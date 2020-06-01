Innovative Membrane Operations in Process Engineering for a Process Intensification Strategy

Membrane science and technology is of increasing interest in a number of different industries including desalination, wastewater treatment and water reuse, energy, fuel cells, raw materials, biomedical engineering, food engineering and space engineering because of it’s potential to develop more efficient and environmentally-friendly processes.

This new text from one of the pioneers of membrane systems engineering is devoted to the process aspects of membrane operations and the integration of these aspects with studies of membrane materials for each specific operation. Traditional membrane systems as well as new membrane operations such as membrane distillation, membrane crystallization, membrane emulsification, membrane condenser, pressure retarded osmosis and reverse electro dialysis, are all included and analysed to enable the easy identification of synergies between materials and processes and encourage the development of integrated membrane systems consistent with process intensification strategies.