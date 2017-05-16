Innovation and Disruption at the Grid’s Edge
1st Edition
How Distributed Energy Resources are Disrupting the Utility Business Model
Description
Innovation and Disruption at the Grid’s Edge examines the viable developments in peer-to-peer transactions enabled by open platforms on the grid’s edge. With consumers and prosumers using more electronic platforms to trade surplus electricity from rooftop solar panels, share a storage battery, or use smart gadgets that manage load and self-generation, the grid's edge is becoming crowded.
The book examines the growing number of consumers engaging in self-generation and storage, and analyzes the underlying causes and drivers of change, as well as the implications of how the utility sector—particularly the distribution network—should/could be regulated. The book also explores how tariffs are set and revenues are collected to cover both fixed and variable costs in a sustainable way. This reference is useful for anyone interested in the areas of energy generation and regulation, especially stakeholders engaged in the generation, transmission, and distribution of power.
Key Features
- Examines the new players that will disrupt the energy grid markets
- Offers unique coverage of an emerging and unpublished topic
- Helps the reader understand up-to-date energy regulations and pricing innovations
Readership
Table of Contents
Part I: Envisioning alternative futures
1. Innovation & disruption at the “grid’s edge”
2. Innovation, disruption and the survival of the fittest
3. The great rebalancing act: Rattling the electricity value chain from behind the meter
4. Beyond community solar: Aggregating local distributed resources for resilience and sustainability
5. Grid vs. distributed solar: What does Australia’s experience say about the competitiveness of distributed energy?
6. Powering the driverless electric car of the future
7. Regulations, barriers and opportunities to the growth of DERs in the Spanish power sector
8. Quintessential innovation for transformation of the power sector
Part II. Enabling future innovations
9. Bringing DERs into the mainstream: Regulations, innovation and disruption at the grid’s edge
10. Public policy issues associated with feed-in-tariffs and net metering: An Australian perspective
11. We don’t need a new business model: “It ain’t broke and it don’t need fixin”
12. Towards dynamic network tariffs: A proposal for Spain
13. Internet of Things and the economics of microgrids
Part III. Alternative business models
14. Access rights and consumer protection in a distributed energy system
15. The transformation of the German electricity sector and the emergence of new business models in distributed energy systems
16. Peer-to-peer energy matching: Transparency, choice and locational grid pricing
17. Virtual power plants: Bringing the flexibility of decentralized loads and generation to power markets
18. Integrated community-based energy systems: Aligning technology, incentives and regulations
19. Solar grid parity and its impact on the grid
Details
- No. of pages:
- 460
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128117637
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128117583
About the Editor
Fereidoon Sioshansi
Dr. Fereidoon Sioshansi is President of Menlo Energy Economics, a consulting firm based in San Francisco with over 35 years of experience in the electric power sectore working in analysis of energy markets, specializing in the policy, regulatory, technical and environmental aspects of the electric power sector in the US and internationally. His research and professional interests are concentrated in demand and price forecasting, electricity market design, competitive pricing & bidding, integrated resource planning, energy conservation and energy efficiency, economics of global climate change, sustainability, energy security, renewable energy technologies, and comparative performance of competitive electricity markets. Dr. Sioshansi advises major utility clients and government policy makers domestically and internationally on electricity market reform, restructuring and privatization of the electric power sector. He has published numerous reports, books, book chapters and papers in peer-reviewed journals on a wide range of subjects. His professional background includes working at Southern California Edison Co. (SCE), Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI), NERA, and Global Energy Decisions. He is the editor and publisher of EEnergy Informer, a monthly newsletter with international circulation. He is on the Editorial Advisory Board of The Electricity Journal where he is regularly featured in the “Electricity Currents” section. Dr. Sioshansi also serves on the editorial board of Utilities Policy and is a frequent contributor to Energy Policy. Since 2006, He has edited nine books on related topics with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Menlo Energy Economics, San Francisco, CA, USA
Reviews
"Sioshansi’s introduction explains the new focus on distributed energy resources (DERs), and the book is split between three sections: the economics of DERs versus traditional bundled service at regulated tariffs; bifurcation of customers between those who can access their own energy and those who cannot; and the rise of aggregators, integrators and intermediaries. Not a review so much as a description of the book as an advertisement for an event based on the topic of the book - the review is positive, but there is no clear opinion or judgement." --Energy Spectrum
"There are books that try everything possible to challenge their readers’ brains processing capabilities; if there is someone competent enough to make these types of exploration books timely and relevant. There comes Fereidoon, a born ‘Christopher Columbus’, exploring the frontiers of knowledge and practice in the utility industry; and this 4th book edited since 2013." --Economics of Energy and Environmental Policy (EEEP)
"There are books that try everything possible to challenge their readers’ brains processing capabilities. There comes Fereidoon, a born ‘Christopher Columbus’, exploring the frontiers of knowledge and practice in the utility industry. It focuses entirely on the “grid’s edge”, the unique and unprecedented transformations occurring in the Western world, behind the devices connecting the consumers to the grid. Incredibly rich." --Jean-Michel Glachant, Economics of Energy & Environmental Policy Vol. 7: 1, 2018, IAEE