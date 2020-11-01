Innovation Dynamics and Policy in the Energy Sector
1st Edition
Building Global Energy Markets, Institutions, Public Policy, Technology and Culture on the Texan Innovation Example
Description
Innovation Dynamics and Policy in the Energy Sector: Building Global Energy Markets, Institutions, Public Policy, Technology and Culture on the Texan Innovation Example reviews the dynamics of the Texas energy sector, including discussions on technological change, competitive markets, astute public policy, collaborative institutions, a culture that invites change and risk-taking, and natural resource abundance. The book documents numerous case studies driven by innovation in policy, markets, technology and institutions, including Spindletop, East Texas Field, Disciplined Rule of Capture, Permian Basin, Natural Gas Flaring, The Arab Oil Embargo, Electric Sector Deregulation, and more.
The book argues that sustainable global innovation that addresses the twin challenges of climate change and energy transition must be driven by the promotion of competition and risk-taking which continually promotes the development of ideas, a process jointly funded by both public and private sectors.
Key Features
- Describes fundamental drivers of innovation
- Examines each driver through ten key episodes in the Texas energy innovation experience
- Establishes policy, technology and markets in cultural settings that invite change and risk-taking as key factors in building sustainable innovation
- Consolidates current research and practice relating to innovation from the perspectives of established (economics, engineering) and emergent (innovation economics, econometrics) disciplines
Readership
Graduate students and early career researchers working in any aspect touching innovation economics and energy transition issues, including energy economics, environmental economics, behavioral economics and energy research in the social sciences. High relevance to policymakers and energy planners responsible for climate policy or sustainable development of energy markets. Energy consultants. Members / staff at energy associations – electric utilities, oil and gas, and solar and wind associations, environmental activist groups, engineering, public policy and economics associations
Table of Contents
- The Dynamics of Innovation and Technology in a Market Economy
2. The Common International Energy Innovations Drivers
3. A Game Changer for Energy Innovation at Spindletop
4. From Chaos to Order in the East Texas Field
5. Free Markets and the Disciplined Rule of Capture
6. West Texas and the Permian Basin Early Innovations
7. Panhandle Field and Natural Gas Flaring
8. Electric Industry Deregulation and Competitive Markets
9. Hydraulic Fracturing: The Permian Basin Challenges OPEC Leadership
10. The Oil and Gas State Adds Renewable Wind and Solar
11. Carbon Capture and Global Warming: The Technology and Regulation Debate
12. The Road Ahead for Energy Innovation: Ideas are Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 270
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st November 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128238134
About the Author
Milton Holloway
Milton Holloway holds a Bachelor of Science (1966) and Master of Science (1968) degrees in Applied and Resource Economics from Texas Tech University and a Ph.D. in Applied Economics from Oregon State University (1972). He is founder and President of Resource Economics, Inc., an economic consulting firm in Austin, Texas. His professional experience includes consulting, university teaching (in Texas and Mexico) and direction of Texas energy policy and R&D agencies. Holloway’s primary consulting, research and teaching interests have focused on applied economics and natural resource conservation in both public and private sector venues. During the decade following the Arab Oil Embargo of 1973 he directed Texas energy policy agencies focused on energy policy and new technology R&D. Under Holloway’s leadership (alongside others) Texas adopted the first ever comprehensive Texas energy policy, and recommended energy policy changes to the federal government. Following the deregulation of Texas electric utilities in 2005 Holloway helped organize, and then directed, a Texas non-profit organization - the Center for the Commercialization of Electric Technologies (CCET) whose purpose was to promote technological and institutional innovation in the Texas electric market. The state agency roles of the 1970s and early 1980s included Executive Director appointments by two Texas Governors with Senate confirmation. The CCET appointment as President and COO was made by the organization’s private sector Board of Directors.
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and President, Resource Economics, Inc., Austin, Texas, USA
Ratings and Reviews
