Infrared Detectors is a collection of papers presented at a meeting of the U.S. Speciality Group on Infrared Detectors and deals with a variety of topics related to infrared detectors, such as PbSnTe diodes and detectors, charge coupled devices (CCD), photodiodes, and HgCdTe photoconductive detectors. This text has 11 chapters; the first of which investigates the effects of ionizing radiation on CCDs in order to assess their signal processing advantages in a high natural (Van Allen belt) or artificially induced radiation environment. Attention then turns to defects suffered by n-type HgCdTe due to electron irradiation; thermal recovery processes in HgCdTe and PbSnTe photovoltaic detectors; and thermal limitations in PbSnTe detectors. The following papers present experiments that examine the performance of PbSnTe diodes at moderately reduced backgrounds; preparation of vapor grown lead-tin telluride for 8–14 micrometer photodiodes; and detectivity limits for diffused junction PbSnTe detectors. The optical immersion of HgCdTe photoconductive detectors and far infrared atmospheric transmission measurements conducted in North-Norway are also addressed. This book will be of interest to researchers and students who want to have a better understanding of how infrared detectors work.