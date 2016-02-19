Infrared and Millimeter Waves V4

Infrared and Millimeter Waves is a series of books that compiles the work of several authors, with each volume focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This book concerns itself with millimeter systems. Comprised of seven chapters, this book discusses several systems that involve the use of millimeter waves, such as radars and missile guidance systems. The first chapter provides a comprehensive overview of millimeter waves, while the succeeding chapter discusses several technologies that involve millimeter systems, such as radar, missile guidance, and imaging systems.

This book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.