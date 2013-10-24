This new edition of Innovations in Food Packaging ensures that readers have the most current information on food packaging options, including active packaging, intelligent packaging, edible/biodegradable packaging, nanocomposites and other options for package design.

Today's packaging not only contains and protects food, but where possible and appropriate, it can assist in inventory control, consumer education, increased market availability and shelf life, and even in ensuring the safety of the food product. As nanotechnology and other technologies have developed, new and important options for maximizing the role of packaging have emerged.

This book specifically examines the whole range of modern packaging options. It covers edible packaging based on carbohydrates, proteins, and lipids, antioxidative and antimicrobial packaging, and chemistry issues of food and food packaging, such as plasticization and polymer morphology. Professionals involved in food safety and shelf life, as well as researchers and students of food science, will find great value in this complete and updated overview.