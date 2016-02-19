Inland & Maritime Waterways & Ports - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080267326, 9781483136271

Inland & Maritime Waterways & Ports

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Technical Sessions

Authors: G. Willems M. Abecasis M. M. Catena
eBook ISBN: 9781483136271
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 282
Description

Inland & Maritime Waterways & Ports: Design, Construction, and Operation covers the proceedings of the technical sessions in the 25th Permanent International Association of Navigation Congress, held in Scotland.

This book is organized into two sections encompassing 10 chapters. The first section deals first with means for the protection of banks and bottom waterways against the attack by currents and waves, including those generated by ships. These topics are followed by discussions on methods of increasing waterways capacity and safety; sedimentation reduction and improving and maintaining navigable depths in alluvial channels; integration of ocean-coastal-inland navigation; and improvements of maritime ports and inland terminals. The second section starts with discussions of the developments in the construction of ships, navigational aids, waterways and harbors, traffic management and installations, with particular emphasis on risk analysis and safety criteria regarding transportation, unloading, and storage of liquefied natural and petroleum gases. Other topics covered in this section include economic optimization of the whole dredging cycle; cargo handling systems and equipment; design and construction of port facilities and arrangement of quay platforms; and coastal erosion caused by harbor works and corrective measures.

This book will prove useful to design and navigation engineers and researchers.

Table of Contents


Officials of the XXVth Congress

Personalités officielles du XXVe Congrès

Address by HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

Le discours de Son Altesse Royale Le Prince Philippe Duc d'Edimbourg

Introduction

Technical Sessions

Section I: Inland Waterways and Ports

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 3

Subject 4

Subject 5

Section I: Voie Navigables Et De Navigation Interieure

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 3

Subject 4

Subject 5

Section II: Maritime Ports and Seaways

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 3

Subject 4

Subject 5

Section II: Ports Et Acces Maritimes

Subject 1

Subject 2

Subject 3

Subject 4

Subject 5

Cumulative Author Index

Cumulative Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136271

