Infrared and Millimeter Waves V6
1st Edition
Systems and Components
Description
Infrared and Millimeter Waves is a series of books that compiles the work of several authors, with each volume focusing on certain aspect of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This is particularly related to systems and components. Consisting of six chapters, the book first offers a review of infrared and submillimeter spectroscopy of the atmosphere. The next chapter provides a comprehensive coverage of interferometric spectrometers. Chapter three discusses general principles of infrared detectors, treatment of photon detectors, bolometers, and coherent detectors. The fourth chapter discusses the use of metal-semiconductor junctions as frequency converters. Next, the book reviews quasi-optical techniques at millimeter and submillimeter wavelengths. The last chapter tackles far-infrared and submillimeter-wavelength filters. This book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Infrared and Submillimeter Spectroscopy of the Atmosphere
I. Introduction
II. Introductory Radiative Transfer and Spectroscopy
III. Instruments and Techniques
IV. Investigations of the Infrared Spectrum
V. Investigations of the Submillimeter Spectrum
VI. Conclusions
References
Chapter 2 Polarizing (Martin-Puplett) Interferometric Spectrometers for the Near- and Submillimeter Spectra
I. Introduction
II. Two-Beam Interferometers and Fourier Transform Spectroscopy
III. General Theory of Martin-Puplett Interferometers
IV. Measurement Techniques Incorporating MP Interferometers: Modular Configurations
V. Construction of Special Components for MP Interferometers
VI. Alignment of MP Interferometers
VII. Measurements Made with MP Interferometers and Performance Tests
References
Chapter 3 Infrared Detectors for Low-Background Astronomy: Incoherent and Coherent Devices from One Micrometer to One Millimeter
I. Introduction
II. General Principles of Infrared Receivers
III. Photon Detectors
IV. Bolometers
V. Coherent Detectors
VI. Important Supporting Technologies
Appendix I. Comparison of Heterodyne Detection with Direct Detection
Appendix II. List of Symbols and Acronyms
References
Chapter 4 Metal-Semiconductor Junctions as Frequency Converters
List of Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Origin of the Metal-Semiconductor Junction Mixer
III. The Metal-Semiconductor Junction
IV. Junction, Device, and Circuit Fabrication
V. Mixer Circuits
VI. Related Circuits
VII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Quasi-Optical Techniques at Millimeter and Submillimeter Wavelengths
Introduction
I. Propagation of Gaussian Beams
II. Production and Focusing of Gaussian Beams
III. Gaussian Beams and Antenna Feed Systems
IV. Quasi-Optical Frequency-Selective Devices
V. Practical Realizations of Quasi-Optical Antenna Feed Systems
VI. Quasi-Optical Components
Appendix I. Dielectric Materials
Appendix II. Dielectric Beam Splitters
Appendix III. Mirror Reflectivity and Loss
Chapter 6 Far-Infrared and Submillimeter-Wavelength Filters
I. Introduction
II. Noninterference Filters
III. Interference Filters
IV. Evaporated Dielectric Multilayer Filters
V. Metallic Mesh Interference Filters
VI. Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th June 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150590