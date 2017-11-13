Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128041628, 9780128042090

Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy

2nd Edition

Principles and Spectral Interpretation

Authors: Peter Larkin
eBook ISBN: 9780128042090
Paperback ISBN: 9780128041628
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2017
Page Count: 286
Description

Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy, Principles and Spectral Interpretation, Second Edition provides a solid introduction to vibrational spectroscopy with an emphasis on developing critical interpretation skills. This book fully integrates the use of both IR and Raman spectroscopy as spectral interpretation tools, enabling the user to utilize the strength of both techniques while also recognizing their weaknesses.

This second edition more than doubles the amount of interpreted IR and Raman spectra standards and spectral unknowns. The chapter on characteristic group frequencies is expanded to include increased discussions of sulphur and phosphorus organics, aromatic and heteroaromatics as well as inorganic compounds.  New topics include a discussion of crystal lattice vibrations (low frequency/THz), confocal Raman microscopy, spatial resolution in IR and Raman microscopy, as well as criteria for selecting Raman excitation wavelengths.  These additions accommodate the growing use of vibrational spectroscopy for process analytical monitoring, nanomaterial investigations, and structural and identity determinations to an increasing user base in both industry and academia.

Key Features

  • Integrates discussion of IR and Raman spectra
  • Pairs generalized IR and Raman spectra of functional groups with tables and text
  • Includes over 150 fully interpreted, high quality IR and Raman reference spectra
  • Contains fifty-four unknown IR and Raman spectra, with a corresponding answer key

Readership

Academics and professionals using IR and Raman spectroscopy; upper-undergraduate and graduate students taking an organic structure ID course

Table of Contents

1. Introduction: Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy
2. Basic Principles
3. Instrumentation and Sampling Methods
4. Environmental Dependence of Vibrational Spectra
5. Origin of Group Frequencies
6. IR and Raman Spectra-Structure Correlations: Characteristic Group Frequencies
7. General Outline and Strategies for infrared and Raman Spectral Interpretation
8. Illustrated IR and Raman Spectra Demonstrating Important Functional Groups
9. Unknown IR and Raman Spectra

Appendix: IR Correlation Charts

Details

No. of pages:
286
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780128042090
Paperback ISBN:
9780128041628

About the Author

Peter Larkin

Peter J. Larkin leads Solvay's Spectroscopy and Materials Characterization group based in Stamford, Connecticut. He has more than 25 years of experience using IR, Raman, and NIR spectroscopy in the chemical and pharmaceutical industry. This includes managing research groups in R&D environments as well as directing analytical method development, validation, and transfer teams. He specializes in IR and Raman spectral interpretation, spectroscopic chemometric analyses, early phase API and chemical development support, and process analytical techniques (PAT). Dr. Larkin received his PhD from the University of Pittsburgh in 1990 using resonance Raman and vibrational circular dichroism spectroscopy to study heme proteins. Since that time he has worked in analytical departments both in the specialty chemical and pharmaceutical industries. While at American Cyanamid/Cytec Industries in Stamford, CT, Larkin received comprehensive training in IR interpretation from Dr. Norman B. Colthup. He subsequently worked at Wyeth Pharmaceutical, had a brief stint with Pfizer, lead the solid state analysis group at Bristol-Myers Squibb, and now leads the spectroscopy and materials characterization group at Solvay.

Affiliations and Expertise

Spectroscopy and Materials Characterization Group, Technology Solutions, Solvay, Stamford, CT, USA

Ratings and Reviews

