Innovation and Social Process: A National Experiment in Implementing Social Technology discusses concerns, design, and methodologies of an experiment that deals with society's perception of innovation. Comprised of 11 chapters, the book first provides an overview of innovation, change, and problems of implementation; social process; and social innovation. The third chapter covers the methods of designing an experiment in organizational innovation, while the fourth chapter tackles participative decision making and innovation, and the fifth chapter tackles organization development and the implementation of an innovation. Chapter 6 deals with indigenous introduction and innovation; Chapter 7 on the other hand discusses promoting innovation communication through print. Chapter 8 talks about a case study of bureaucratic entrepreneurship, while Chapter 9 tackles site visits and innovation processes. The tenth chapter discusses perils of change agent training, and the last chapter provides an overview of the previous chapters. The book will be of great interest to researchers in the fields of psychology and sociology, since it provides a behavioral overview of society's reaction to innovation.