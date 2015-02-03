Ink Jet Textile Printing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles
- Preface
- 1: Theoretical foundations for ink jet technology
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Hydrodynamics
- 1.3 Elasticity
- 1.4 Viscosity
- 1.5 Electricity
- 1.6 Surface tension
- 1.7 The “founders” of ink jet technology
- 1.8 The first ink jet printer
- 1.9 Conclusion
- 2: The development of ink jet printing on textiles
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The first ink jet printer
- 2.3 The emergence of ink jet printing
- 2.4 Carpet: the first ink jet printer on textiles
- 2.5 Fabric: the next ink jet printer
- 2.6 Conclusion
- 3: Cloth as a substrate for ink jet printing
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 The production of printed textiles
- 3.3 Textile handling
- 3.4 Ink as a consumable
- 3.5 Direct to garment
- 3.6 Printing on carpet
- 3.7 Printing on fabric
- 3.8 The business of printers and textiles
- 3.9 Conclusion
- 4: Color management in ink jet printing
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 The perception of color
- 4.3 The production of color
- 4.4 Defining color
- 4.5 Workflow for the design, print, and sale of printed textiles
- 4.6 Calibration
- 4.7 Color print production
- 4.8 Conclusion
- 5: Pretreatment for ink jet printing
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Pretreatment application
- 5.3 Pretreatment ingredients
- 5.4 Research for pretreatment
- 5.5 Prepared for print fabrics
- 5.6 Pretreatment, postprint treatment, and pollution
- 5.7 Conclusion
- 6: Ink jet print heads
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Drop formation and delivery
- 6.3 Print head architecture
- 6.4 Print head types: ink drop formation
- 6.5 Print head types: ink jet delivery
- 6.6 Print head array and passes
- 6.7 Print heads and inks
- 6.8 Print head problems and maintenance
- 6.9 Conclusion
- 7: Inks for digital printing
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Ink types
- 7.3 Ingredients for inks
- 7.4 Ink formulation
- 7.5 Image quality
- 7.6 The missing inks
- 7.7 The business of ink
- 7.8 Conclusion
- 8: Fixing ink jet printed textiles
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Fixing
- 8.3 Methods for fixing
- 8.4 Durability
- 8.5 Archiving
- 8.6 Preservation
- 8.7 Copyright
- 8.8 Conclusion
- 9: Washing ink jet printed textiles
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Washing
- 9.3 Water and washing in printing on textiles
- 9.4 Effluent
- 9.5 The consequences of washing
- 9.6 Print engineering
- 9.7 Conclusion
- 10: Heat transfer and sublimation printing
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 History
- 10.3 Market sector
- 10.4 Preparation for printing
- 10.5 Ink
- 10.6 Transfers
- 10.7 Printing
- 10.8 Postprint finishing
- 10.9 Environmental impacts
- 10.10 Conclusion
- 11: The effect of ink jet on the textile printing industry
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 The business of printed textiles
- 11.3 Printers
- 11.4 Wholesalers
- 11.5 The “service bureau”
- 11.6 Retail
- 11.7 Conclusion
- 12: The effect of ink jet printing on design for the textile industry
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 The business of textile design
- 12.3 Fashion designer
- 12.4 Design for homeware
- 12.5 Costume designer
- 12.6 Textile designer
- 12.7 Conclusion
- 13: Further opportunities with ink jet printed textiles
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Printing
- 13.3 Production
- 13.4 Purchase
- 13.5 Planet
- 13.6 Conclusion
- Index
Description
With the rapid expansion of ink jet printing, textile printing and allied industries need to understand the principles underpinning this technology and how it is currently being successfully implemented into textile products.
Considering the evolution of new print processes, technological development often involves a balance of research across different disciplines. Translating across the divide between scientific research and real-world engagement with this technology, this comprehensive publication covers the basic principles of ink jet printing and how it can be applied to textiles and textile products.
Each step of the ink jet printing process is covered, including textiles as a substrate, colour management, pre-treatments, print heads, inks and fixing processes. This book also considers the range of textile printing processes using ink jet technology, and discusses their subsequent impact on the textile designer, manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer and the environment.
Key Features
- Covers the foundations and development of ink jet textile printing technology
- Discusses the steps of ink jet printing from colour management to fixing processes
- Analyses how ink jet printing has affected the textile industry
Readership
Tertiary level students, educators seeking to update their knowledge, industry professionals and government opinion and policy makers researching new technologies.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 3rd February 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857099235
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857092304
Reviews
"...reviews the various steps of the textile ink jet printing process and then looks beyond this process to consider the impact of this emerging technology along the supply chain for printed textiles." --Asian Textile Journal
About the Authors
Christina Cie Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT University), Australia