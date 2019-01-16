Innovations in Traditional Foods
1st Edition
Description
Innovations in Traditional Foods addresses the most relevant topics of traditional foods while placing emphasis on the introduction of innovations and consumer preferences. Certain food categories, such as fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, grains and legumes, vegetables, mushrooms, roots and tubers, table olives and olive oil, wine, fermented foods and beverages, fish, meat, milk and dairy products are addressed. Intended for food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in food science, product developers, SMEs, researchers, academics and professionals, this book provides a reference supporting technological advances, product development improvements and potential positioning in the traditional food market.
Key Features
- Addresses the most relevant topics of traditional foods while placing emphasis on the introduction of innovations and consumer preferences
- Provides a reference supporting technological advances, product development improvements, and potential positioning in the traditional food market
- Contains coverage of various food categories, including fruits, grains, nuts, seeds, grains and legumes, vegetables, mushrooms, roots and tubers, table olives and olive oil, wine, fermented foods and beverages, fish, meat, and milk and dairy products
Readership
Food scientists, technologists, engineers and chemists working in food science; product developers, SMEs, researchers, academics and professionals
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Consumer perspectives about innovations in traditional foods
3. Fruits and Vegetables
4. Grains and Pulses
5. Sourdough Bread
6. Roots and Tubers
7. Table olives and olive oil
8. Grape Processing and Wine
9. Fermented foods and beverages
10. Fish
11. Meat
12. Milk and Dairy Products
Details
- No. of pages:
- 348
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 16th January 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128148884
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148877
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece