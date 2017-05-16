Innovation and Disruption at the Grid’s Edge

"Sioshansi’s introduction explains the new focus on distributed energy resources (DERs), and the book is split between three sections: the economics of DERs versus traditional bundled service at regulated tariffs; bifurcation of customers between those who can access their own energy and those who cannot; and the rise of aggregators, integrators and intermediaries. Not a review so much as a description of the book as an advertisement for an event based on the topic of the book - the review is positive, but there is no clear opinion or judgement." --Energy Spectrum

"There are books that try everything possible to challenge their readers’ brains processing capabilities; if there is someone competent enough to make these types of exploration books timely and relevant. There comes Fereidoon, a born ‘Christopher Columbus’, exploring the frontiers of knowledge and practice in the utility industry; and this 4th book edited since 2013." --Economics of Energy and Environmental Policy (EEEP)

"There are books that try everything possible to challenge their readers’ brains processing capabilities. There comes Fereidoon, a born ‘Christopher Columbus’, exploring the frontiers of knowledge and practice in the utility industry. It focuses entirely on the “grid’s edge”, the unique and unprecedented transformations occurring in the Western world, behind the devices connecting the consumers to the grid. Incredibly rich." --Jean-Michel Glachant, Economics of Energy & Environmental Policy Vol. 7: 1, 2018, IAEE