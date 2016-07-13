Innovative Food Processing Technologies: Extraction, Separation, Component Modification and Process Intensification focuses on advances in new and novel non-thermal processing technologies which allow food producers to modify and process food with minimal damage to the foodstuffs.

The book is highly focused on the application of new and novel technologies, beginning with an introductory chapter, and then detailing technologies which can be used to extract food components. Further sections on the use of technologies to modify the structure of food and the separation of food components are also included, with a final section focusing on process intensification and enhancement.