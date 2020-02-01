InGaAs Avalanche Photodiodes for Ranging and Lidar
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction: Types of Avalanche Photodiodes
2. Avalanche Photodiode Figures of Merit
3. APD Photoreceivers for Range-Finding and Lidar
4. Linear-Mode InGaAs APD Design
5. APD Array System Modelling
Description
InGaAs Avalanche Photodiodes for Ranging and Lidar discusses the materials, physics and design considerations necessary for the 3D image sensing applications that will enable self-driving cars and autonomously-navigating drones. The book's author provides an overview of the fundamentals of APDs, the remaining challenges that researchers and engineers are working to solve, and how to apply them in the real-world. Key features of the book include its emphasis on design considerations, how they may impact device performance, and on detector characteristics that cover both the theoretical definition of common figures of merit and their practical impact on sensor system performance.
In addition, the author reviews desired performance characteristics and practical manufacturing constraints, including how APD figures of merit would impact photoreceiver performance. In particular, crystal growth, material selection and application issues that impact design considerations are addressed.
Key Features
- Addresses the materials, device and system design challenges that face researchers today, presenting all the information in one key resource
- Reviews all key APD figures of merit and explains the connection between device and system performance
- Written by an industry expert with 13 years of experience developing InAlAs, InGaAs and InP avalanche photodiodes (APDs)
Readership
: Materials Scientists and Engineers, Electrical Engineers, researchers, scientists and engineers working in R&D
Details
- No. of pages:
- 275
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2020
- Published:
- 1st February 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081027257
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Andrew Huntington Author
Dr. Andrew Huntington manages Voxtel’s Semiconductor Detector and Device Development Group since 2004 and is responsible for Voxtel’s advanced development efforts relating to semiconductor devices, material growth, device modeling, and detector design and development efforts. He invented and patented Voxtel’s advanced high-gain, low-excess-noise SCM-APD technologies, and has supported this important device’s development through Monte Carlo modeling and experimental extraction of the material’s properties. He has also managed the development of Voxtel’s array process and APD-based commercial products. The detector projects Dr. Huntington has conducted include Geiger- and linear-mode SOI CMOS and InGaAs-based APDs for the NIR; HgCdTe APDs for the SWIR, MWIR, and LWIR; and silicon-based linear APDs for visible and X ray applications. He has a number of publications detailing this work. Prior to joining Voxtel, Dr. Huntington performed his doctoral studies in materials at the University of California, Santa Barbara (L. Coldren Group), where his dissertation work included development of low-noise and broad-area InGaAs/InAlAs APDs. Dr. Huntington developed his expertise in the production of APD wafers by molecular beam epitaxy, with particular emphasis on understanding the relationship between growth conditions, material quality, and device performance.
Affiliations and Expertise
Voxtel Inc, Beaverton, Oregon, USA