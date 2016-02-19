Innovations in Telecommunications, Part B covers the proceedings of the 1981 International Symposium Series on “Innovations in Telecommunications”, held in Kuwait, sponsored by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science. This symposium aims to explore the advances in research, development, demonstration, design, manufacture, field testing, and application in telecommunication. This book is organized into two parts encompassing 13 chapters that focus on satellite communication and its applications. Following a brief historical introduction, Part I deals first with the fundamental principles of information transmission through satellite, emphasizing the role of the basic parameters entering into the satellite up- and down-link budgets. These topics are followed by discussions on the development of satellite systems for international, domestic, and maritime communications. This part also describes the technology of satellite TV broadcasting systems, both ground and space, as well as the development of communication satellite earth stations. Part II surveys the technologies in computer networks, application development, and system programs that are converging to form national and international networks. This part also highlights the development of electronic mail systems and principal modes and techniques in teleconferencing. Telecommunications engineers and researchers will find this book rewarding.