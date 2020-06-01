Innovative Membrane Operations in Process Engineering for a Process Intensification Strategy
1st Edition
Description
Membrane science and technology is of increasing interest in a number of different industries including desalination, wastewater treatment and water reuse, energy, fuel cells, raw materials, biomedical engineering, food engineering and space engineering because of it’s potential to develop more efficient and environmentally-friendly processes.
This new text from one of the pioneers of membrane systems engineering is devoted to the process aspects of membrane operations and the integration of these aspects with studies of membrane materials for each specific operation. Traditional membrane systems as well as new membrane operations such as membrane distillation, membrane crystallization, membrane emulsification, membrane condenser, pressure retarded osmosis and reverse electro dialysis, are all included and analysed to enable the easy identification of synergies between materials and processes and encourage the development of integrated membrane systems consistent with process intensification strategies.
Key Features
- Focuses on the material aspects of membrane science and their integration with process engineering including process intensification strategies
- Enables the easy identification of synergies between materials and processes
- Includes cost and techno-economic considerations
- Written by experts in the field of membrane science and technology
Readership
Process Engineers in all Industrial sectors; Chemical Engineers, Food Engineers, Biochemical Engineers, Space Engineers, Material Engineers. Researchers and Technologists with interest in environmental problems, circular economy, biomedicine and biotechnology
Table of Contents
- Membrane Engineering today
2. Pressure Driven Membrane Operations
3. Pervaporation 4. Membrane Contactors
5. Electrochemical Membrane Systems
6. Membrane reactors
7. Membrane Gas Separation Processes
8. New polymeric and 2 B Materials for Membrane Preparation
9. Membrane Applications and Integrated Membrane Systems
10. Hybrid Artificial Organs and Membranes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128185834
About the Author
Enrico Drioli
Enrico Drioli is Emeritus Professor at the School of Engineering of the University of Calabria. Founding Director of the Institute on Membrane Technology, CNR,Italy. Since 2012 Distinguished Adjunct Professor, CEDT King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah Saudi Arabia; since 2010 WCU Distinguish Visiting Professor, at the Hanyang University, Seoul Korea; His research activities focus on Membrane Science and Engineering, Membranes in Artificial Organs, Integrated Membrane Processes, Membrane Preparation and Transport Phenomena in Membranes, Membrane Distillation and Membrane Contactors, and Catalytic Membrane and Catalytic Membrane Reactors. He is involved in many International Societies, Scientific Committees, Editorial Boards, and International Advisory Boards. Currently Chairman of the Section on "Membrane Engineering" of the European Federation of Chemical Engineering and coordinator of EU-EUDIME Doctorate School on Membrane Engineering. He has been coordinator of several international research projects. He is the recipient of various Awards and Honours, ex. “Richard Maling Barrer Prize” of the EMS, Academician Semenov Medal of Russian Academy of Engineering Science, MIAC International Award for his contributions in the field of Membrane Science and Technologies, etc. He is author of more than 800 scientific papers, 22 patents and 24 books on Membrane Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute on Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council
Jeong Kim
Senior Research Scientist (Membrane Research Center) at the Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology; Postdoc Researcher at the Hanyang University, South Korea Ph.D in Chemical Engineering (May 2014) at the Imperial College London, U.K.Bachelor of Science in Chemical & Biomolecular Engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), USA. Research Presentation Award – Imperial College ChemEng Ph.D Symposium (2012). His research activities focus on Synthesis, characterization, and chemical modification of polymers; Biomedical application of membrane technology and development of biocompatible polymers, etc. Authors and co-author of more 40 scientific papers and 2 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology
Francesca Macedonio
Post-doc researcher at ITM-CNR since June 2011. She is expert in pressure driven membrane operations, membrane condensers, membrane contactors and integrated membrane systems mainly in water treatment. She is member of the section of EFCE on Membrane. She was and is involved in several research national and international projects (MEDINA, CAPWA, NAWADES, MATChING, etc.) and is author of more than 55 papers published in international journals on membrane processes for water treatment. She is also author of 11 books’ chapters, co-editor of the book “Membrane-based Desalination: An Integrated Approach”, IWA Publishig (ISBN: 9781843393214) and co-editor of special issues of journals on membrane operations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute on Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council