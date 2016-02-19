Inland & Maritime Waterways & Ports: Design, Construction, and Operation covers the proceedings of the technical sessions in the 25th Permanent International Association of Navigation Congress, held in Scotland.

This book is organized into two sections encompassing 10 chapters. The first section deals first with means for the protection of banks and bottom waterways against the attack by currents and waves, including those generated by ships. These topics are followed by discussions on methods of increasing waterways capacity and safety; sedimentation reduction and improving and maintaining navigable depths in alluvial channels; integration of ocean-coastal-inland navigation; and improvements of maritime ports and inland terminals. The second section starts with discussions of the developments in the construction of ships, navigational aids, waterways and harbors, traffic management and installations, with particular emphasis on risk analysis and safety criteria regarding transportation, unloading, and storage of liquefied natural and petroleum gases. Other topics covered in this section include economic optimization of the whole dredging cycle; cargo handling systems and equipment; design and construction of port facilities and arrangement of quay platforms; and coastal erosion caused by harbor works and corrective measures.

This book will prove useful to design and navigation engineers and researchers.