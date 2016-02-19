Innovation and Technology Transfer for the Growing Firm
1st Edition
Text and Cases
Innovation and Technology Transfer for the Growing Firm: Text and Cases is a practical guide and commentary in the field of technology transfer with emphasis on the economic and managerial aspects of the subject. The book is concerned with both positive and normative aspects of licensing. The book is organized into three parts. Part I presents general definitions and discussion of factors impinging on the environment of licensing. Parts II and III deal with alternative licensing strategies, some empirical evidence, and a public policy approach that might be adopted by governments interested in using licensing to promote business development. The text will be useful to students and practitioners in this field of interest.
Table of Contents
Part I The Environment of Licensing
Chapter 1 Buying and Selling Technology: A Taxonomy
Chapter 2 The Legal Background to Innovation
Design Copyright in the UK
Chapter 3 Innovation Strategies for the Growing Firm
"Workmate"
Science Applications Incorporated
SAB Industri AB
Lamform Ltd.
Chapter 4 Internal Organization for Technology Transfer
Burberry Electronics Ltd.
Chapter 5 Information Sources and the Operation of Licensing Markets
Technology Audit
Part II Alternative Licensing Strategies
Chapter 6 Selling Technology and Outward Licensing
A P Jones
Sharwell Controls Ltd.
Chapter 7 Buying Technology and Inward Licensing
Northern Natural Gas
Morris & Barnes Ltd.
Chapter 8 The Valuation and Pricing of Technology
Extrudec Ltd.
Randalls
Part III Empirical Evidence and Public Initiatives
Chapter 9 Licensing by Small and Medium Sized Enterprises-A Survey
Plastodex Ltd.
Lloyds Research Associates
Chapter 10 International Trade in Technology: A Survey
Auto Industry in Australia
Chapter 11 Government Initiatives and Technology Transfer
Index
- No. of pages:
- 238
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483156965