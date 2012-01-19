Infrastructure and Methodologies for the Justification of Nuclear Power Programmes
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Overview of infrastructure and methodologies for the justification of nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
1.1 The past, current and future phases in the development of nuclear power
1.2 The main factors shaping the deployment of nuclear power
1.3 The bases for the development of nuclear power
1.4 Conclusion
Part I: Infrastructure of nuclear power programmes
Chapter 2: The lifecycle of a nuclear power plant
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Overview of the complete nuclear fuel cycle
2.3 Overview of the nuclear power plant lifecycle
2.4 Requirements for new nuclear power plants
2.5 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 3: The role of government in establishing the framework for nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Role of government in the justification process
3.3 International requirements
3.4 Knowledge management
3.5 Regulatory requirements
3.6 New entrants
3.7 Future trends
Chapter 4: Regulatory requirements and practices in nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Basic characteristics of regulatory organizations
4.3 Creation, authority, responsibilities and competence of the regulatory body
4.4 Development, functions and management system of the regulatory body
4.5 Development of the regulatory framework and approaches
4.6 The regulatory function: development of a regulatory pyramid
4.7 Development of the licensing process and major regulatory activities during the licensing process
4.8 The compliance function: verification and oversight during construction and operation
4.9 The enforcement function
4.10 Regulatory transparency and openness, and the relationship with the operating organization and other stakeholders
4.11 Regulatory support and research
4.12 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 5: Responsibilities of the nuclear operator in nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 The responsibilities of the nuclear operator
5.3 The means to enact responsibilities and enhance leadership effectiveness
5.4 Responsibilities of the operator in the lifecycle of a nuclear power plant
5.5 Importance of organisations for safe operation
5.6 Building and maintaining an operations organisation
5.7 Monitoring and evaluating organisational effectiveness
5.8 Maintaining organisations
5.9 Basis for safe operation
5.10 Engineering support and design authority
Chapter 6: The need for human resources in nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Human resource requirements of the nuclear stakeholders
6.3 High-level nuclear education programmes
6.4 Changing specialization requirements in the nuclear power plant lifecycle
6.5 International experience
6.6 Initial and sustained training programmes
6.7 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 7: National technical capability development in nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Establishing the foundation for national technical development
7.3 Understanding the nuclear power plant (NPP) design
7.4 National participation in siting
7.5 National participation in design, equipment manufacture and construction
7.6 Plant commissioning
7.7 Plant operation
7.8 Longer-term operation and management
7.9 Decommissioning
7.11 Acknowledgements
Part II: Justification of nuclear power programmes
Chapter 8: Application of the justification principle to nuclear power development
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 The ethics of the justification principle
8.3 The justification process
8.4 The terms of the justification equation
8.5 The benefits of nuclear energy
8.6 Risks and detriments of nuclear energy
8.7 Conclusions
Chapter 9: Available and advanced nuclear technologies for nuclear power programs
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Classification of advanced nuclear reactors
9.3 Key advances in technology
9.4 Advanced nuclear reactor designs
9.5 Non-electrical applications
9.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 10: Nuclear safety in nuclear power programs
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
Chapter 11: Radiation protection in nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Radiation doses
11.3 Biological effects of radiation
11.4 Attributability of risks and potential health effects to nuclear power plants (NPPs)
11.5 Radiation protection paradigm
11.6 Potential exposures
11.7 Radiation safety standards
11.8 Occupational protection at nuclear power plants (NPPs)
11.9 Public protection at nuclear power plants (NPPs): controlling discharges into the environment
Chapter 12: Emergency planning in nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Need for emergency planning as the last barrier of defence and mitigation of the radiological consequences of potential accidents
12.3 International conventions and standards on emergency planning
12.4 Responsible organizations
12.5 Emergency management
12.6 Emergency drills and exercises
12.7 Emergency coordination centres
Chapter 13: Non-proliferation safeguards in nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT)
13.3 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and international safeguards
13.4 Non-proliferation responsibilities
13.5 Transparency during a nuclear renaissance
13.6 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 14: Spent fuel and radioactive waste management in nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Policies and strategies for management of spent fuel and radioactive waste
14.3 Radioactive waste from nuclear power production
14.4 Management systems for spent nuclear fuel
14.5 Management of low- and intermediate-level waste
14.6 Conclusions
Chapter 15: The economics of nuclear power: past, present and future aspects
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Economics today and tomorrow
15.3 Levelized cost of electricity generation
15.4 Risks and uncertainties
15.5 Conclusions
Chapter 16: Social impacts and public perception of nuclear power
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Social impacts at both national and local levels
16.3 Public perception of nuclear power
16.4 Conclusion
Chapter 17: Environmental impacts and assessment in nuclear power programmes
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Environmental protection
17.3 Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA)
17.4 Land planning for new nuclear
17.5 Key controls on environmental impacts
17.6 Overlap with other regulatory controls
17.7 Conclusions
17.8 Future trends
Part III: Development of nuclear power programmes
Chapter 18: Site selection and evaluation for nuclear power plants (NPPs)
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Schematic approach to site selection
18.3 Basic safety principles applicable to nuclear power plant (NPP) siting
18.4 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements and safety guides on nuclear power plant siting
18.5 Consideration of the feasibility of an emergency plan
18.6 Demographic requirements and site parameters developed and applied by the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission
Chapter 19: Bid invitation in nuclear power plant procurement
Abstract:
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Contracting approach and bid invitation specifications
19.3 Basis for preparation of the bid invitation specifi cations
19.4 Purpose, structure and contents
19.5 Letter of invitation
19.6 Instructions to bidders
19.7 Scope of supply
19.8 Technical requirements
19.9 Project implementation
19.10 Technical data sheets
19.11 Draft contract
19.12 Commercial conditions
19.13 Financing requirements
Chapter 20: Licensing for nuclear power plant siting, construction and operation
Abstract:
20.1 Introduction
20.2 The need for licensing
20.3 Licensing application and supporting technical documents
20.4 Safety review of licensing applications and license requirements
20.5 Licensee activities during design, construction, commissioning, operation and decommissioning
20.6 Regulatory compliance during design, construction, commissioning and operation
20.7 Licensing of a country’s first nuclear power plant
20.8 Acknowledgements
20.10 Appendix: Examples of licensing systems
Chapter 21: Quality assurance during design, construction and operation of nuclear power plants
Abstract:
21.1 Introduction
21.2 Definitions
21.3 Quality assurance criteria
21.4 Quality assurance during design
21.5 Quality assurance during construction
21.6 Quality assurance during commissioning
21.7 Quality assurance during operation
21.8 Assessment
21.9 Human resources
21.10 Sources of further information and advice
21.12 Appendix: list of abbreviations and acronyms.
Chapter 22: Commissioning of nuclear power plants (NPPs)
Abstract:
22.1 Introduction
22.2 Codes, standards and other requirements for the commissioning of nuclear power plants (NPPs)
22.3 Commissioning programme and stages of commissioning
22.4 Pre-operational tests
22.5 Nuclear commissioning
22.6 Roles and responsibilities during commissioning
22.7 Commissioning organization and management
22.8 Commissioning procedures
22.9 Test procedures
22.10 Qualification requirements for commissioning personnel and other human factors
22.11 Safety management and development of a safety culture
22.12 Recording and analysis of tests
22.13 Documentation
22.14 International experience
Chapter 23: Operational safety of nuclear power plants
Abstract:
23.1 Introduction
23.2 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) requirements for nuclear power plant (NPP) operation
23.3 Management, organization and administration of nuclear power plants (NPPs)
23.4 Training and qualification
23.5 Operations
23.6 Maintenance
23.7 Technical support
23.8 Operational experience feedback (OEF)
23.9 Radiation protection
23.10 Chemistry
23.11 Emergency planning and preparedness
23.12 Operational Safety Review Team (OSART)
23.13 Sources of further information and advice
Chapter 24: Decommissioning of nuclear power plants (NPPs)
Abstract:
24.1 Introduction
24.2 Brief history of the development of decommissioning
24.3 Development of decommissioning cost- estimating methodologies
24.4 Development of long-term planning for decommissioning
24.5 Decommissioning technologies and research and development
24.6 Overview of the decommissioning phase of a nuclear power plant (NPP) lifecycle
24.7 Management of decommissioning waste and the recycling of materials
24.8 International experience
24.9 Sources of further information and advice
Part IV: Appendices
Appendix 1: The justification test for new nuclear power development: United Kingdom experience
Abstract:
A1.1 International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP) and origins
A1.2 European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) legislation and European Court of Justice and UK case law on justification
A1.3 UK regulations
A1.4 Application of justification test to nuclear new build proposals
A1.5 Conclusions
Appendix 2: Nuclear safety culture: management, assessment and improvement of individual behaviour
Abstract:
A2.1 Introduction
A2.2 Definitions
A2.3 The organization
A2.4 Assessing the stage of developmentof safety culture
A2.5 Identifying the lack of safety culture
A2.6 Improvement of safety culture
A2.7 Conclusion
Appendix 3: Nuclear installation safety: International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) training programmes, materials and resources
Abstract:
A3.1 Background and introduction
A3.2 Building competence and effectiveness of training
A3.3 Training of leaders for safety, emerging regulators
A3.4 Challenges for building sustainable competence systems
A3.5 IAEA training materials and related resources
A3.6 IAEA training resources on the Web
A3.7 The IAEA interdepartmental group on training and Web-based training resources
A3.8 Regional cooperation, knowledge networks and harmonized approach to training management
A3.9 Conclusions and recommendations for efficient and sustainable training systems to build competence
A3.10 Acknowledgements
A3.12 List of abbreviations and acronyms
A3.13 Annex: Four quadrants competencies model based on TECDOC 1254 and SARCoN guidelines
Appendix 4: Simulator training for nuclear power plant control room personnel
Abstract:
A4.1 Reasons for simulator training
A4.2 Deciding who should be trained in full-scope simulators
A4.3 Operating scenarios for training
A4.4 Competencies to be acquired
A4.5 Defining good simulator training
A4.6 Requirements for simulators
A4.7 Other applications for training simulators
A4.8 Conclusion
Appendix 5: Multinational Design Evaluation Programme (MDEP): multilateral cooperation in nuclear regulation and new reactor design
Abstract:
A5.1 Introduction
A5.2 Programme goals and outcomes
A5.3 Programme implementation
A5.4 Current activities
A5.5 Interim results
A5.6 Future trends
Index
Description
The potential development of any nuclear power programme should include a rigorous justification process reviewing the substantial regulatory, economic and technical information necessary for implementation, given the long term commitments involved in any new nuclear power project. Infrastructure and methodologies for the justification of nuclear power programmes reviews the fundamental issues and approaches to nuclear power justification in countries considering nuclear new build or redevelopment.
Part one covers the infrastructure requirements for any new nuclear power programme, with chapters detailing the role and responsibilities of government, regulatory bodies and nuclear operator and the need for human resources and technical capability at the national level. Part two focuses on issues relevant to the justification process, including nuclear safety, radiation protection and emergency planning. Current designs and advanced reactors and radioactive waste management are also considered, along with the economic, social and environmental impacts of nuclear power development. Part three reviews the development of nuclear power programme, from nuclear power plant site selection and licensing, through construction and operation, and on to decommissioning. Finally, a series of valuable appendices detail the UK experience of justification, nuclear safety culture and training, and the multinational design evaluation programme (MDEP).
With its distinguished editor and expert team of contributors, Infrastructure and methodologies for the justification of nuclear power programmes is an essential reference for international and national stakeholders in this field, particularly governmental, non-governmental and regulatory bodies, nuclear power operators and consultants.
Agustin Alonso Editor
Agustín Alonso is Emeritus Professor and Chair of Nuclear Technology at Madrid Polytechnic University, Spain, and serves on the IAEA’s International Nuclear Safety Advisory Group (INSAG).
Madrid Polytechnic University, Spain