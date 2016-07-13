Innovative Food Processing Technologies
1st Edition
Extraction, Separation, Component Modification and Process Intensification
Table of Contents
Part One. Innovative Extraction of Food Components
1. Low-Frequency, High-Power Ultrasound-Assisted Food Component Extraction
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Lipid Extraction
- 3. Polysaccharide Extraction
- 4. Protein Extraction
- 5. Phytochemical Extraction
- 6. Aroma and Flavoring Extraction
- 7. Biomolecule Recovery From Agri-Food Waste
- 8. Antimicrobial Extraction
- 9. Advantages and Limitations of UAE
- 10. UAE Procedure Scale Up
- 11. Recent Advances and Perspectives of UAE in the Food Industry
- 12. Final Remarks
2. Extraction From Foods and Biomaterials Enhanced by Pulsed Electric Energy
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Impact of Pulsed Electric Energy on Foods and Biomaterials
- 3. Pulsed Electric Energy–Assisted Extractions
- 4. Examples of Practical Applications
- 5. Conclusion
3. Microwave-Assisted Extraction of Food Components
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Principles of Microwave-Assisted Extraction (MAE)
- 3. Types of Microwave Extractors
- 4. MAE Modes
- 5. Types of Food Components Benefiting From Microwave-Assisted Extraction
- 6. Comparison of MAE With Other Extraction Techniques
- 7. Trends in MAE for Food Components
Part Two. Innovative Separation of Food Components
4. Application of Megasonic Waves for Enhanced Aqueous Separation of Oils
- 1. Introduction
- 2. High-Frequency Ultrasound Separation Principles
- 3. Reactor Design Aspects
- 4. Application Examples
- 5. Final Remarks and Prospects for the Technology
5. Simulated Moving Bed Chromatography in Food Processing
- 1. Introduction: Theory and Principles of Simulated Moving Bed
- 2. Key Developments and Different Simulated Moving Bed Operating Modes
- 3. Applications of Simulated Moving Bed in Food Processing
- 4. Conclusions
6. Novel Membrane Technologies for Protein Concentration and Fractionation
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Principles
- 3. Configurations
- 4. Modes of Operation
- 5. Scale-Up Strategies
- 6. Applications Using Concentration
- 7. Applications Using Fractionation
- 8. Future Trends
- List of Symbols and Units
7. Forward Osmosis: A Novel Membrane Separation Technology of Relevance to Food and Related Industries
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Principles and Mechanisms of Forward Osmosis Processing
- 3. Forward Osmosis Membranes
- 4. Selection of the Draw Solution
- 5. Case Studies
- 6. Economic Aspects of Forward Osmosis Food Concentration
- 7. Conclusion and Future Perspectives
Part Three. Innovative Structure Modification
8. Ultrasound for Structural Modification of Food Products
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Ultrasound for Structural Modification of Plant-Based Products
- 3. Ultrasound for Structural Modification of Meat
- 4. Ultrasound for Structural Modification of Dairy Products
- 5. Conclusions and Future Perspectives
9. Application of Shockwaves for Meat Tenderization
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Meat Tenderness
- 3. Processing Interventions for Meat Tenderization
- 4. Shockwave Technology
- 5. Effect of Shockwave Treatment on Meat Tenderization
- 6. Effect of Shockwave Treatment on Biochemical Components and Microstructure
- 7. Effect of Shockwave Treatment on Other Meat Quality Traits
- 8. Cost Analysis and Future Considerations
- 9. Conclusion
10. Application of High Hydrostatic Pressure for Meat Tenderization
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Meat Tenderness and Muscle Structure
- 3. Effect of High Pressure on Enzyme Release and Activity
- 4. Changes in Water Retention in Response to High Pressure and Interaction With Tenderization
- 5. Effect of High Pressure on Muscle Proteins and Meat Ultrastructures
- 6. Textural Quality of Prerigor Muscle Subjected to High Pressure
- 7. High-Pressure Effects on the Texture of Postrigor Muscle
- 8. Opportunities and Barriers for High Hydrostatic Pressure-Treated Meat in Fresh and Food Service Markets
- 9. Conclusions and Recommendations
11. High-Pressure Processing for Modification of Food Biopolymers
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Protein
- 3. Conclusion and Future Trends
12. High-Pressure Homogenization for Structure Modification
- 1. Introduction
- 2. High-Pressure Homogenization Equipment
- 3. High-Pressure Homogenization of Milk
- 4. High-Pressure Homogenization in the Manufacture of Dairy Products
- 5. High-Pressure Homogenization in the Manufacture of Fruit Juices and Vegetable Beverages
- 6. Conclusions
Part Four. Applications of Innovative Technologies for Process Intensification/Enhancement
13. Airborne Ultrasound for Enhanced Defoaming Applications
- 1. Foaming and Defoaming Principles
- 2. Destruction of Foam
- 3. Ultrasound Applied for Defoaming
- 4. Conclusion
14. Airborne Ultrasound for Convective Drying Intensification
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Food Drying Process
- 3. Influence of Airborne Ultrasound in Food Drying
- 4. Factors Affecting the Application of Airborne Ultrasound
- 5. Summary, Conclusion, and Future Trends
15. Advances in Hydrodynamic Pressure Processing for Enhancing Emulsification and Dispersion
- 1. Introduction: Why Hydrodynamic Pressure Processing?
- 2. Flow in High-Pressure Dispersion Units
- 3. Controlling Droplet or Particle Size in High-Pressure Homogenization
- 4. Challenges in High-Pressure Homogenization
- 5. Future Trends
- Nomenclature
16. High-Power Ultrasonication for the Manufacture of Nanoemulsions and Nanodispersions
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Background
- 3. Mechanisms of Ultrasonic Emulsification
- 4. Challenges
- 5. Applications
- 6. Concluding Thoughts
17. Membranes for Enhanced Emulsification Processes
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Premix Membrane Emulsification to Produce Food-Grade Single Emulsions
- 3. Premix Membrane Emulsification to Produce Food-Grade Double Emulsions
- 4. Future Perspectives of ME for the Production of Food-Grade Emulsions
18. Next Generation of Innovative Food Processing Technologies: Benefits and Challenges
- 1. Introduction
- 2. Technology Push or Tool Boxes and Picking Winners
- 3. Progress in Technology Development and Adoption
- 4. Anticipated Future Trends
- 5. Conclusions
Description
Innovative Food Processing Technologies: Extraction, Separation, Component Modification and Process Intensification focuses on advances in new and novel non-thermal processing technologies which allow food producers to modify and process food with minimal damage to the foodstuffs.
The book is highly focused on the application of new and novel technologies, beginning with an introductory chapter, and then detailing technologies which can be used to extract food components. Further sections on the use of technologies to modify the structure of food and the separation of food components are also included, with a final section focusing on process intensification and enhancement.
Key Features
- Provides information on a variety of food processing technologies
- Focuses on advances in new and novel non-thermal processing technologies which allow food producers to modify and process food with minimal damage to the foodstuffs
- Presents a strong focus on the application of technologies in a variety of situations
- Created by editors who have a background in both the industry and academia
Readership
R&D managers working within food manufacturing and processing firms as well as consultants working in food processing for food companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 510
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 13th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081002988
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081002940
"...brings together food scientists and engineers from academia and industry around the world, to provide the reader with a unique insight into the development and utilization of innovative technologies for these purposes." --Acta Alimentaria
About the Editors
Kai Knoerzer Editor
Dr Kai Knoerzer, Research Project Leader, CSIRO, Australia
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Project Leader, CSIRO, Australia
Pablo Juliano Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, CSIRO, Australia
Geoffrey Smithers Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Freelance Food Industry Consultant, Australia