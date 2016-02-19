Inorganic Chemistry
1st Edition
Butterworths Intermediate Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry discusses the fundamental aspects of understanding inorganic substances. The book is comprised of 15 chapters that cover both the historical background and industrial processes of various elements. The text first discusses the periodic table, and then proceeds to tackling structure and bonding. Next, the book covers energetics, acids, and bases. The remaining chapters cover the elements starting from hydrogen, and then proceeds to the groups. The book also covers the noble gases and transition elements. The text will be of great use to students of chemistry courses. Researchers and practitioners of chemistry related discipline will also benefit from the book.
Table of Contents
1 The Periodic Table
1.1 Development of Ideas
1.2 Periodicity of Physical and Chemical Properties
1.3 Atomic Spectra and Atomic Structure
1.4 Wave Mechanics
1.5 The Modern Periodic Table
1.6 Features of the Periodic Table
1.7 Uses of the Periodic Table
Summary
Questions
2 Structure and Bonding
2.1 The Nature of the Problem
2.2 The Electronic Theory of Valency
2.3 Electron Transfer Bonding—Electrovalency
2.4 Bonding by Electron Sharing—Covalency
2.5 The Strength of Covalent Bonds: Bond Energies
2.6 Covalent Bond Lengths
2.7 Electronegativity
2.8 Hydrogen Bonding
2.9 The Modern Theory of the Covalent Bond
2.10 The Bonding in Metals
2.11 Bonding in Transition Metal Complexes
2.12 The Color of Inorganic Compounds
Summary
Questions
3 Energetics
3.1 Chemical Stability
3.2 Free Energy and Equilibria
3.3 Free Energy and Entropy
3.4 Factors Contributing to the Enthalpy of Reaction
Questions
4 Acids and Bases: Oxidation and Reduction
4.1 Protonic Acids and Bases
4.2 Other Concepts of Acids and Bases
4.3 Reduction-Oxidation Processes
4.4 Tests for Reducing and Oxidizing Agents
Summary
Questions
5 Hydrogen
5.1 Reactions with Electropositive Metals
5.2 Reactions with Transition Metals
5.3 Reactions with Non-Metals and Weakly Electropositive Metals
5.4 Complex Hydrides
5.5 Atomic Hydrogen
5.6 Deuterium
5.7 Tests for Hydrogen
5.8 Hydrogen on the Large Scale
Summary
Questions
6 Groups I and II: Lithium, Sodium, Potassium, Rubidium, Cesium, Beryllium, Magnesium, Calcium, Strontium and Barium
6.1 The Elements
6.2 Compounds of Group I and II Elements
6.3 The Carbonates and Hydrogencarbonates
6.4 Abnormal Properties of Lithium and Beryllium
6.5 Tests for the Cations
Summary
Questions
7 Group III: Boron, Aluminum, Gallium, Indium and Thallium
7.1 Oxidation State + 3
7.2 Oxidation State + 1
7.3 Co-Ordination Number
7.5 Compounds of Boron and Aluminum
Summary
Questions
8 Group IV: Carbon, Silicon, Germanium, Tin and Lead
8.1 Summary of General Characteristics
8.2 Occurrence and Extraction of the Elements
8.3 Typical Reactions of the Elements
8.4 Compounds of Group IV Elements
8.5 Oxides of Group IV Elements
8.6 Chlorides and Other Important Halides of Group IV Elements
8.7 Other Important Compounds
8.8 Tests For Group IV Elements
Summary
Questions
9 Group V: Nitrogen, Phosphorus, Arsenic, Antimony and Bismuth
9.1 Summary Of General Characteristics
9.2 Occurrence and Extraction of the Elements
9.3 Properties of the Elements
9.4 Chemical Reactivity of the Elements
9.5 Hydrides of Group V Elements
9.6 Oxides of Group V Elements
9.7 Oxoacids and Their Salts
9.8 Halogen Compounds of Group V Elements
9.9 Tests for Group V Elements
Summary
Questions
10 Group VI: Oxygen, Sulphur, Selenium, Tellurium and Polonium
10.1 Properties of the Elements
10.2 Occurrence and Extraction of Elements of Group VI
10.3 Allotropes
10.4 Chemical Reactivity
10.5 Uses of the Elements
10.6 Hydrides of Group VI Elements
10.7 Binary Compounds
10.8 Oxides and Oxoacids of Sulphur and Their Salts
10.9 Oxides and Oxoacids of Selenium and Tellurium
10.10 Halides
10.11 Tests for Sulphur
Summary
Questions
11 Group VII: The Halogens (Fluorine, Chlorine, Bromine and Iodine)
11.1 Physical Properties
11.2 Occurrence and Extraction
11.3 Characteristic Reactions of the Halogens
11.4 The Hydrides (Hydrogen Halides)
11.5 Oxides
11.6 Oxoacids and Their Salts
11.7 Halides
11.8 Interhalogen Compounds and Poly Halides
11.9 Use of Halogens and Their Compounds
11.10 Tests for Halides
Summary
Questions
12 The Noble Gases (Helium, Neon, Argon, Krypton, Xenon and Radon)
12.1 Physical Properties
12.2 Occurrence and Isolation
12.3 Chemical Properties
12.4 Uses
Questions
13 The Transition Elements: Scandium to Zinc
13.1 Physical Properties of the Elements
13.2 Chemical Properties
13.3 Coordination Complexes
13.4 Other Chemical Properties of the Metals
13.5 Scandium
13.6 Titanium
13.7 Vanadium
13.8 Chromium
13.9 Manganese
13.10 Iron
13.11 Cobalt
13.12 Nickel
13.14 Zinc
Questions
14 The Transition Elements of Groups IB and IIB
14.1 (Copper), Silver and Gold
14.2 Silver
14.3 Gold
14.4 Zinc, Cadmium and Mercury
14.5 Cadmium
14.6 Mercury
Questions
15 The Lanthanides and Actinides
15.1 The Elements beyond the Actinides
Questions
Index
