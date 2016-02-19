Infrared and Millimeter Waves V6

Infrared and Millimeter Waves is a series of books that compiles the work of several authors, with each volume focusing on certain aspect of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This is particularly related to systems and components. Consisting of six chapters, the book first offers a review of infrared and submillimeter spectroscopy of the atmosphere. The next chapter provides a comprehensive coverage of interferometric spectrometers. Chapter three discusses general principles of infrared detectors, treatment of photon detectors, bolometers, and coherent detectors. The fourth chapter discusses the use of metal-semiconductor junctions as frequency converters. Next, the book reviews quasi-optical techniques at millimeter and submillimeter wavelengths. The last chapter tackles far-infrared and submillimeter-wavelength filters. This book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.