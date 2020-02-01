InGaAs Avalanche Photodiodes for Ranging and Lidar discusses the materials, physics and design considerations necessary for the 3D image sensing applications that will enable self-driving cars and autonomously-navigating drones. The book's author provides an overview of the fundamentals of APDs, the remaining challenges that researchers and engineers are working to solve, and how to apply them in the real-world. Key features of the book include its emphasis on design considerations, how they may impact device performance, and on detector characteristics that cover both the theoretical definition of common figures of merit and their practical impact on sensor system performance.

In addition, the author reviews desired performance characteristics and practical manufacturing constraints, including how APD figures of merit would impact photoreceiver performance. In particular, crystal growth, material selection and application issues that impact design considerations are addressed.