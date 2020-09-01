Innovative Food Processing Technologies
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Review
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Food process engineering, a branch of both food science and chemical engineering, has evolved over the years since its inception and still is a rapidly changing discipline. While traditionally the main objective of food process engineering was preservation and stabilization, the focus today has shifted to enhance health aspects, flavour and taste, nutrition, sustainable production, food security and also to ensure more diversity for the increasing demand of consumers.
The food industry is becoming increasingly competitive and dynamic, and strives to develop high quality, freshly prepared food products. To achieve this objective, food manufacturers are today presented with a growing array of new technologies that have the potential to improve, or replace, conventional processing technologies, to deliver higher quality and better consumer targeted food products, which meet many, if not all, of the demands of the modern consumer. These new, or innovative, technologies are in various stages of development, including some still at the R&D stage, and others that have been commercialised as alternatives to conventional processing technologies.
Food process engineering comprises a series of unit operations traditionally applied in the food industry. One major component of these operations relates to the application of heat, directly or indirectly, to provide foods free from pathogenic microorganisms, but also to enhance or intensify other processes, such as extraction, separation or modification of components. The last three decades have also witnessed the advent and adaptation of several operations, processes, and techniques aimed at producing high quality foods, with minimum alteration of sensory and nutritive properties. Some of these innovative technologies have significantly reduced the thermal component in food processing, offering alternative nonthermal methods.
Food Processing Technologies: A Comprehensive Review covers the latest advances in innovative and nonthermal processing, such as high pressure, pulsed electric fields, radiofrequency, high intensity pulsed light, ultrasound, irradiation and new hurdle technology. Each section will have an introductory article covering the basic principles and applications of each technology, and in-depth articles covering the currently available equipment (and/or the current state of development), food quality and safety, application to various sectors, food laws and regulations, consumer acceptance, advancements and future scope. It will also contain case studies and examples to illustrate state-of-the-art applications. Each section will serve as an excellent reference to food industry professionals involved in the processing of a wide range of food categories, e.g., meat, seafood, beverage, dairy, eggs, fruits and vegetable products, spices, herbs among others.
Key Features
- Comprehensive: Offering readers a ‘one-stop’, comprehensive resource for access to a wealth of information to fully support their research and activities in this area and a critical insight into the future direction of the field
- Clearly structured: Meticulously organized, with case studies, examples and illustrations of state-of-the-art applications for each processing technology, it is the ideal resource for students, researchers and professionals to find relevant information quickly and easily and understand how new and emerging technologies may be commercialized
- Interdisciplinary: Chapters written by academics and practitioners from various fields and regions will ensure that the knowledge within is easily understood by and applicable to a large audience
- Multimedia Features: Hyperlinked references and further readings, cross-references and widgets will allow readers to easily navigate a wealth of information, as well as the inclusion of various multimedia tools Inclusion in the Reference Module in Food Science will ensure that content remains perpetually up-to-date, allowing readers to access the latest authoritative information immediately
Readership
Advanced graduate students and researchers working with food processing technologies, as well as food engineers and technologists in the food industry. Food processing companies considering the use of any new processing technology. Food Processing Technologies will provide systematic knowledge to industrial readers, with numerous examples of process design
Table of Contents
1. High Pressure Processing (High Hydrostatic Pressure Processing)
2. Pulsed Electric (and possibly Pulsed Magnetic) Field Processing
3. Ultrasound and Megasonics Processing
4. Hydrodynamic Pressure Processing (including high pressure homogenization and shockwave processing)
5. Advances in (conventional) food processing technologies
6. Cool Plasma Processing
7. Irradiation with Ionizing Radiation
8. Microwave, Radiofrequency and Ohmic Processing
9. Ultraviolet Light Processing
10. Infrared Processing
11. Super and subcritical fluid processing
12. Innovations in Food Nanotechnology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2860
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Book ISBN:
- 9780128157817
About the Editor-in-Chief
Kasiviswanathan Muthukumarappan
Dr. Kasiviswanathan’s is an international scientific expert in food processing, food engineering, texture and rheology and his research focuses on standards development in food and bioprocessing. He is co-Director of the Center for Bioprocessing Research and Development at South Dakota State University and he established a state-of-the-art Food and Biomaterials Processing Laboratory at the university. He is the EIC of Energy Systems published by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE) and an Associate Editor for both their Processing Systems and Transactions of ASABE journals. He is also an editor for the International Journal of Food Properties (Taylor & Francis), and for editor for the IFT’s Journal of Food Science (Wiley). He is also a Fulbright-Nehru Research Scholar, Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, India. He has authored or coauthored more than 200 peer-reviewed publications and made more than 350 regional, national, and international presentations. Dr. Muthukumarappan has contributed to the revision of three ASABE standards. He has served in leadership roles on numerous Food and Process Engineering Institute (FPEI) committees and served as FPEI division representative to the Standards council. His awards and honors include a 2013 Distinguished Professor, 2012 ASABE Fellow Award, 2012 F.O. Butler Service Award, 2011 Griffith Faculty Research Award, 2010 International Research Award, 2009 Evelyn E. Rosentreter Standards Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions as a research leader and educator in the food and bioprocess engineering area, and in the development of international and ASABE standards. His h-index is 32.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Agricultural and Biosystems Engineering department, South Dakota State University, USA
Kai Knoerzer
Dr Kai Knoerzer has a background in process engineering (BSc), chemical engineering (MSc) and food process engineering (PhD), all awarded from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology (Germany). In 2006 he commenced work with Food Science Australia as a Postdoctoral fellow; his current position in the Food and Nutrition Flagship is Senior Research Scientist. Kai has a proven track record in food process engineering research and development, particularly of innovative technologies. Currently, he is involved in research activities on engineering aspects (e.g., numerical modelling, simulation, process/equipment design and optimisation, as well as scale-up) across all innovative food processing technologies investigated at CSIRO, namely, high pressure (thermal), pulsed electric field, microwave, cool plasma and ultrasonics/megasonics processing. He is also leading the strategy development and project portfolio in the food stability area (Project cluster: Food Stability – Innovative Processing Solutions) and the extrusion platform project. Kai’s work has shown both science impact, with more than 70 peer-reviewed journal and conference proceedings and book chapters, two edited books (and two more currently being edited), over 120 oral and poster presentations at national and international conferences and 3 patents, as well as commercial impact in the food industry. His work has also been recognised with various international awards for research excellence.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Scientist, Food and Nutrition Flagship, CSIRO, Australia