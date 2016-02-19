Infrared Detectors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080205489, 9781483158464

Infrared Detectors

1st Edition

Papers Presented at a Meeting of the U.S. Speciality Group on Infrared Detectors

Editors: T. S. Moss
eBook ISBN: 9781483158464
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 99
Description

Infrared Detectors is a collection of papers presented at a meeting of the U.S. Speciality Group on Infrared Detectors and deals with a variety of topics related to infrared detectors, such as PbSnTe diodes and detectors, charge coupled devices (CCD), photodiodes, and HgCdTe photoconductive detectors. This text has 11 chapters; the first of which investigates the effects of ionizing radiation on CCDs in order to assess their signal processing advantages in a high natural (Van Allen belt) or artificially induced radiation environment. Attention then turns to defects suffered by n-type HgCdTe due to electron irradiation; thermal recovery processes in HgCdTe and PbSnTe photovoltaic detectors; and thermal limitations in PbSnTe detectors. The following papers present experiments that examine the performance of PbSnTe diodes at moderately reduced backgrounds; preparation of vapor grown lead-tin telluride for 8–14 micrometer photodiodes; and detectivity limits for diffused junction PbSnTe detectors. The optical immersion of HgCdTe photoconductive detectors and far infrared atmospheric transmission measurements conducted in North-Norway are also addressed. This book will be of interest to researchers and students who want to have a better understanding of how infrared detectors work.

Table of Contents


Gamma Noise in CCDs

Model for Defects in HgCdTe due to Electron Irradiation

Experimental Study of Laser Induced Temporary Degradation in Photovoltaic PbSnTe and HgCdTe Diodes

Thermal Limitations in PbSnTe Detectors

Performance of PbSnTe Diodes at Moderately Reduced Backgrounds

Advances in Hg Implanted Hg1-xCdxTe Photovoltaic Detectors

Planar Pb0.8Sn0.2Te Photodiode Array Development at the Night Vision Laboratory

Preparation of Vapor Grown Lead-Tin Telluride for 8-14 Micrometer Photodiodes

Evaluation of Pb0.8Sn0.2Te Detector Fabrication using Surface Analysis

Detectivity Limits for Diffused Junction PbSnTe Detectors

Some Properties of Photovoltaic CdxHg1-xTe Detectors for Infrared Radiation

Letters to the Editor

Optical Immersion of HgCdTe Photoconductive Detectors

Far Infrared Atmospheric Transmission Measurements in North-Norway


Details

No. of pages:
99
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483158464

About the Editor

T. S. Moss

