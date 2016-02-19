Infrared and Millimeter Waves V3
1st Edition
Submillimeter Techniques
Description
Infrared and Millimeter Waves is a series of books that compiles the work of several authors, with each volume focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems.
Organized into seven chapters, the book discusses topics that are relevant to submillimeter techniques. The first chapter is a review of submillimeter and short millimeter wave-detection techniques. The next chapter covers the optimization of Schottky-barrier diodes, and the following chapter covers pyroelectricity. The fourth chapter covers photon drag, while the fifth chapter covers electrically excited submillimeter-wave lasers. The sixth and seventh chapters discuss submillimeter magneto spectroscopy and cyclotron resonance, respectively. This book will be of great use to researchers and professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Detection Techniques at Short Millimeter and Submillimeter Wavelengths: An Overview
I. Introduction
II. The Nature of SMSMR Techniques and the Demands Made on Detectors and Receivers
III. Radiation Detection Devices: General Properties
IV. Receiver Systems: General Properties
V. Properties of Practical Detectors in Video Systems
VI. Heterodyne Receivers
VII. Imaging Receivers
VIII. Calibration and Characterization of Receiver Performance
IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 Optimization of Schottky-Barrier Diodes for Low-Noise, Low-Conversion Loss Operation at Near-Millimeter Wavelengths
I. Summary
II. Introduction
III. Diode Noise
IV. Diode Conversion Loss
V. High-Frequency Optimization
References
Chapter 3 Pyroelectricity and Pyroelectric Detectors
I. Introduction
II. Detectivity
III. The Choice of Pyroelectric Materials
IV. Ferroelectric Domains
V. Thin, Oriented Pyroelectric Films
VI. Miscellaneous Problems
VII. Infrared Imaging with Pyroelectrics
VIII. Low-Temperature Pyroelectricity
IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter 4 Photon Drag Detection
I. Introduction
II. Tensor Properties
III. Photon Drag in Germanium and Silicon
IV. Photon Drag and Optical Rectification in Gallium Phosphide
V. Photon Drag and Optical Rectification in Tellurium
VI. Photon Drag and Optical Rectification Devices
References
Chapter 5 Electrically Excited Submillimeter-Wave Lasers
I. History
II. Design
III. Plasmas
IV. Transitions and Mechanisms
V. Wall Processes
VI. Pulses
VII. Energy and Power
VIII. Applications
IX. Conclusions
References
Chapter 6 Submillimeter Magnetospectroscopy of Charge Carriers in Semiconductors by Use of the Strip-Line Technique
I. Introduction
II. Submillimeter Magnetospectroscopy in Semiconductor Physics
III. The Application of the "Strip-Line" Technique in Submillimeter Magnetospectroscopy
IV. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Cyclotron Resonance and Related Studies of Semiconductors in Off-Thermal Equilibrium
I. Introduction
II. Far-Infrared Cyclotron Resonance of the Hot-Electron System in InSb
III. Far-Infrared Study of the Exciton System
IV. Related Studies
Appendix: The Functional Forms in the Variational Calculation
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th December 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323150002