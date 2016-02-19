Inherently Conducting Polymers
1st Edition
Processing, Fabrication, Applications, Limitations
Prepared as an account of work sponsored by the US Dept. of Energy. Details work being done to develop a fully stable, highly conductive polymer. Possible uses of such a polymer are described as are the conditions for successful application and the relative advantages and disadvantages of currently available polymers.
Materials scientists. Plastics engineers.
I. Introduction II. Synthesis of Conjugated Polymers A. Polyacetylene B. Poly(Paraphenylene) C. Poly(Phenylene Sulfide) D. Polypyrroles and Polythiophenes E. High-Temperature Polymers F. Polyaniline G. Polyacetylene Copolymers H. Composites of Conducting Polymers I. New Synthesis Techniques and Approaches III. Electronic Structure in Conjugated Polymers IV. Doping of Conjugated Polymers: Conducting Polymers A. Doping Techniques B. Types of Doping V. Transport Properties û Semiconductor to Metal Transition VI. Magnetic Properties A. Electron Spin Resonance B. Magnetic Susceptibility VII Stability and Stabilization of Pristine and Doped Polymers A. Air Stability B. Thermal Stability C. Stability Related to Material Morphology and Dopant Diffusion D. Stabilization Techniques VIII. Future Technological Applications A. Heterojunctions B. Photoelectrochemical Solar Cells C. Electrochromic Display Devices D. Shielding E. Circuit Board Applications F. Rechargeable Batteries of Conducting Polymers G. Fuel Cells IX. Summary References Appendix: Synopsis of Battery Research I. Battery Technology II. Battery Market III. Potential Polymer Battery Technology IV. Conditions for the Success of Polymer Battery Technology
- No. of pages:
- 104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1989
- Published:
- 31st December 1989
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518129
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815511908