Infrared Thermography in the Evaluation of Aerospace Composite Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782421719, 9781782421726

Infrared Thermography in the Evaluation of Aerospace Composite Materials

1st Edition

Infrared Thermography to Composites

Editors: Carosena Meola Simone Boccardi Giovanni Carlomagno
eBook ISBN: 9781782421726
Hardcover ISBN: 9781782421719
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 6th July 2016
Page Count: 180
Description

Infrared Thermography in the Evaluation of Aerospace Composite Materials: Infrared Thermography to Composites provides an update on infrared thermography, a fast and reliable method for non-destructive evaluation of composite materials used in the aerospace field. The book describes composites and the main problems that can arise both during manufacturing and when in service, and then covers different thermographic non-destructive testing and evaluation techniques, including pulse thermography, lock-in thermography, and pulse phase.

Each technique includes key examples and relevant references, with sections devoted to the usefulness of an infrared imaging device to monitor the behavior of a material under load, such as impact and bending. The book also includes discussions on standards, personnel certification, and training.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive look at the use of infrared thermography in the materials science field
  • Describes thermographic techniques of non-destructive testing in an easy way, and with links to aeronautical standards
  • Addresses different types of composite problems and how they can be helped through the use of infrared thermography
  • Includes key examples and relevant references, with sections devoted to the usefulness of an infrared imaging device to monitor the behavior of a material under load

Readership

Researchers and technicians in academia and industry involved with the use of infrared thermography for nondestructive evaluation of materials and structures

Table of Contents

  • Related title
  • Dedication
  • About the Authors
  • Acknowledgements
  • Chapter 1. Composite Materials in the Aeronautical Industry
    • 1.1. Some Historical Hints
    • 1.2. Basics of Composites
    • 1.3. Polymers
    • 1.4. Reinforcement for Polymer-based Composites
    • 1.5. Manufacturing Procedures
    • 1.6. Fibre Metal Laminates
    • 1.7. Sandwich Structures
    • 1.8. Main Types of Deficiency in Composites
    • 1.9. Toward Novel Technologies
    • Disclosure
    • Summary to Chapter 1 and Introduction to Chapter 2
  • Chapter 2. Nondestructive Evaluation
    • 2.1. Approaching the Nondestructive World
    • 2.2. Defect Types
    • 2.3. Techniques and Procedures: Some General Hints
    • 2.4. About Application of Nondestructive Testing Techniques
    • 2.5. Basic Principles of Some Nondestructive Testing Techniques
    • 2.6. New and Emergent Techniques
    • Disclosure
    • Summary to Chapter 2 and Introduction to Chapter 3
  • Chapter 3. Infrared Thermography Basics
    • 3.1. Definitions and Applications
    • 3.2. The Basic Relationships and Historical Steps of Infrared Technology
    • 3.3. Thermal Radiation From a Real Object
    • 3.4. Infrared Imaging Devices
    • 3.5. Infrared Image Generation
    • Disclosure
    • Summary to Chapter 3 and Introduction to Chapter 4
  • Chapter 4. Nondestructive Testing With Infrared Thermography
    • 4.1. Historical Groundings
    • 4.2. Some Basic Concepts
    • 4.3. Thermographic Nondestructive Testing Techniques
    • 4.4. Examples of Materials Inspection With Lock-in Thermography
    • 4.5. Other Thermographic Methods
    • 4.6. Some Approaches to Application in Field
    • Conclusions to Chapter 4 and Introduction to Chapter 5
  • Chapter 5. Monitoring Load Events
    • 5.1. Introduction
    • 5.2. Some Hints on Materials Thermal Effects
    • 5.3. Cyclic Bending Tests
    • 5.4. Impact Tests
    • 5.5. Quasistatic Bending Tests
    • 5.6. Conclusions
  • Concluding Remarks
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
180
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782421726
Hardcover ISBN:
9781782421719

About the Editor

Carosena Meola

Carosena Meola is a senior research staff member in the Department of Aerospace Engineering, University of Naples Federico II, Napoli, Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Naples Federico II, Italy

Simone Boccardi

Simone Boccardi is a PhD Student in the Department of Industrial Engineering - Aerospace Division at the University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

PhD Student, Department of Industrial Engineering - Aerospace Division, University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy

Giovanni Carlomagno

Giovanni Maria Carlomagno is a Professor in the Department of Industrial Engineering - Aerospace Division at the University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Industrial Engineering - Aerospace Division, University of Naples Federico II, Naples, Italy

