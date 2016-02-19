Inhibition of Polyamine Metabolism
1st Edition
Biological Significance and Basis for New Therapies
Description
Inhibition of Polyamine Metabolism: Biological Significance and Basis for New Therapies provides an overview of the field concerning polyamine biosynthesis inhibitors.
The book is comprised of chapters which describe the compounds which are in use; the rationale for the design of such inhibitors; their synthesis and action; their biological effects on mammalian cells and tissues, plants, and microorganisms including protozoal parasites; and a review of the clinical experience with these inhibitors. The major beneficial effect which the wide availability of these inhibitors has had on the field of polyamine research in general is likewise demonstrated.
Biochemists, pharmacologist, and cellular physiologists will find this text very useful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction: Polyamine Metabolism
1 Inhibition of Basic Amino Acid Decarboxylases Involved in Polyamine Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Properties of ODC
III. Mechanism of Action of ODC
IV. Inhibition of ODC
V. Inhibition of Arginine Decarboxylase and Lysine Decarboxylase
VI. Conclusion
References
2 Pharmacologic Interference with Enzymes of Polyamine Biosynthesis and of 5'-Methylthioadenosine Metabolism
I. Introduction
II. S-Adenosylmethionine Decarboxylase (AdoMetDC)
III. Spermidine Synthase
IV. Spermine Synthase
V. Enzymatic Degradation of 5'-Methylthioadenosine (MTA)
References
3 Inhibition of Enzymes Oxidizing Polyamines
I. Introduction
II. Copper Amine Oxidases
III. Flavin-Dependent Enzymes in Polyamine Catabolism
IV. Biological Consequences of Polyamine Oxidase Inactivation
V. Conclusions
References
4 Molecular and Cellular Functions of the Polyamines
I. Introduction
II. Nucleic Acid Structure
III. Macromolecular Synthesis
III. Topoisomerase Activity
IV. Membrane Structure and Function
References
5 The Use of Inhibitors to Study the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Polyamine Biosynthesis and Uptake
I. Introduction
II. Studies of Ornithine Decarboxylase
III. Studies of S-Adenosylmethionine Decarboxylase (AdoMetDC)
IV. Studies of Polyamine Transport
References
6 Inhibitors of Polyamine Biosynthesis: Cellular and in Vivo Effects on Tumor Proliferation
I. Introduction
II. Polyamine Biosynthesis in Normal and Transformed Cells
III. Inhibitors of Polyamine Biosynthesis
IV. Cellular Effects of Polyamine Inhibitors
V. Polyamine Inhibitors: In Vivo Effects Against Experimental Tumors
VI. Summary
References
7 Polyamine Inhibition in Vivo and in Organ Growth and Repair
I. Introduction
II. In Vivo Biochemistry of Polyamine Biosynthesis Inhibitors
III. Consequences of Polyamine Inhibition on Organ Growth and Repair
IV. Conclusions
References
8 Polyamine Synthesis Inhibitors Act as Both Inducers and Suppressors of Cell Differentiation
I. Introduction
II. Germ Cells and Embryos
III. Organ Systems
IV. Primary Cell Cultures and Established Cell Lines
V. Summary and Future Prospects
References
9 The Contragestational Effects of Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibition
I. Introduction
II. Polyamine Biochemical Changes During Gestation in Mammals
III. Effects of Inhibitors of ODC on Gestation
IV. Clinical Significance of the Contragestational Effects of ODC Inhibition
V. Conclusion
References
10 Modulation of Antineoplastic Drug Action by Inhibitors of Polyamine Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Goals of Combination Chemotherapy
III. Approaches to Combination Chemotherapy
IV. DFMO Effects on Polyamine Biosynthesis
V. Targeted Drug Interactions Using Polyamine Inhibitors
VI. Summary
References
11 Inhibition of Carcinogenesis by Inhibitors of Putrescine Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Experiments and Results
III. Practical Consideration
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
12 Inhibition of Polyamine Biosynthesis in Microorganisms
I. Introduction
II. Inhibition of Ornithine Decarboxylase
III. Inhibition of Arginine Decarboxylase
IV. Inhibition of S-Adenosylmethionine Decarboxylase
V. Inhibition of Spermidine Synthase
VI. Spermine Synthase
VII. Mycoplasma
VIII. Summary
References
13 Inhibition of Viral Polyamine Biosynthesis
I. Introduction
II. Polyamine Metabolism and the Replication of Animal Viruses
III. Qualitative and Quantitative Aspects of Antiviral Chemotherapy
IV. Polyamines and Viral Disease
V. Drug Combinations and Antiviral Chemotherapy
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
14 Inhibition of Polyamine Biosynthesis in Plants and Plant Pathogenic Fungi
I. Introduction
II. Inhibition of Polyamine Biosynthesis and Catabolism in Plants
III. Effects of Polyamine Biosynthesis Inhibitors on Plant Growth and Development
IV. Control of Phytopathogenic Fungi with DFMO
References
15 Parasitic Protozoa and Polyamines
I. Introduction
II. Flagellates
III. Sporozoea
IV. Amoebae
V. Conclusions
References
16 Clinical Aspects of Inhibition of Ornithine Decarboxylase with Emphasis on Therapeutic Trials of Eflornithine (DFMO) in Cancer and Protozoan Diseases
I. Introduction
II. Malignancies
III. African Trypanosomiasis
IV. Pneumocystis Carinii Pneumonia (PCP)
V. Other Indications and Future Clinical Research
VI. Conclusions
References
Index
