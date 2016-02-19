Infrastructure and Activities of Cells - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750615006, 9781483292779

Infrastructure and Activities of Cells

1st Edition

Biotechnology by Open Learning

Authors: M.C.E. Dam-Mieras B C Currell R C E Dam-Mieras
eBook ISBN: 9781483292779
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 9th September 1991
Page Count: 282
Description

Cells may be seen as superb 'factories' in so far as they take in one set of chemicals (nutrients) and convert them into new products. Each cell taking in its own set of chemicals and making its own collection of products. Describing the structural organisation of cells in both unicellular and multicellular organisms this text considers the organisation and management which lead to these 'factories' operating in a coordinated and functional manner. Reproduction, the one feature special to cell activities is addressed in detail.

Table of Contents

CONTENTS INCLUDE: The architecture of prokaryotic cells; The organisation of eukaryotic cells; The structure and function of membranes; The maintenance of cell shape: the cytoskeleton and the plant cell wall; Chloroplasts and mitochondria; The expression of genetic information I the nucleus; The expression of genetic information II protein synthesis and the genetic code; Cell growth and division; From single cells to multicellular organisms.

Reviews

'A fascinating book... well designed, well written and very readable' ASM News

