and Antimony 15. Chemistry of Nonmetallic Elements III. Groups VIA-VIIIA 15.1 Sulfur, Selenium, and Tellurium 15.2 Halogens 15.3 Noble Gases

V. CHEMISTRY OF COORDINATION COMPOUNDS