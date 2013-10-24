Innovations in Food Packaging
2nd Edition
Description
This new edition of Innovations in Food Packaging ensures that readers have the most current information on food packaging options, including active packaging, intelligent packaging, edible/biodegradable packaging, nanocomposites and other options for package design.
Today's packaging not only contains and protects food, but where possible and appropriate, it can assist in inventory control, consumer education, increased market availability and shelf life, and even in ensuring the safety of the food product. As nanotechnology and other technologies have developed, new and important options for maximizing the role of packaging have emerged.
This book specifically examines the whole range of modern packaging options. It covers edible packaging based on carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids, antioxidative and antimicrobial packaging, and chemistry issues of food and food packaging, such as plasticization and polymer morphology. Professionals involved in food safety and shelf life, as well as researchers and students of food science, will find great value in this complete and updated overview.
Key Features
- Over 60% updated content — including nine completely new chapters — with the latest developments in technology, processes and materials
- Now includes bioplastics, biopolymers, nanoparticles, and eco-design of packaging
Readership
Specialists in the food packaging industries, scientists involved in shelf life and food safety, advanced food science students at universities
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Section 1: Physical Chemistry Fundamentals for Food Packaging
Chapter 1. A Review of Food Packaging Technologies and Innovations
Introduction
Developments in food processing and packaging
Food packaging technologies
New food-processing technologies
Future trends in food packaging
References
Chapter 2. General Characteristics of Packaging Materials for Food System
Introduction
Types and properties of packaging materials for food systems
Selection of packaging materials for food systems
References
Chapter 3. Mass Transfer of Gas and Solute Through Packaging Materials
Introduction
General theory
Diffusivity
Solubility and partitioning
Overall mass transfer of gases and solutes
Summary
References
Chapter 4. Surface Chemistry of Food, Packaging, and Biopolymer Materials
Introduction
Physical chemistry of food, biopolymer materials, and packaging surfaces
Adhesion, cohesion and spreading
Special surfaces of packaging materials inspired by biomimetics
Instrumental characterization of food, biopolymer materials, and packaging surfaces
Electrokinetic potential measurement
References
Chapter 5. Plasticization and Polymer Morphology
Introduction
Type of plasticization
Plasticizers
Copolymerization
Blending
Polymer morphology
Microscopic methods for studying polymer morphology
Conclusion
References
Section 2: Active and Intelligent Packaging
Chapter 6. Antioxidative Packaging System
Introduction
Exclusion of oxygen
Antioxidant packaging
Controlled release in antioxidant packaging
Conclusion
References
Chapter 7. Antimicrobial Packaging Systems
Introduction
Antimicrobial packaging–food interactions and environmental conditions
Antimicrobial packaging systems
Regulation and commercialization of antimicrobial packaging
Future perspectives
References
Chapter 8. Intelligent Packaging for Food Products
Introduction
Definitions and examples of active and intelligent packaging
History of active and intelligent packaging
Global market for active, controlled, and intelligent packaging
Intelligent packaging systems
Legal aspects of intelligent packaging
Conclusion
References
Section 3: Edible Coating and Films
Chapter 9. Edible Films and Coatings: A Review
Introduction
Film composition
Functions and advantages of edible films/coatings
Scientific parameters
Practical parameters for commercialization
Edible film and coating research trends
Conclusion
References
Chapter 10. Processes and Applications for Edible Coating and Film Materials from Agropolymers
Edible biopolymer coatings for foods
Edible biopolymer films for foods
References
Chapter 11. Edible Coating and Film Materials: Proteins
Introduction
Films based on milk proteins
Collagen and gelatin
Plasma proteins
Myofibrillars proteins
Egg white
Soy protein
Wheat gluten
Zein coatings and films
Protein-based nanocomposites
References
Chapter 12. Edible Coating and Film Materials: Carbohydrates
Introduction
Polysaccharides and their edible coatings and films
Conclusion
References
Chapter 13. Edible Coating and Film Materials: Lipid Bilayers and Lipid Emulsions
Introduction
Materials for the preparation of lipid-based edible films and coatings
Preparation of lipid-based edible films and coatings
Properties of lipid-based edible films and coatings
Applications
Conclusion
References
Section 4: Biopolymer Packaging
Chapter 14. Bioplastics for Food Packaging: Chemistry and Physics
Introduction
Compostable bioplastics
Biodegradable polymers
Recyclable bioplastics
Summary
References
Chapter 15. Utilization of Bioplastics for Food Packaging Industry
Introduction
Recent research on bioplastics for food packaging applications
Applications of bioplastics in the current market
Conclusion
References
Chapter 16. Thermoplastic Starch
Introduction
TPS Manufacturing process: casting methods and extrusion procedures
Improvements in TPS properties
Starch sources
Plasticizer
Nanoclay
Fiber
Polymer
Conclusion
References
Chapter 17. Biopolymer-Based Composite Packaging Materials with Nanoparticles
Introduction
Preparation and characterization of bio-nanocomposites
Properties of bio-nanocomposites
Applications of bio-nanocomposites for food packaging
Conclusion
Acknowledgements
References
Section 5: Commercial Food Packaging Innovations
Chapter 18. Modified Atmosphere Packaging for Fresh Fruits and Vegetables
Introduction
MAP for fresh and fresh-cut produce
Microperforated films
Bioplastics and biodegradable films
Active MAP (backflush and absorption)
Antimicrobial MAP systems
Intelligent MAP
Summary
References
Chapter 19. Modified Atmosphere Packaging of Meat, Poultry and Fish
Introduction
Background
Poultry
Fish
Carbon monoxide
Use of argon in MAP meat
Combination of processes or additives with MAP
Antimicrobial applications with MAP
Summary
References
Chapter 20. Microwavable Food Packaging
Introduction
Microwave basics
Microwavable food packaging basics
Regulations
References
Further reading
Chapter 21. Packaging for Nonthermal Food Processing
Introduction
Nonthermal food processing
Packaging for nonthermal food processing
Future research
References
Chapter 22. Eco-Design for Food Packaging Innovations
Introduction
Eco-design guidelines for food packaging innovation
References
Chapter 23. New Packaging Technologies, Materials and Formats for Fast-Moving Consumer Products
Growing demands of current commercial packaging systems for fast-moving consumer goods
First- and second-level packaging for application to fast-moving consumer goods
Muscle-based food products: meat, poultry, and fish
Non-beverage dairy-based products
Cereal-based products
Horticultural produce: fruits and vegetables
Beverages: soft, dairy-based, and alcoholic
Health, beauty, and personal care products
Other products
Conclusion
References
Index
About the Editor
Jung Han
Affiliations and Expertise
PepsiCo Corporate R&D / PepsiCo Advanced Research, Plano, TX, USA
Reviews
"This is a snapshot of the current state-of-the-art technologies and concepts in the field, written by a team of international food and packaging scientists. Physical chemistry fundamentals are briefly introduced in the first part of the book, and further sections describe specific breakthrough technologies; active and intelligent packaging, edible coating and biopolymers and films… Discussion throughout is rigorous and…quite interesting even to a layman." --ProtoView.com, February 2014
"Innovations in Food Packaging recognizes that food packaging is a fast-growing area that impacts upon the important areas of product shelf-life and food safety. Each chapter provides information on the scientific background, new material development and utilization, and case studies of the use of new system for perishable food products." --European Federation of Food Science and Technology Newsletter, July 2013