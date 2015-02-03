Ink Jet Textile Printing

With the rapid expansion of ink jet printing, textile printing and allied industries need to understand the principles underpinning this technology and how it is currently being successfully implemented into textile products.

Considering the evolution of new print processes, technological development often involves a balance of research across different disciplines. Translating across the divide between scientific research and real-world engagement with this technology, this comprehensive publication covers the basic principles of ink jet printing and how it can be applied to textiles and textile products.

Each step of the ink jet printing process is covered, including textiles as a substrate, colour management, pre-treatments, print heads, inks and fixing processes. This book also considers the range of textile printing processes using ink jet technology, and discusses their subsequent impact on the textile designer, manufacturer, wholesaler, retailer and the environment.