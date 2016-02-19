Infrared Detectors
1st Edition
Papers Presented at a Meeting of the U.S. Speciality Group on Infrared Detectors
Description
Infrared Detectors is a collection of papers presented at a meeting of the U.S. Speciality Group on Infrared Detectors and deals with a variety of topics related to infrared detectors, such as PbSnTe diodes and detectors, charge coupled devices (CCD), photodiodes, and HgCdTe photoconductive detectors. This text has 11 chapters; the first of which investigates the effects of ionizing radiation on CCDs in order to assess their signal processing advantages in a high natural (Van Allen belt) or artificially induced radiation environment. Attention then turns to defects suffered by n-type HgCdTe due to electron irradiation; thermal recovery processes in HgCdTe and PbSnTe photovoltaic detectors; and thermal limitations in PbSnTe detectors. The following papers present experiments that examine the performance of PbSnTe diodes at moderately reduced backgrounds; preparation of vapor grown lead-tin telluride for 8–14 micrometer photodiodes; and detectivity limits for diffused junction PbSnTe detectors. The optical immersion of HgCdTe photoconductive detectors and far infrared atmospheric transmission measurements conducted in North-Norway are also addressed. This book will be of interest to researchers and students who want to have a better understanding of how infrared detectors work.
Table of Contents
Gamma Noise in CCDs
Model for Defects in HgCdTe due to Electron Irradiation
Experimental Study of Laser Induced Temporary Degradation in Photovoltaic PbSnTe and HgCdTe Diodes
Thermal Limitations in PbSnTe Detectors
Performance of PbSnTe Diodes at Moderately Reduced Backgrounds
Advances in Hg Implanted Hg1-xCdxTe Photovoltaic Detectors
Planar Pb0.8Sn0.2Te Photodiode Array Development at the Night Vision Laboratory
Preparation of Vapor Grown Lead-Tin Telluride for 8-14 Micrometer Photodiodes
Evaluation of Pb0.8Sn0.2Te Detector Fabrication using Surface Analysis
Detectivity Limits for Diffused Junction PbSnTe Detectors
Some Properties of Photovoltaic CdxHg1-xTe Detectors for Infrared Radiation
Letters to the Editor
Optical Immersion of HgCdTe Photoconductive Detectors
Far Infrared Atmospheric Transmission Measurements in North-Norway
Details
- No. of pages:
- 99
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483158464