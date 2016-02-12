Innovative Developments of Advanced Multifunctional Nanocomposites in Civil and Structural Engineering
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- 1. Introduction to advanced nanocomposites in civil, structural, and construction engineering
- 1.1. Historical perspectives
- 1.2. Multifunctional and multiscale cementitious composites
- 1.3. Book outline
- Part One. Innovative developments of nano-engineered cementitious composites
- 2. Development of carbon nanofiber aggregate for concrete strain monitoring
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Nanotechnology in concrete
- 2.3. Development of the carbon nanofiber aggregate
- 2.4. Damage detection of CNFAs embedded in concrete specimens
- 2.5. Conclusions and future trends
- 3. Carbon nanofibers in cement composites: Mechanical reinforcement
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. General properties
- 3.3. Application in cement composites
- 3.4. Challenges
- 3.5. The future of CNFs
- 4. Self-sensing of nano-carbon black concrete
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Piezoresistivity of nano-carbon black concrete
- 4.3. Modeling of piezoresistivity of cement-based composite
- 4.4. Self-sensing concrete structures
- 4.5. Future of multifunctional nano-concrete
- 5. Hybrid cementitious materials: Nanoscale modeling and characterization
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Hybrid polymer–cement composites
- 5.3. Cementitious composites reinforced with low-dimensional materials and nanoparticles
- 5.4. Discussion and summary
- 6. Smart cement paste with carbon nanotubes
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. State of the art
- 6.3. Potential applications
- 6.4. Fabrication process of carbon nanotube cement paste sensors
- 6.5. Electrical modeling of nanocomposite sensors
- 6.6. Vibration monitoring
- 6.7. Full-scale validation
- 6.8. Concluding remarks
- 7. Tomographic imaging of cementitious materials
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Results and discussion
- 7.3. Conclusions
- Part Two. Innovative developments of nano-engineered pavements
- 8. Nano carbon material–filled cementitious composites: Fabrication, properties, and application
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Introduction of NCMs
- 8.3. Dispersion of NCMs in cementitious composites
- 8.4. Properties of NCM-filled cementitious composites
- 8.5. Enhancement mechanisms of NCMs on properties of cementitious composites
- 8.6. Applications
- 8.7. Conclusions
- 9. Nanoclay modified asphalt
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Key problem and motivation
- 9.3. Material properties and performance test plans
- 9.4. Preparation of nanoclay-modified asphalt binders
- 9.5. Viscosity results of nanoclay-modified asphalt binders
- 9.6. DSR results of nanoclay-modified asphalt binders
- 9.7. BBR results of nanoclay-modified asphalt binders
- 9.8. FTIR results of nanoclay-modified asphalt binders
- 9.9. Discussions and conclusions
- 10. Mechanical and environmental resistance of nanoparticle-reinforced pavement materials
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Nanoparticle-reinforced pavement materials
- 10.3. Mechanical and environmental resistance
- 10.4. Microstructures of nanoparticle-reinforced cement-based composites
- 10.5. Future trends
- 11. The self-heating carbon nanofiber polymer composite and its applications in deicing and snow thawing of pavement
- 11.1. Preface
- 11.2. Introduction
- 11.3. CNFP film
- 11.4. Application of CNFP-based self-heating pavement system on deicing and snow thawing
- 11.5. Conclusion
- Part Three. Innovative developments of nanocomposites for in situ damage detection and structural health monitoring
- 12. Sensing sheets based on large-area electronics and integrated circuits
- 12.1. Introduction
- 12.2. Concept of direct sensing
- 12.3. LAE and ICs
- 12.4. LAE/IC sensing sheets
- 12.5. Future trends
- 12.6. Sources of further information and advice
- 13. Strain sensing and structural health monitoring using nanofilms and nanocomposites
- 13.1. Introduction
- 13.2. Buckypaper
- 13.3. LbL nanofilm fabrication
- 13.4. Spatial structural sensing enabled by EIT
- 13.5. Spray coating
- 13.6. Nanofilm-enhanced cementitious composites
- 13.7. Other nanofilm fabrication methodologies
- 13.8. Summary
- 14. In situ sensing in glass fiber-reinforced polymer composites via embedded carbon nanotube thin films
- 14.1. Introduction
- 14.2. Background
- 14.3. Embedded CNT thin films
- 14.4. Electrical sensing measurements of embedded CNT thin films
- 14.5. Typical results from in situ electrical measurements of CNT thin films exposed to mechanical strain or damage
- 14.6. Present challenges and future directions
- 14.7. Key sources of information
- 15. Strain-sensing smart skin: A noncontact optical strain sensor using single-walled carbon nanotubes
- 15.1. Introduction
- 15.2. First-generation S4 films
- 15.3. Second-generation S4 films
- 15.4. Damage detection strategy
- 15.5. Conclusions and outlook
- 16. Future trends and directions
- 16.1. Summary
- 16.2. Future trends
- Index
Description
Innovative Developments of Advanced Multifunctional Nanocomposites in Civil and Structural Engineering focuses on nanotechnology, the innovation and control of materials at 100 nm or smaller length scales, and how they have revolutionized almost all of the various disciplines of science and engineering study.
In particular, advances in synthesizing, imaging, and manipulating materials at the nano-scale have provided engineers with a broader array of materials and tools for creating high-performance devices. Nanomaterials possess drastically different properties than those of their bulk counterparts mainly because of their high surface-to-mass ratios and high surface energies/reactivity. For instance, carbon nanotubes have been shown to possess impressive mechanical strength, stiffness, and electrical conductivity superior to that of bulk carbon.
Whilst nanotechnology has become deeply rooted in electrical, chemical, and materials engineering disciplines, its proliferation into civil engineering did not begin until fairly recently. This book covers that proliferation and the main challenges associated with the integration of nanomaterials and nano-scale design principles into civil and structural engineering.
Key Features
- Examines nanotechnology and its application to not only structural engineering, but also transportation, new infrastructure materials, and the applications of nanotechnology to existing structural systems
- Focuses on how nanomaterials can provide enhanced sensing capabilities and mechanical reinforcement of the original structural material
- Analyzes experimental and computational work carried out by world-renowned researchers
Readership
Managers, research scientists and engineers working in materials science and nanotechnology in both industry and academia and civil and structural engineers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 404
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 12th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423447
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782423263
About the Editors
Kenneth Loh Editor
Dr. Kenneth J. Loh is the Director of CITRIS at UC Davis and an Associate Professor in the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Davis. He received his B.S. degree in Civil Engineering from Johns Hopkins University in 2004. He continued his graduate studies at the University of Michigan where he completed his M.S. degree in Civil Engineering in 2005, a second M.S. degree in Materials Science & Engineering in 2008, and the Ph.D. degree in Civil Engineering in 2008. His research interests include the development of multifunctional nanocomposites and biologically-inspired materials for sensing, actuation, and power harvesting applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of CITRIS, UC Davis and Associate Professor, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering, University of California, Davis, USA
Satish Nagarajaiah Editor
Prof. Satish Nagarajaiah holds a joint appointment between the Civil and Environmental Engineering Department, and the Mechanical Engineering Department at Rice University. He has tenured as a full professor since 2006. Satish obtained his Ph.D. (1987-1990) from the State University of New York at Buffalo, where he was a post-doctoral researcher before starting his academic career in 1993. Prof. Nagarajaiah's teaching and research interests are in the areas of structural dynamic systems; seismic protection; earthquake engineering; smart structures; system identification; and structural health monitoring and applied Nanotechnology. Satish's research is funded by the NSF, NASA, Department of Energy, Air Force Office of Scientific Research, Office of Naval Research, other State, Federal, Private Agencies and Industries. The National Science Foundation has awarded Satish the prestigious faculty early CAREER award for innovative research in Adaptive Stiffness Structures.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Civil Engineering and Mechanical Engineering, Rice University, Houston, TX, USA