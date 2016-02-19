Innovation and Social Process
1st Edition
A National Experiment in Implementing Social Technology
Innovation and Social Process: A National Experiment in Implementing Social Technology discusses concerns, design, and methodologies of an experiment that deals with society's perception of innovation. Comprised of 11 chapters, the book first provides an overview of innovation, change, and problems of implementation; social process; and social innovation. The third chapter covers the methods of designing an experiment in organizational innovation, while the fourth chapter tackles participative decision making and innovation, and the fifth chapter tackles organization development and the implementation of an innovation. Chapter 6 deals with indigenous introduction and innovation; Chapter 7 on the other hand discusses promoting innovation communication through print. Chapter 8 talks about a case study of bureaucratic entrepreneurship, while Chapter 9 tackles site visits and innovation processes. The tenth chapter discusses perils of change agent training, and the last chapter provides an overview of the previous chapters. The book will be of great interest to researchers in the fields of psychology and sociology, since it provides a behavioral overview of society's reaction to innovation.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I: An Introductory Overview
Chapter 1 Innovation, Change, and the Problems of Implementation
Social Innovation: Image and Reality
Creating Social Innovations That Work
On the Utilization of Scientific Knowledge
Summary
Chapter 2 Social Process and Social Innovation
Bureaucracies and Innovation
Social Process and Social Change Theory: A Literature Review
The Current Study
Part II: A National Experiment in the Implementation of Innovation
Chapter 3 Designing an Experiment in Organizational Innovation
Getting Past the Gatekeepers: The Phase I Experiment
Implementing the Innovation: The Phase II Experiment
Chapter 4 Participative Decision Making and Innovation
Introduction
Process Results
Experimental Conditions and Innovation
Organizational Characteristics and Innovation Decisions
Summary and Conclusions: Phase I Experiment
Chapter 5 Organization Development and the Implementation of an Innovation
On Changing Organizational Systems
Experimental Design and Hypotheses
Results - Process and Implementation
Organizational Characteristics and Implementation
Discussion
Part III: Studies in Peer Processes
Chapter 6 Indigenous Interaction and Innovation
Introduction
Does a Network of Indigenous Dissemination Exist: An Exploratory Study
Summary
Chapter 7 Promoting Innovation Communication through Print Media: An Experiment
Introduction
Experimental Design
Summary and Implications
Chapter 8 El Dorado: A Case Study of Bureaucratic Entrepreneurship
The Bureaucratic Entrepreneur
Routinization of the Innovation
The Relationship between Bureaucratic Entrepreneurship and Routinization: The Case of El Dorado
Chapter 9 Site Visits and Innovation Processes: An Experiment
The Persistent Problem of Uncertainty
Method
Results
Discussion
Chapter 10 Perils of Change Agent Training: Pilot Effort
A Plan for Change Agent Training
The Non-Working Network
Chapter 11 An Overview
The Findings
The Phase I and Phase II Experiments
Peer Processes and Innovation
Policy Implications
Bibliography
Index
About the Authors
