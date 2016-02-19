Inherently Conducting Polymers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511908, 9780815518129

Inherently Conducting Polymers

1st Edition

Processing, Fabrication, Applications, Limitations

Authors: M. Aldissi
eBook ISBN: 9780815518129
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511908
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1989
Page Count: 104
Description

Prepared as an account of work sponsored by the US Dept. of Energy. Details work being done to develop a fully stable, highly conductive polymer. Possible uses of such a polymer are described as are the conditions for successful application and the relative advantages and disadvantages of currently available polymers.

Readership

Materials scientists. Plastics engineers.

Table of Contents

I. Introduction II. Synthesis of Conjugated Polymers A. Polyacetylene B. Poly(Paraphenylene) C. Poly(Phenylene Sulfide) D. Polypyrroles and Polythiophenes E. High-Temperature Polymers F. Polyaniline G. Polyacetylene Copolymers H. Composites of Conducting Polymers I. New Synthesis Techniques and Approaches III. Electronic Structure in Conjugated Polymers IV. Doping of Conjugated Polymers: Conducting Polymers A. Doping Techniques B. Types of Doping V. Transport Properties û Semiconductor to Metal Transition VI. Magnetic Properties A. Electron Spin Resonance B. Magnetic Susceptibility VII Stability and Stabilization of Pristine and Doped Polymers A. Air Stability B. Thermal Stability C. Stability Related to Material Morphology and Dopant Diffusion D. Stabilization Techniques VIII. Future Technological Applications A. Heterojunctions B. Photoelectrochemical Solar Cells C. Electrochromic Display Devices D. Shielding E. Circuit Board Applications F. Rechargeable Batteries of Conducting Polymers G. Fuel Cells IX. Summary References Appendix: Synopsis of Battery Research I. Battery Technology II. Battery Market III. Potential Polymer Battery Technology IV. Conditions for the Success of Polymer Battery Technology

Details

No. of pages:
104
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1989
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518129
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511908

About the Author

M. Aldissi

Ratings and Reviews

