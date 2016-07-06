Infrared Thermography in the Evaluation of Aerospace Composite Materials
1st Edition
Infrared Thermography to Composites
Description
Infrared Thermography in the Evaluation of Aerospace Composite Materials: Infrared Thermography to Composites provides an update on infrared thermography, a fast and reliable method for non-destructive evaluation of composite materials used in the aerospace field. The book describes composites and the main problems that can arise both during manufacturing and when in service, and then covers different thermographic non-destructive testing and evaluation techniques, including pulse thermography, lock-in thermography, and pulse phase.
Each technique includes key examples and relevant references, with sections devoted to the usefulness of an infrared imaging device to monitor the behavior of a material under load, such as impact and bending. The book also includes discussions on standards, personnel certification, and training.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive look at the use of infrared thermography in the materials science field
- Describes thermographic techniques of non-destructive testing in an easy way, and with links to aeronautical standards
- Addresses different types of composite problems and how they can be helped through the use of infrared thermography
- Includes key examples and relevant references, with sections devoted to the usefulness of an infrared imaging device to monitor the behavior of a material under load
Readership
Researchers and technicians in academia and industry involved with the use of infrared thermography for nondestructive evaluation of materials and structures
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the Authors
- Acknowledgements
- Chapter 1. Composite Materials in the Aeronautical Industry
- 1.1. Some Historical Hints
- 1.2. Basics of Composites
- 1.3. Polymers
- 1.4. Reinforcement for Polymer-based Composites
- 1.5. Manufacturing Procedures
- 1.6. Fibre Metal Laminates
- 1.7. Sandwich Structures
- 1.8. Main Types of Deficiency in Composites
- 1.9. Toward Novel Technologies
- Disclosure
- Summary to Chapter 1 and Introduction to Chapter 2
- Chapter 2. Nondestructive Evaluation
- 2.1. Approaching the Nondestructive World
- 2.2. Defect Types
- 2.3. Techniques and Procedures: Some General Hints
- 2.4. About Application of Nondestructive Testing Techniques
- 2.5. Basic Principles of Some Nondestructive Testing Techniques
- 2.6. New and Emergent Techniques
- Disclosure
- Summary to Chapter 2 and Introduction to Chapter 3
- Chapter 3. Infrared Thermography Basics
- 3.1. Definitions and Applications
- 3.2. The Basic Relationships and Historical Steps of Infrared Technology
- 3.3. Thermal Radiation From a Real Object
- 3.4. Infrared Imaging Devices
- 3.5. Infrared Image Generation
- Disclosure
- Summary to Chapter 3 and Introduction to Chapter 4
- Chapter 4. Nondestructive Testing With Infrared Thermography
- 4.1. Historical Groundings
- 4.2. Some Basic Concepts
- 4.3. Thermographic Nondestructive Testing Techniques
- 4.4. Examples of Materials Inspection With Lock-in Thermography
- 4.5. Other Thermographic Methods
- 4.6. Some Approaches to Application in Field
- Conclusions to Chapter 4 and Introduction to Chapter 5
- Chapter 5. Monitoring Load Events
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Some Hints on Materials Thermal Effects
- 5.3. Cyclic Bending Tests
- 5.4. Impact Tests
- 5.5. Quasistatic Bending Tests
- 5.6. Conclusions
- Concluding Remarks
- Index
About the Editor
Carosena Meola
Carosena Meola is a senior research staff member in the Department of Aerospace Engineering, University of Naples Federico II, Napoli, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Naples Federico II, Italy
Simone Boccardi
Simone Boccardi is a PhD Student in the Department of Industrial Engineering - Aerospace Division at the University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
PhD Student, Department of Industrial Engineering - Aerospace Division, University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy
Giovanni Carlomagno
Giovanni Maria Carlomagno is a Professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering - Aerospace Division at the University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering - Aerospace Division, University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy