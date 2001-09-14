Innovations in Adolescent Substance Abuse Interventions
1st Edition
Description
Innovations in Adolescent Substance Abuse Interventions focuses on developmentally appropriate approaches to the assessment, prevention, or treatment of substance use problems among adolescents. Organized into 16 chapters, this book begins with an assessment of adolescent substance use; theory, methods, and effectiveness of a drug abuse prevention approach; and problem behavior prevention programming for schools and community groups. Some chapters follow on the community-, family- and school-based interventions for adolescents with substance use problems. Other chapters explain psychopharmacological therapy; the assertive aftercare protocol for adolescent substance abusers; and twelve-step-based interventions for adolescents.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Assessing Adolescent Substance Use
2. Life Skills Training: Theory, Methods, and Effectiveness of a Drug Abuse Prevention Approach
3. Reconnecting Youth to Prevent Drug Abuse, School Dropout and Suicidal Behaviors among High-Risk Youth
4. All Stars: Problem Behavior Prevention Programming for Schools and Community Groups
5. Community-Based Intervention
6. An Ecological Approach to Family Intervention for Adolescent Substance Use
7. Motivational Interviewing for Alcohol-Involved Adolescents in the Emergency Room
8. Facilitating Change for Adolescent Alcohol Problems: A Multiple Options Approach
9. The Teen Intervention Project: A School-Based Intervention for Adolescents with Substance Use Problems
10. Family Behavior Therapy
11. Multidimensional Family Therapy for Adolescent Substance Abuse
12. Cigarette Smoking Treatment for Substance-Abusing Adolescents
13. Psychopharmacological Therapy
14. The Assertive Aftercare Protocol for Adolescent Substance Abusers
15. Twelve-Step-Based Interventions for Adolescents
16. Substance Abuse Interventions with Latino Adolescents: A Cultural Framework
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 406
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2001
- Published:
- 14th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080508771
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080435770
About the Author
Eric Wagner
Affiliations and Expertise
Florida International University
Holly Waldron
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Mexico