Innovations in Telecommunications, Part A contains the proceedings of the symposium on "Innovations in Telecommunications" of the International Symposium Series held in Kuwait in April 1981 and sponsored by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Science. The symposium provided a forum for reviewing advances in research, development, demonstration, design, manufacture, field testing, and application in the field of telecommunications. Both the state of the art and the cutting edge of technology in telecommunications are given emphasis.

Comprised of 17 chapters, this book is arranged in five major sections: signal processing; devices and microfabrication techniques; terrestrial communications; satellite communication; and applications. The discussion begins with an assessment of trends in electronic information transfer, followed by a description of a bandwidth- and power-efficient modulation system that combines convolutional encoding and phase modulation. Subsequent chapters deal with voice processing techniques; image processing for communication; developments in switching; and devices such as those for transmission and delta modulation. The final section is devoted to terrestrial communications and covers microwave systems, mobile and lightwave communications, and coaxial cable systems for land and sea.

This monograph will be of interest to those in the telecommunications industry.