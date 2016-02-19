Infrared and Millimeter Waves V6 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121477066, 9780323150590

Infrared and Millimeter Waves V6

1st Edition

Systems and Components

Editors: Kenneth J. Button
eBook ISBN: 9780323150590
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1982
Page Count: 432
Description

Infrared and Millimeter Waves is a series of books that compiles the work of several authors, with each volume focusing on certain aspect of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This is particularly related to systems and components. Consisting of six chapters, the book first offers a review of infrared and submillimeter spectroscopy of the atmosphere. The next chapter provides a comprehensive coverage of interferometric spectrometers. Chapter three discusses general principles of infrared detectors, treatment of photon detectors, bolometers, and coherent detectors. The fourth chapter discusses the use of metal-semiconductor junctions as frequency converters. Next, the book reviews quasi-optical techniques at millimeter and submillimeter wavelengths. The last chapter tackles far-infrared and submillimeter-wavelength filters. This book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Infrared and Submillimeter Spectroscopy of the Atmosphere

I. Introduction

II. Introductory Radiative Transfer and Spectroscopy

III. Instruments and Techniques

IV. Investigations of the Infrared Spectrum

V. Investigations of the Submillimeter Spectrum

VI. Conclusions

References

Chapter 2 Polarizing (Martin-Puplett) Interferometric Spectrometers for the Near- and Submillimeter Spectra

I. Introduction

II. Two-Beam Interferometers and Fourier Transform Spectroscopy

III. General Theory of Martin-Puplett Interferometers

IV. Measurement Techniques Incorporating MP Interferometers: Modular Configurations

V. Construction of Special Components for MP Interferometers

VI. Alignment of MP Interferometers

VII. Measurements Made with MP Interferometers and Performance Tests

References

Chapter 3 Infrared Detectors for Low-Background Astronomy: Incoherent and Coherent Devices from One Micrometer to One Millimeter

I. Introduction

II. General Principles of Infrared Receivers

III. Photon Detectors

IV. Bolometers

V. Coherent Detectors

VI. Important Supporting Technologies

Appendix I. Comparison of Heterodyne Detection with Direct Detection

Appendix II. List of Symbols and Acronyms

References

Chapter 4 Metal-Semiconductor Junctions as Frequency Converters

List of Symbols

I. Introduction

II. Origin of the Metal-Semiconductor Junction Mixer

III. The Metal-Semiconductor Junction

IV. Junction, Device, and Circuit Fabrication

V. Mixer Circuits

VI. Related Circuits

VII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Quasi-Optical Techniques at Millimeter and Submillimeter Wavelengths

Introduction

I. Propagation of Gaussian Beams

II. Production and Focusing of Gaussian Beams

III. Gaussian Beams and Antenna Feed Systems

IV. Quasi-Optical Frequency-Selective Devices

V. Practical Realizations of Quasi-Optical Antenna Feed Systems

VI. Quasi-Optical Components

Appendix I. Dielectric Materials

Appendix II. Dielectric Beam Splitters

Appendix III. Mirror Reflectivity and Loss

Chapter 6 Far-Infrared and Submillimeter-Wavelength Filters

I. Introduction

II. Noninterference Filters

III. Interference Filters

IV. Evaporated Dielectric Multilayer Filters

V. Metallic Mesh Interference Filters

VI. Summary

References

Index


About the Editor

Kenneth J. Button

