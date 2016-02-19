Infrared and Millimeter Waves V4
1st Edition
Millimeter Systems
Description
Infrared and Millimeter Waves is a series of books that compiles the work of several authors, with each volume focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This book concerns itself with millimeter systems.
Comprised of seven chapters, this book discusses several systems that involve the use of millimeter waves, such as radars and missile guidance systems. The first chapter provides a comprehensive overview of millimeter waves, while the succeeding chapter discusses several technologies that involve millimeter systems, such as radar, missile guidance, and imaging systems.
This book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview of Millimeter Waves
I. Background
II. New Technology
III. System Applications
References
Chapter 2 Millimeter Radar
I. Fundamentals of Millimeter-Wave Radar
II. Propagation Effects
III. Clutter Characteristics
IV. Technology Base
V. Millimeter-Wave Radar Example
VI. Millimeter-Wave Radar Applications
References
Chapter 3 Missile Guidance
I. Introduction
II. Propagation and Targets
III. Range Equations
IV. Millimeter-Wave Seeker Design
V. Countermeasures
References
Chapter 4 Sources of Millimeter-Wave Radiation: Traveling-Wave Tube and Solid-State Sources
I. Introduction
II. Traveling-Wave Tubes
III. Solid-State Sources
IV. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 5 Dielectric Waveguide-Type Millimeter-Wave Integrated Circuits
I. Introduction
II. Dielectric Waveguides for Integrated Circuits
III. Propagation Characteristics of Dielectric Waveguides
IV. Passive Components Made of Dielectric Waveguides
V. Active Components
VI. Antennas for Dielectric Millimeter-Wave Integrated Circuits
VII. Subsystems
VIII. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Submillimeter Guided Wave Experiments with Dielectric Waveguides
I. Introduction
II. Dielectric Slab Waveguides
III. Dielectric Rib Waveguides
IV. Dielectric Cylindrical Waveguides
V. Conclusion
Appendix I
Appendix II
Appendix III
References
Chapter 7 Imaging-Mode Operation of Active NMMW Systems
I. Introduction
II. Propagation of NMMW Radiation
III. System Design Considerations
IV. System Limits and Wavelength Tradeoffs
V. Image Quality Considerations
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th June 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152976