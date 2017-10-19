Infrared and Raman Spectroscopies of Clay Minerals, Volume 8
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- General Introduction
2. Theoretical aspects of infrared and Raman spectroscopies
3. Modern IR and Raman instrumentation and sampling methods
4. Introduction to spectral manipulation and multivariate analysis methods
5. IR spectra of clay minerals
6. FT-Raman spectroscopy of clay minerals
7. Applications of NIR/MIR to determine site occupancy in clay minerals
8. Applications of NIR/MIR in clay mineral synthesis
9. MIR/NIR applications for the analysis of water in clay minerals
10. Analysis of organoclays & organic adsorption by clay minerals
11. Raman and Infrared spectroscopy of intercalated kaolinites
12. Infrared and Raman Spectroscopy of pillared clays
13. NIR applications to the study of chemically modified smectites
14. Remote sensing Applications
Description
Infrared and Raman Spectroscopies of Clay Minerals, Volume 8 in the Developments in Clay Science series, is an up-to-date overview of spectroscopic techniques used in the study of clay minerals. The methods include infrared spectroscopy, covering near-IR (NIR), mid-IR (MIR), far-IR (FIR) and IR emission spectroscopy (IES), as well as FT-Raman spectroscopy and Raman microscopy. This book complements the succinct introductions to these methods described in the original Handbook of Clay Science (Volumes 1, 1st Edition and 5B, 2nd Edition), offering greater depth and featuring the most important literature since the development and application of these techniques in clay science. No other book covers such a wide variety of vibrational spectroscopic techniques in a single volume for clay and soil scientists.
Key Features
- Includes a systematic review of spectroscopic methods
- Covers the theory of infrared and Raman spectroscopies and instrumentation
- Features a series of chapters each covering either a particular technique or application
Readership
Research scientists, university teachers, industrial chemists, physicists, graduate students, as well as environmental engineers and technologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 620
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 19th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081003596
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780081003558
About the Series Volume Editors
Will Gates Series Volume Editor
Will P. Gates, PhD, is a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Frontier Materials, Deakin University, Victoria, Australia. He received his PhD in Clay Mineralogy and Soil Physical Chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, Illinois, USA in 1994, and MSc at New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, New Mexico, USA in 1987 and a BSc at Montana State University, Montana, USA. He joined the CSIRO (Adelaida, South Australia, Australia) as a Senior Research Scientist in 1997 and since that time has applied a variety of spectroscopic tools, clay mineralogy and physical chemistry to the study and application of bentonites and bentonite products in the waste (containment and reuse), chemicals (synthesis, green chemistry), mining (barriers, tailings dewatering and water reuse), agricultural and mineral exploration industries. He was recipient of the Marion L., and Christie M. Jackson Mid Career Clay Science Award by The Clay Minerals Society, Chantilly, Virginia, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Frontier Materials, Deakin University, Victoria, Australia
J. Theo Kloprogge Series Volume Editor
J. Theo Kloprogge MSc Geology, PhD Geology/Chemistry, is currently an Honorary Senior Fellow at the School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Queensland, Australia, and Adjunct Professor at the Department of Chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences, University of the Philippines Visayas, Philippines. He has been teaching analytical chemistry, inorganic chemistry and mineralogy/crystallography for many years. During the past 30+ years Dr. Kloprogge has been working as a mineralogist and spectroscopist. The results of his research have been published in nearly 300 papers, numerous book chapters, 5 books and 1 patent. He has been collecting minerals for more than 40 years and has built an extensive collection both for research and private use.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Queensland, St. Lucia, Australia and Department of Chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences, University of the Philippines Visayas, Miagao, Philippines
Jana Madejova Series Volume Editor
Slovak Academy of Sciences, Institute of Inorganic Chemistry, 845 36 Bratislava, Slovakia
Affiliations and Expertise
Slovak Academy of Sciences, Institute of Inorganic Chemistry, Bratislava, Slovakia
Faïza Bergaya Series Volume Editor
Dr Faiza Annabi-Bergaya obtained a Licence-ès-Science in Physical-Chemistry from the University of Tunis in 1966, a first PhD in Inorganic Chemistry in 1971 from University La Sorbonne-Paris VI and a second PhD in Physics in 1978 from the University of Orleans (France). She started her career in 1971 at the CNRS from which she is presently Emeritus Research Director. Her research interest is focused on the Physics and Chemistry of clays and clay minerals. She is member of the AIPEA Nomenclature Committee. She was Secretary of the ECGA in 1999-2003. As President of the GFA (French Clay Group) in 2003-2007, she created the annual meetings of the GFA, organizing the first two meetings in Orleans. She launched the Series Developments in Clay Science with the publication in 2006 of Volume 1 (Handbook of Clay Science) and she is Series Editor since 2013. She is Editor-in-Chief of Applied Clay Science since 2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS, Interfaces, Confinement, Matériaux et Nanostructures (ICMN) Orléans, France