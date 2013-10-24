Innovations in Food Packaging - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780123946010, 9780123948359

Innovations in Food Packaging

2nd Edition

Editors: Jung Han
eBook ISBN: 9780123948359
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123946010
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 24th October 2013
Page Count: 624
138.00
Description

This new edition of Innovations in Food Packaging ensures that readers have the most current information on food packaging options, including active packaging, intelligent packaging, edible/biodegradable packaging, nanocomposites and other options for package design.

Today's packaging not only contains and protects food, but where possible and appropriate, it can assist in inventory control, consumer education, increased market availability and shelf life, and even in ensuring the safety of the food product. As nanotechnology and other technologies have developed, new and important options for maximizing the role of packaging have emerged.

This book specifically examines the whole range of modern packaging options. It covers edible packaging based on carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids, antioxidative and antimicrobial packaging, and chemistry issues of food and food packaging, such as plasticization and polymer morphology. Professionals involved in food safety and shelf life, as well as researchers and students of food science, will find great value in this complete and updated overview.

Key Features

  • Over 60% updated content — including nine completely new chapters — with the latest developments in technology, processes and materials
  • Now includes bioplastics, biopolymers, nanoparticles, and eco-design of packaging

Readership

Specialists in the food packaging industries, scientists involved in shelf life and food safety, advanced food science students at universities

Table of Contents

List of Contributors

Preface

Section 1: Physical Chemistry Fundamentals for Food Packaging

Chapter 1. A Review of Food Packaging Technologies and Innovations

Introduction

Developments in food processing and packaging

Food packaging technologies

New food-processing technologies

Future trends in food packaging

References

Chapter 2. General Characteristics of Packaging Materials for Food System

Introduction

Types and properties of packaging materials for food systems

Selection of packaging materials for food systems

References

Chapter 3. Mass Transfer of Gas and Solute Through Packaging Materials

Introduction

General theory

Diffusivity

Solubility and partitioning

Overall mass transfer of gases and solutes

Summary

References

Chapter 4. Surface Chemistry of Food, Packaging, and Biopolymer Materials

Introduction

Physical chemistry of food, biopolymer materials, and packaging surfaces

Adhesion, cohesion and spreading

Special surfaces of packaging materials inspired by biomimetics

Instrumental characterization of food, biopolymer materials, and packaging surfaces

Electrokinetic potential measurement

References

Chapter 5. Plasticization and Polymer Morphology

Introduction

Type of plasticization

Plasticizers

Copolymerization

Blending

Polymer morphology

Microscopic methods for studying polymer morphology

Conclusion

References

Section 2: Active and Intelligent Packaging

Chapter 6. Antioxidative Packaging System

Introduction

Exclusion of oxygen

Antioxidant packaging

Controlled release in antioxidant packaging

Conclusion

References

Chapter 7. Antimicrobial Packaging Systems

Introduction

Antimicrobial packaging–food interactions and environmental conditions

Antimicrobial packaging systems

Regulation and commercialization of antimicrobial packaging

Future perspectives

References

Chapter 8. Intelligent Packaging for Food Products

Introduction

Definitions and examples of active and intelligent packaging

History of active and intelligent packaging

Global market for active, controlled, and intelligent packaging

Intelligent packaging systems

Legal aspects of intelligent packaging

Conclusion

References

Section 3: Edible Coating and Films

Chapter 9. Edible Films and Coatings: A Review

Introduction

Film composition

Functions and advantages of edible films/coatings

Scientific parameters

Practical parameters for commercialization

Edible film and coating research trends

Conclusion

References

Chapter 10. Processes and Applications for Edible Coating and Film Materials from Agropolymers

Edible biopolymer coatings for foods

Edible biopolymer films for foods

References

Chapter 11. Edible Coating and Film Materials: Proteins

Introduction

Films based on milk proteins

Collagen and gelatin

Plasma proteins

Myofibrillars proteins

Egg white

Soy protein

Wheat gluten

Zein coatings and films

Protein-based nanocomposites

References

Chapter 12. Edible Coating and Film Materials: Carbohydrates

Introduction

Polysaccharides and their edible coatings and films

Conclusion

References

Chapter 13. Edible Coating and Film Materials: Lipid Bilayers and Lipid Emulsions

Introduction

Materials for the preparation of lipid-based edible films and coatings

Preparation of lipid-based edible films and coatings

Properties of lipid-based edible films and coatings

Applications

Conclusion

References

Section 4: Biopolymer Packaging

Chapter 14. Bioplastics for Food Packaging: Chemistry and Physics

Introduction

Compostable bioplastics

Biodegradable polymers

Recyclable bioplastics

Summary

References

Chapter 15. Utilization of Bioplastics for Food Packaging Industry

Introduction

Recent research on bioplastics for food packaging applications

Applications of bioplastics in the current market

Conclusion

References

Chapter 16. Thermoplastic Starch

Introduction

TPS Manufacturing process: casting methods and extrusion procedures

Improvements in TPS properties

Starch sources

Plasticizer

Nanoclay

Fiber

Polymer

Conclusion

References

Chapter 17. Biopolymer-Based Composite Packaging Materials with Nanoparticles

Introduction

Preparation and characterization of bio-nanocomposites

Properties of bio-nanocomposites

Applications of bio-nanocomposites for food packaging

Conclusion

Acknowledgements

References

Section 5: Commercial Food Packaging Innovations

Chapter 18. Modified Atmosphere Packaging for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables

Introduction

MAP for fresh and fresh-cut produce

Microperforated films

Bioplastics and biodegradable films

Active MAP (backflush and absorption)

Antimicrobial MAP systems

Intelligent MAP

Summary

References

Chapter 19. Modified Atmosphere Packaging of Meat, Poultry and Fish

Introduction

Background

Poultry

Fish

Carbon monoxide

Use of argon in MAP meat

Combination of processes or additives with MAP

Antimicrobial applications with MAP

Summary

References

Chapter 20. Microwavable Food Packaging

Introduction

Microwave basics

Microwavable food packaging basics

Regulations

References

Further reading

Chapter 21. Packaging for Nonthermal Food Processing

Introduction

Nonthermal food processing

Packaging for nonthermal food processing

Future research

References

Chapter 22. Eco-Design for Food Packaging Innovations

Introduction

Eco-design guidelines for food packaging innovation

References

Chapter 23. New Packaging Technologies, Materials and Formats for Fast-Moving Consumer Products

Growing demands of current commercial packaging systems for fast-moving consumer goods

First- and second-level packaging for application to fast-moving consumer goods

Muscle-based food products: meat, poultry, and fish

Non-beverage dairy-based products

Cereal-based products

Horticultural produce: fruits and vegetables

Beverages: soft, dairy-based, and alcoholic

Health, beauty, and personal care products

Other products

Conclusion

References

Index

Food Science and Technology International Series

Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780123948359
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123946010

About the Editor

Jung Han

Affiliations and Expertise

PepsiCo Corporate R&D / PepsiCo Advanced Research, Plano, TX, USA

Reviews

"This is a snapshot of the current state-of-the-art technologies and concepts in the field, written by a team of international food and packaging scientists. Physical chemistry fundamentals are briefly introduced in the first part of the book, and further sections describe specific breakthrough technologies; active and intelligent packaging, edible coating and biopolymers and films… Discussion throughout is rigorous and…quite interesting even to a layman." --ProtoView.com, February 2014

"Innovations in Food Packaging recognizes that food packaging is a fast-growing area that impacts upon the important areas of product shelf-life and food safety. Each chapter provides information on the scientific background, new material development and utilization, and case studies of the use of new system for perishable food products." --European Federation of Food Science and Technology Newsletter, July 2013

Ratings and Reviews

