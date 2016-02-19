Inhibition of Polyamine Metabolism - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124818354, 9780323152327

Inhibition of Polyamine Metabolism

1st Edition

Biological Significance and Basis for New Therapies

Editors: Peter McCann
eBook ISBN: 9780323152327
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th July 1987
Page Count: 398
Description

Inhibition of Polyamine Metabolism: Biological Significance and Basis for New Therapies provides an overview of the field concerning polyamine biosynthesis inhibitors.

The book is comprised of chapters which describe the compounds which are in use; the rationale for the design of such inhibitors; their synthesis and action; their biological effects on mammalian cells and tissues, plants, and microorganisms including protozoal parasites; and a review of the clinical experience with these inhibitors. The major beneficial effect which the wide availability of these inhibitors has had on the field of polyamine research in general is likewise demonstrated.

Biochemists, pharmacologist, and cellular physiologists will find this text very useful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Introduction: Polyamine Metabolism

1 Inhibition of Basic Amino Acid Decarboxylases Involved in Polyamine Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Properties of ODC

III. Mechanism of Action of ODC

IV. Inhibition of ODC

V. Inhibition of Arginine Decarboxylase and Lysine Decarboxylase

VI. Conclusion

References

2 Pharmacologic Interference with Enzymes of Polyamine Biosynthesis and of 5'-Methylthioadenosine Metabolism

I. Introduction

II. S-Adenosylmethionine Decarboxylase (AdoMetDC)

III. Spermidine Synthase

IV. Spermine Synthase

V. Enzymatic Degradation of 5'-Methylthioadenosine (MTA)

References

3 Inhibition of Enzymes Oxidizing Polyamines

I. Introduction

II. Copper Amine Oxidases

III. Flavin-Dependent Enzymes in Polyamine Catabolism

IV. Biological Consequences of Polyamine Oxidase Inactivation

V. Conclusions

References

4 Molecular and Cellular Functions of the Polyamines

I. Introduction

II. Nucleic Acid Structure

III. Macromolecular Synthesis

III. Topoisomerase Activity

IV. Membrane Structure and Function

References

5 The Use of Inhibitors to Study the Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Polyamine Biosynthesis and Uptake

I. Introduction

II. Studies of Ornithine Decarboxylase

III. Studies of S-Adenosylmethionine Decarboxylase (AdoMetDC)

IV. Studies of Polyamine Transport

References

6 Inhibitors of Polyamine Biosynthesis: Cellular and in Vivo Effects on Tumor Proliferation

I. Introduction

II. Polyamine Biosynthesis in Normal and Transformed Cells

III. Inhibitors of Polyamine Biosynthesis

IV. Cellular Effects of Polyamine Inhibitors

V. Polyamine Inhibitors: In Vivo Effects Against Experimental Tumors

VI. Summary

References

7 Polyamine Inhibition in Vivo and in Organ Growth and Repair

I. Introduction

II. In Vivo Biochemistry of Polyamine Biosynthesis Inhibitors

III. Consequences of Polyamine Inhibition on Organ Growth and Repair

IV. Conclusions

References

8 Polyamine Synthesis Inhibitors Act as Both Inducers and Suppressors of Cell Differentiation

I. Introduction

II. Germ Cells and Embryos

III. Organ Systems

IV. Primary Cell Cultures and Established Cell Lines

V. Summary and Future Prospects

References

9 The Contragestational Effects of Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibition

I. Introduction

II. Polyamine Biochemical Changes During Gestation in Mammals

III. Effects of Inhibitors of ODC on Gestation

IV. Clinical Significance of the Contragestational Effects of ODC Inhibition

V. Conclusion

References

10 Modulation of Antineoplastic Drug Action by Inhibitors of Polyamine Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Goals of Combination Chemotherapy

III. Approaches to Combination Chemotherapy

IV. DFMO Effects on Polyamine Biosynthesis

V. Targeted Drug Interactions Using Polyamine Inhibitors

VI. Summary

References

11 Inhibition of Carcinogenesis by Inhibitors of Putrescine Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Experiments and Results

III. Practical Consideration

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

12 Inhibition of Polyamine Biosynthesis in Microorganisms

I. Introduction

II. Inhibition of Ornithine Decarboxylase

III. Inhibition of Arginine Decarboxylase

IV. Inhibition of S-Adenosylmethionine Decarboxylase

V. Inhibition of Spermidine Synthase

VI. Spermine Synthase

VII. Mycoplasma

VIII. Summary

References

13 Inhibition of Viral Polyamine Biosynthesis

I. Introduction

II. Polyamine Metabolism and the Replication of Animal Viruses

III. Qualitative and Quantitative Aspects of Antiviral Chemotherapy

IV. Polyamines and Viral Disease

V. Drug Combinations and Antiviral Chemotherapy

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

14 Inhibition of Polyamine Biosynthesis in Plants and Plant Pathogenic Fungi

I. Introduction

II. Inhibition of Polyamine Biosynthesis and Catabolism in Plants

III. Effects of Polyamine Biosynthesis Inhibitors on Plant Growth and Development

IV. Control of Phytopathogenic Fungi with DFMO

References

15 Parasitic Protozoa and Polyamines

I. Introduction

II. Flagellates

III. Sporozoea

IV. Amoebae

V. Conclusions

References

16 Clinical Aspects of Inhibition of Ornithine Decarboxylase with Emphasis on Therapeutic Trials of Eflornithine (DFMO) in Cancer and Protozoan Diseases

I. Introduction

II. Malignancies

III. African Trypanosomiasis

IV. Pneumocystis Carinii Pneumonia (PCP)

V. Other Indications and Future Clinical Research

VI. Conclusions

References

Index

