Infrared and Millimeter Waves V4 - 1st Edition

Infrared and Millimeter Waves V4

1st Edition

Millimeter Systems

Editors: Kenneth J. Button
eBook ISBN: 9780323152976
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1981
Page Count: 384
Description

Infrared and Millimeter Waves is a series of books that compiles the work of several authors, with each volume focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This book concerns itself with millimeter systems. Comprised of seven chapters, this book discusses several systems that involve the use of millimeter waves, such as radars and missile guidance systems. The first chapter provides a comprehensive overview of millimeter waves, while the succeeding chapter discusses several technologies that involve millimeter systems, such as radar, missile guidance, and imaging systems.
This book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview of Millimeter Waves

I. Background

II. New Technology

III. System Applications

References

Chapter 2 Millimeter Radar

I. Fundamentals of Millimeter-Wave Radar

II. Propagation Effects

III. Clutter Characteristics

IV. Technology Base

V. Millimeter-Wave Radar Example

VI. Millimeter-Wave Radar Applications

References

Chapter 3 Missile Guidance

I. Introduction

II. Propagation and Targets

III. Range Equations

IV. Millimeter-Wave Seeker Design

V. Countermeasures

References

Chapter 4 Sources of Millimeter-Wave Radiation: Traveling-Wave Tube and Solid-State Sources

I. Introduction

II. Traveling-Wave Tubes

III. Solid-State Sources

IV. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 5 Dielectric Waveguide-Type Millimeter-Wave Integrated Circuits

I. Introduction

II. Dielectric Waveguides for Integrated Circuits

III. Propagation Characteristics of Dielectric Waveguides

IV. Passive Components Made of Dielectric Waveguides

V. Active Components

VI. Antennas for Dielectric Millimeter-Wave Integrated Circuits

VII. Subsystems

VIII. Conclusions

References

Chapter 6 Submillimeter Guided Wave Experiments with Dielectric Waveguides

I. Introduction

II. Dielectric Slab Waveguides

III. Dielectric Rib Waveguides

IV. Dielectric Cylindrical Waveguides

V. Conclusion

Appendix I

Appendix II

Appendix III

References

Chapter 7 Imaging-Mode Operation of Active NMMW Systems

I. Introduction

II. Propagation of NMMW Radiation

III. System Design Considerations

IV. System Limits and Wavelength Tradeoffs

V. Image Quality Considerations

References

Index


No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323152976

About the Editor

Kenneth J. Button

