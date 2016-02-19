Infrastructure and Activities of Cells
1st Edition
Biotechnology by Open Learning
Description
Cells may be seen as superb 'factories' in so far as they take in one set of chemicals (nutrients) and convert them into new products. Each cell taking in its own set of chemicals and making its own collection of products. Describing the structural organisation of cells in both unicellular and multicellular organisms this text considers the organisation and management which lead to these 'factories' operating in a coordinated and functional manner. Reproduction, the one feature special to cell activities is addressed in detail.
Readership
Individuals seeking orientation in biological sciences, particularly those with chemical/physical or engineering backgrounds
Table of Contents
CONTENTS INCLUDE: The architecture of prokaryotic cells; The organisation of eukaryotic cells; The structure and function of membranes; The maintenance of cell shape: the cytoskeleton and the plant cell wall; Chloroplasts and mitochondria; The expression of genetic information I the nucleus; The expression of genetic information II protein synthesis and the genetic code; Cell growth and division; From single cells to multicellular organisms.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1991
- Published:
- 9th September 1991
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292779
About the Author
M.C.E. Dam-Mieras
B C Currell
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Greenwich
R C E Dam-Mieras
Affiliations and Expertise
Open Universiteit of the Netherlands
Reviews
'A fascinating book... well designed, well written and very readable' ASM News