Innovation and Technology Transfer for the Growing Firm - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080302287, 9781483156965

Innovation and Technology Transfer for the Growing Firm

1st Edition

Text and Cases

Authors: Julian Lowe Nick Crawford
eBook ISBN: 9781483156965
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 238
Description

Innovation and Technology Transfer for the Growing Firm: Text and Cases is a practical guide and commentary in the field of technology transfer with emphasis on the economic and managerial aspects of the subject. The book is concerned with both positive and normative aspects of licensing. The book is organized into three parts. Part I presents general definitions and discussion of factors impinging on the environment of licensing. Parts II and III deal with alternative licensing strategies, some empirical evidence, and a public policy approach that might be adopted by governments interested in using licensing to promote business development. The text will be useful to students and practitioners in this field of interest.

Table of Contents


Part I The Environment of Licensing

Chapter 1 Buying and Selling Technology: A Taxonomy

Chapter 2 The Legal Background to Innovation

Design Copyright in the UK

Chapter 3 Innovation Strategies for the Growing Firm

"Workmate"

Science Applications Incorporated

SAB Industri AB

Lamform Ltd.

Chapter 4 Internal Organization for Technology Transfer

Burberry Electronics Ltd.

Chapter 5 Information Sources and the Operation of Licensing Markets

Technology Audit

Part II Alternative Licensing Strategies

Chapter 6 Selling Technology and Outward Licensing

A P Jones

Sharwell Controls Ltd.

Chapter 7 Buying Technology and Inward Licensing

Northern Natural Gas

Morris & Barnes Ltd.

Chapter 8 The Valuation and Pricing of Technology

Extrudec Ltd.

Randalls

Part III Empirical Evidence and Public Initiatives

Chapter 9 Licensing by Small and Medium Sized Enterprises-A Survey

Plastodex Ltd.

Lloyds Research Associates

Chapter 10 International Trade in Technology: A Survey

Auto Industry in Australia

Chapter 11 Government Initiatives and Technology Transfer

Index




Details

No. of pages:
238
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483156965

About the Author

Julian Lowe

Nick Crawford

