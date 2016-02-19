Infrared and Millimeter Waves V13
1st Edition
Millimeter Components and Techniques, Part IV
Description
Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 13: Millimeter Components and Techniques, Part IV compiles the work of several authors while focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This volume covers millimeter components and techniques. This text first covers the use of powerful gyrotrons for thermonuclear research, and then discusses high-power coherent radiation sources. Kinetic theory of harmonic gyrotron oscillator with slotted resonant structure is the focus of Chapter 3, while integrated fin-line components for communication, radar, and radiometer applications is the subject of Chapter 4. The fifth chapter discusses propagation and mode coupling in corrugated and smooth-wall circular waveguides. Chapter 6 discusses far-infrared properties of inhomogeneous materials, and the last chapter covers solid-state spectroscopy with far-infrared continuous-wave lasers. This book will be of great use to researchers or professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Powerful Gyrotrons for Thermonuclear Research
I. Introduction
II. Stability of Single-Mode Oscillations in Gyrotrons
III. Experimental Results
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 2 New High-Power Coherent Radiation Sources
I. General Introduction
II. Free-Electron Lasers
III. Cyclotron-Resonance Maser
IV. Other Novel Sources
V. Potential Applications
References
Chapter 3 Kinetic Theory of Harmonic Gyrotron Oscillator with Slotted Resonant Structure
I. Introduction
II. Small-Signal Kinetic Theory
III. Characteristics of Operation
IV. Summary and Discussion
Appendix: TE Mode of the Slotted Waveguide and Cavity
References
Chapter 4 Integrated Fin-Line Components for Communication, Radar, and Radiometer Applications
I. Introduction
II. Determination of Fin-Line Parameters
III. Fin-Line Components
IV. Fin-Line Integrated Circuits
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 Propagation and Mode Coupling in Corrugated and Smooth-Wall Circular Waveguides
List of Principal Symbols
I. Introduction
II. Basic Propagation Formulas
III. Coupling Coefficients for Wall Distortions
IV. Polarization Rotation Due to Helically Formed Corrugations
Appendix A: Integral Forms for the Coupling Coefficients
Appendix B: TE01-TM11 Curvature Coupling
Appendix C: Some Solutions of the Coupled Mode Equations
References
Chapter 6 Far-Infrared Properties of Inhomogeneous Materials
I. Introduction
II. Example: Gold Black
III. The Basic Theory
IV. Discussion of the Theory
V. Experiments on Normal-Metal and Insulator Composites
VI. Superconductivity
VII. Discussion of the Anomalies
VIII. Another Inhomogeneous Material: Layered Semiconductor Systems
IX. Summary
References
Chapter 7 Solid-State Spectroscopy with Far-Infrared Continuous-Wave Lasers
List of Frequently Used Symbols
I. Introduction
II. A Review on Solid-State Spectroscopy with cw Far-Infrared Lasers
III. Theoretical Aspects of Experiments of Far-Infrared Laser Spectroscopy
IV. Optical Data of a Far-Infrared Laser System
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 386
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1985
- Published:
- 20th November 1985
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323152778