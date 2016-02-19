Innovation and Social Process - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080263038, 9781483149820

Innovation and Social Process

1st Edition

A National Experiment in Implementing Social Technology

Authors: Louis G. Tornatzky Esther O. Fergus Joseph W. Avellar
eBook ISBN: 9781483149820
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1980
Page Count: 238
Description

Innovation and Social Process: A National Experiment in Implementing Social Technology discusses concerns, design, and methodologies of an experiment that deals with society's perception of innovation. Comprised of 11 chapters, the book first provides an overview of innovation, change, and problems of implementation; social process; and social innovation. The third chapter covers the methods of designing an experiment in organizational innovation, while the fourth chapter tackles participative decision making and innovation, and the fifth chapter tackles organization development and the implementation of an innovation. Chapter 6 deals with indigenous introduction and innovation; Chapter 7 on the other hand discusses promoting innovation communication through print. Chapter 8 talks about a case study of bureaucratic entrepreneurship, while Chapter 9 tackles site visits and innovation processes. The tenth chapter discusses perils of change agent training, and the last chapter provides an overview of the previous chapters. The book will be of great interest to researchers in the fields of psychology and sociology, since it provides a behavioral overview of society's reaction to innovation.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Part I: An Introductory Overview

Chapter 1 Innovation, Change, and the Problems of Implementation

Social Innovation: Image and Reality

Creating Social Innovations That Work

On the Utilization of Scientific Knowledge

Summary

Chapter 2 Social Process and Social Innovation

Bureaucracies and Innovation

Social Process and Social Change Theory: A Literature Review

The Current Study

Part II: A National Experiment in the Implementation of Innovation

Chapter 3 Designing an Experiment in Organizational Innovation

Getting Past the Gatekeepers: The Phase I Experiment

Implementing the Innovation: The Phase II Experiment

Chapter 4 Participative Decision Making and Innovation

Introduction

Process Results

Experimental Conditions and Innovation

Organizational Characteristics and Innovation Decisions

Summary and Conclusions: Phase I Experiment

Chapter 5 Organization Development and the Implementation of an Innovation

On Changing Organizational Systems

Experimental Design and Hypotheses

Results - Process and Implementation

Organizational Characteristics and Implementation

Discussion

Part III: Studies in Peer Processes

Chapter 6 Indigenous Interaction and Innovation

Introduction

Does a Network of Indigenous Dissemination Exist: An Exploratory Study

Summary

Chapter 7 Promoting Innovation Communication through Print Media: An Experiment

Introduction

Experimental Design

Summary and Implications

Chapter 8 El Dorado: A Case Study of Bureaucratic Entrepreneurship

The Bureaucratic Entrepreneur

Routinization of the Innovation

The Relationship between Bureaucratic Entrepreneurship and Routinization: The Case of El Dorado

Chapter 9 Site Visits and Innovation Processes: An Experiment

The Persistent Problem of Uncertainty

Method

Results

Discussion

Chapter 10 Perils of Change Agent Training: Pilot Effort

A Plan for Change Agent Training

The Non-Working Network

Chapter 11 An Overview

The Findings

The Phase I and Phase II Experiments

Peer Processes and Innovation

Policy Implications

Bibliography

Index

About the Authors

About the Author

Louis G. Tornatzky

Esther O. Fergus

Joseph W. Avellar

