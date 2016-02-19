Inhibition of Polyamine Metabolism: Biological Significance and Basis for New Therapies provides an overview of the field concerning polyamine biosynthesis inhibitors.

The book is comprised of chapters which describe the compounds which are in use; the rationale for the design of such inhibitors; their synthesis and action; their biological effects on mammalian cells and tissues, plants, and microorganisms including protozoal parasites; and a review of the clinical experience with these inhibitors. The major beneficial effect which the wide availability of these inhibitors has had on the field of polyamine research in general is likewise demonstrated.

Biochemists, pharmacologist, and cellular physiologists will find this text very useful.