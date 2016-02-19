Infrared and Millimeter Waves V13

Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 13: Millimeter Components and Techniques, Part IV compiles the work of several authors while focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This volume covers millimeter components and techniques. This text first covers the use of powerful gyrotrons for thermonuclear research, and then discusses high-power coherent radiation sources. Kinetic theory of harmonic gyrotron oscillator with slotted resonant structure is the focus of Chapter 3, while integrated fin-line components for communication, radar, and radiometer applications is the subject of Chapter 4. The fifth chapter discusses propagation and mode coupling in corrugated and smooth-wall circular waveguides. Chapter 6 discusses far-infrared properties of inhomogeneous materials, and the last chapter covers solid-state spectroscopy with far-infrared continuous-wave lasers. This book will be of great use to researchers or professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.