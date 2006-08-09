Innovation and Technology of Women's Intimate Apparel - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845690465, 9781845691691

Innovation and Technology of Women's Intimate Apparel

1st Edition

Authors: W Yu J Fan S-P Ng S Harlock
eBook ISBN: 9781845691691
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845690465
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 9th August 2006
Page Count: 264
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
245.00
208.25
185.00
157.25
263.64
224.09
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
185.00
157.25
245.00
208.25
147.50
125.38
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Assessment of women’s body beauty; Breast measurement and sizing; Innovations in bras; Bra pattern technology; Innovations in girdles; Physical and physiological health effects of intimate apparel; Pressure evaluation of body shapers; Intimate apparel with special functions; Performance evaluation of knitted underwear; Process innovation in seamless intimate apparel.

Description

The intimate apparel business is undergoing major technological change. New measurement and design techniques, combined with innovative materials and production methods, are transforming the range, quality and applications of women’s lingerie. This important book provides an authoritative review of these developments

After an introductory chapter on the concept of body beauty, a first group of chapters discuss innovations in the manufacture of brassieres, including developments in breast measurement and sizing, innovations in bra design and improvements in bra pattern technology. The following sequence of chapters reviews key developments in girdles. Topics discussed include innovations in girdle design and use and research on the physiological effects of body shapers. The book concludes by assessing developments in intimate apparel with special functions such as sports bras, and innovation in knitted and seamless intimate apparel.

Innovation and technology of women’s intimate apparel is a standard reference for designers and engineers working in this important area of the textile industry.

Key Features

  • Reviews the technological and innovative developments of ladies intimate apparel
  • Describes the research principles and scientific understandings of size, materials, pattern and fit to achieve functional and technical design
  • Written by leading experts in the field

Readership

Designers and engineers working in this important area of the textile industry

Details

No. of pages:
264
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845691691
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845690465

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

W Yu Author

Dr Winnie Yu is a Associate Professor at the prestigious Institute of Textiles and Clothing at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong

J Fan Author

Professor Jintu Fan was awarded a PhD from the University of Leeds in 1989 and is now Professor at the prestigious Institute of Textiles and Clothing at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He has many publications in the area of clothing science and technology. He has also received the Distinguished Achievement Award of the US Fiber Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong

S-P Ng Author

Dr Sun-Pui Ng is a graduate of the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Hong Kong Polytechnic University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong

S Harlock Author

Formerly Senior Lecturer at the University of Leeds, Dr Simon Harlock is the Textile and Apparel Development Manager at Media Innovations Ltd, UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

Media Innovations Ltd, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.