Innovations in Adolescent Substance Abuse Interventions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080435770, 9780080508771

Innovations in Adolescent Substance Abuse Interventions

1st Edition

Authors: Eric Wagner Holly Waldron
eBook ISBN: 9780080508771
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080435770
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 14th September 2001
Page Count: 406
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
90.00
76.50
129.00
109.65
10500.00
8925.00
96.95
82.41
124.54
105.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
10500.00
8925.00
74.00
62.90
121.00
102.85
109.00
92.65
91.95
78.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Innovations in Adolescent Substance Abuse Interventions focuses on developmentally appropriate approaches to the assessment, prevention, or treatment of substance use problems among adolescents. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with an assessment of adolescent substance use; theory, methods, and effectiveness of a drug abuse prevention approach; and problem behavior prevention programming for schools and community groups. Some chapters follow on the community-, family- and school-based interventions for adolescents with substance use problems. Other chapters explain psychopharmacological therapy; the assertive aftercare protocol for adolescent substance abusers; and twelve-step-based interventions for adolescents.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

1. Assessing Adolescent Substance Use

2. Life Skills Training: Theory, Methods, and Effectiveness of a Drug Abuse Prevention Approach

3. Reconnecting Youth to Prevent Drug Abuse, School Dropout and Suicidal Behaviors among High-Risk Youth

4. All Stars: Problem Behavior Prevention Programming for Schools and Community Groups

5. Community-Based Intervention

6. An Ecological Approach to Family Intervention for Adolescent Substance Use

7. Motivational Interviewing for Alcohol-Involved Adolescents in the Emergency Room

8. Facilitating Change for Adolescent Alcohol Problems: A Multiple Options Approach

9. The Teen Intervention Project: A School-Based Intervention for Adolescents with Substance Use Problems

10. Family Behavior Therapy

11. Multidimensional Family Therapy for Adolescent Substance Abuse

12. Cigarette Smoking Treatment for Substance-Abusing Adolescents

13. Psychopharmacological Therapy

14. The Assertive Aftercare Protocol for Adolescent Substance Abusers

15. Twelve-Step-Based Interventions for Adolescents

16. Substance Abuse Interventions with Latino Adolescents: A Cultural Framework

Index


Details

No. of pages:
406
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9780080508771
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080435770

About the Author

Eric Wagner

Affiliations and Expertise

Florida International University

Holly Waldron

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Mexico

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.