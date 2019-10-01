Innovations and Emerging Technologies in Wound Care
1st Edition
Description
Innovations and Emerging Technologies in Wound Care is a pivotal book on the prevention and management of chronic and non-healing wounds. The book clearly presents the research and evidence that should be considered when planning care interventions to improve health related outcomes for patients. New and emerging technologies are discussed and identified, along with tactics on how they can be integrated into clinical practice. This book offers readers a bridge between biomedical engineering and medicine, with an emphasis on technological innovations. It includes contributions from engineers, scientists, clinicians and industry professionals.
Users will find this resource to be a complete picture of the latest knowledge on the tolerance of human tissues to sustained mechanical and thermal loads that also provides a deeper understanding of the risk for onset and development of chronic wounds.
Key Features
- Describes the state-of-knowledge in wound research, including tissue damage cascades and healing processes
- Covers all state-of-the-art technology in wound prevention, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment
- Discusses emerging research directions and future technology trends in the field of wound prevention and care
- Offers a bench-to-bedside exploration of the key issues that affect the practice of prevention and management of non-healing wounds
Readership
Clinicians: Nurses including wound specialists and tissue viability nurses, orthopaedics, podiatrists, general surgeons, plastic surgeons, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, geriatricians, paediatricians, intensive care specialists, anaesthesiologists
Table of Contents
Aetiology and pathogenesis of common wounds
1. Tissue changes with age, disease and chronic conditions
2. Pressure ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers
3. Venous, arterial and lymphedema wounds
4. Burns
5. Surgical and traumatic wounds
6. Wounds associated with prosthetic use
7. Infections in wounds
Bioengineering in diagnosis and prognosis
8. Sensors and systems for detecting tissue damage
9. Biomarkers in skin, sweat, blood and urine
10. Optical and imaging modalities for assessing potential tissue damage
11. Wound infection detection assays and technologies
Biomedical engineering approaches to prevention
12. Materials and designs of support and tissue-interfacing surfaces
13. Biomechanical engineering design of prophylactic dressings
14. Protecting tissues from medical device-related injuries
15.Computer-aided sensing and monitoring of tissue exposure to body loads
16. Electrical stimulation technologies to preserve tissue tolerance to loads
17. Biotechnology of nutritional supplements
Advanced treatments and clinical outcomes
18. Innovations in dressing materials and structures
19. New approaches to wound cleansing and debridement
20. Emerging negative pressure therapy technologies
21. Technologies for closure and repair of large wounds
22. Trends in compression therapies
23. Cell and tissue engineering approaches and related topical agents
24. Gene therapy and stem cell research relevant to wound healing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150283
About the Editor
Amit Gefen
Prof. Amit Gefen received the B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering and M.Sc. and Ph.D. in Biomedical Engineering from Tel Aviv University in 1994, 1997, and 2001, respectively. He is currently a Full Professor with the Department of Biomedical Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering of Tel Aviv University and the Herbert J. Berman Chair in Vascular Bioengineering. The research interests of Prof. Gefen are in studying normal and pathological effects of biomechanical factors on the structure and function of cells, tissues and organs, with emphasis on applications in chronic wound research. To date, Prof. Gefen published more than 230 articles in peer-reviewed international journals, many of which on mechanobiology, cell and tissue biomechanics, with applications that are mostly in chronic wound prevention. He was awarded the best paper awards by journals such as Medical & Biological Engineering & Computing and Medical Engineering & Physics. He is the Editor-in-Chief of Clinical Biomechanics (published by Elsevier), and has also edited several books (published by Springer and others), and several Special Issues in journals such as the Annals of Biomedical Engineering, Journal of Biomechanics, Computer Methods in Biomechanics and Biomedical Engineering and more. He is also editing a book series on Mechanobiology, Tissue Engineering and Biomaterials (published by Springer), and has served as an Associate Editor or at Editorial Boards of several international journals which are ranked at the top of his field, e.g. PLoS One, the Annals of Biomedical Engineering, the Journal of Biomechanics, Medical Engineering & Physics, Computer Methods in Biomechanics and Biomedical Engineering, Journal of the Mechanical Behavior of Biomedical Materials, the Journal of Tissue Viability, Ostomy Wound Management and the Journal of Wound Care, to mention a few. In 2015, he was awarded the Editorial Excellence Award by the Annals of Biomedical Engineering and the Biomedical Engineering Society in the USA. Prof. Gefen has been the President of the European Pressure Ulcer Society (the European Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel, EPUAP) in 2013-2015. He is a member of the World Council of Biomechanics, a Fellow of the International Academy of Medical and Biological Engineering and the European Alliance for Medical and Biological Engineering, and a Trustee of the International Society of Pediatric Wound Care. Prof. Gefen was awarded the Pressure Care career award by the World Union of Wound Healing Societies in 2016, the Experienced Investigator Award of EPUAP in 2017 and the Otto Schmitt Career Award of the International Federation of Medical & Biological Engineering in 2018 for “exceptional contributions to the advancement of the field of medical and biological engineering”. Prof. Gefen had visiting professorship appointments and distinguished fellowships in multiple UK universities including Cambridge University, the University of Southampton and the University of Huddersfield, as well as at the University of Cape Town in South Africa and the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven in Belgium. He is the founder and chair of the conference series - Wound Care: From Innovations to Clinical Trials. His research has been funded for example by the European Commission, the Israel Science Foundation, Israeli Ministry of Health, Ministry of Science, Ministry of Defense and national as well as international corporates. Prof. Gefen is advising and reviewing for the top-tier scientific journals such as the Lancet, and for large funding bodies worldwide. He also serves as a scientific advisor to the global medical device industry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor in Biomedical Engineering, Tel Aviv University