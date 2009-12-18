Innovations in Food Labelling
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction to innovations in food labelling; The Codex Alimentarius and food labelling: Delivering consumer protection; International legal frameworks for food labelling and consumer rights; Government and voluntary policies on nutrition labelling: A global overview; Labelling of allergenic foods of concern in Europe; Organic food labels: History and latest trends; FAO’s ecolabelling guidelines for marine capture fisheries: An international standard; Voluntary environmental and social labels in the food sector; Geographic origin and identification labels: Associating quality with location; New technologies and food labelling: The controversy over labelling of foods derived from genetically modified crops.
Description
Increasingly, consumers desire information about the health, safety, environmental and socioeconomic characteristics of food products. These traits often cannot be detected by sight, smell or taste. Therefore, consumers must use food labels to select products that meet their needs and preferences. The growing consumer and industry interest in food labels presents challenges for governments, which must ensure that the product information is accurate, truthful and not misleading to consumers. Governments must decide whether provision of information should be mandatory or voluntary. With the increase in global trade in food, there is a need to harmonize food labels so that product information is understood and relevant to foreign markets.
Innovations in food labelling provides information about the principles and requirements of food labelling and reviews the latest trends in this important area. Following an introduction on the evolution of food labelling, further chapters cover the Codex Alimentarius and food labelling, international trade agreements, nutrition labelling, allergies and food labels and environmental and social labels, among other topics.
An essential reference for food regulatory agencies, food law experts and professionals in the food industry responsible for labelling as well as consumer and environmental associations with an interest in labelling.
Key Features
- Provides important information about the principles and requirements of food labelling and reviews the trends in this area
- Documents label evolution and considers standards and legal issues, as well as protection of the environment and sustainable food production
- Features labels for a variety of different markets, including organic foods, and addresses social issues such as association of food quality with location
Readership
Food regulatory agencies, food law experts and professionals in the food industry responsible for labelling; Consumer and environmental associations with an interest in labelling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 18th December 2009
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845697594
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845696764
Reviews
A useful reference for food regulatory agencies, food law experts and professionals in the food industry., Journal of Food and Nutrition Research
…recommended to all those interested and responsible for food labelling. Primarily, it is a timely guideline in the challenging labyrinth of food labelling., Advances in Food Sciences
About the Editors
J Albert Editor
Janice Albert is a Nutrition Officer in the Nutrition and Consumer Protection Division of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), with which this book is co-published.
Affiliations and Expertise
Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Italy