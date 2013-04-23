Inhaler Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857094964, 9780857098696

Inhaler Devices

1st Edition

Fundamentals, Design and Drug Delivery

Editors: Polina Prokopovich
eBook ISBN: 9780857098696
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857094964
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 23rd April 2013
Page Count: 192
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Preface

Part I: Fundamentals and considerations of inhaler devices

Chapter 1: Anatomy and pathophysiology of the respiratory system

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Functional anatomy

1.3 Pathophysiology

1.4 Analysis of pathophysiology

Chapter 2: History of inhaler devices

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Structure and function of the lungs

2.3 Inhalers and successful therapy

2.4 Nebulisers

2.5 Pressurised metered-dose inhalers (pMDIs)

2.6 Dry powder inhalers

2.7 Future trends

Chapter 3: Tribology of inhaler devices and components

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Design and principles of pressurised metereddose inhalers (pMDIs)

3.3 Friction and lubrication within inhaler devices

3.4 Measuring friction between pMDI components

Chapter 4: Novel coatings and biotechnology trends in inhaler devices

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Current trends in inhaler devices

4.3 Novel coatings

4.4 Biotechnology

Chapter 5: Microbial control and safety in inhalation devices

Abstract:

5.1 Microbial cells

5.2 Growth of microorganisms in the environment

5.3 Microbial inactivation

5.4 Microbial contamination control

5.5 Keeping inhalers microbiologically safe

Part II: Drug formulations for inhaler devices

Chapter 6: Chitosan and inhalers: a bioadhesive polymer for pulmonary drug delivery

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chitosan-based inhaler drug delivery systems

6.3 The absorption enhancing effect of chitosan

6.4 Types of particle systems used in inhalers

6.5 Inhaler formulations based on chitosan and chitosan derivatives

6.6 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Polyelectrolyte assemblies for drug storage and delivery: multilayers, nanocapsules and multicapsules

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Layer-by-layer (LbL) multilayers for drug delivery applications: planar polyelectrolyte multilayers and capsules

7.3 Assembling of layer-by-layer multilayers

7.4 Variables affecting the electrostatic self-assembling

7.5 Properties of polyelectrolyte multilayers of interest in drug delivery

7.6 Encapsulation approximations

7.7 Encapsulating bioactive molecules

7.8 Strategies for releasing encapsulated drugs

7.9 Layer-by-layer capsules in drug delivery applications

7.10 Layer-by-layer capsules and inhalers

7.11 Conclusions

7.12 Acknowledgements

Chapter 8: Functionalized core-shell nanoparticles for medical applications

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 New insights into copolymer-NSAID interactions

8.3 Materials and methods of interfacial and bulk studies of copolymer–drug aqueous systems

8.4 Experimental results and implications for intake and release mechanisms

8.5 Conclusions

8.6 Acknowledgements

Index

Description

Given their direct impact on the health and quality of life for millions, inhalers represent a major turning point in the history of modern medicine. Inhaler devices: Fundamentals, design and drug delivery provides readers with an introduction to the fundamentals of inhaler technology, with a comprehensive discussion of the history of inhalers as well as a discussion on current research and development.

Part one discusses the fundamentals and development of inhaler devices as well as drug formulations for inhalers. The treatment of asthma is also discussed. Part two reviews recent developments in drug formulation and nanotechnology for inhaler devices, emerging inhaler technology and possible future trends.

Inhaler devices: Fundamentals, design and drug delivery is an essential design guide for good industrial practice, and will be an invaluable resource for those researching and treating conditions such as asthma; and those developing and manufacturing inhalation devices.

Key Features

  • Introduces the fundamentals of inhaler technology
  • Discusses the history of inhalers as well as current research and development as well as possible future trends
  • Considers the development of inhaler devices, drug formulations and discusses the treatment of asthma

Readership

Industrial experts with interests in pharmaceutical product/inhalation devices and formulation development; Biomaterial and surface scientists; Nano-and bio-tribologists; Medical, pharmaceutical and bioengineering students and academics

About the Editors

Polina Prokopovich Editor

Dr Polina Prokopovich is a Cardiff Academic Fellow in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences and School of Engineering at Cardiff University, Wales, UK and she is a Visiting Academic Fellow in the Center for Biomedical Engineering of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA. She has an international reputation for her research in the area of biomaterials and biotribology, particularly the development of novel biomedical materials with functional properties.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cardiff, UK

