Infrared and Millimeter Waves V13

1st Edition

Millimeter Components and Techniques, Part IV

Editors: Kenneth J. Button
eBook ISBN: 9780323152778
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 20th November 1985
Page Count: 386
Description

Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 13: Millimeter Components and Techniques, Part IV compiles the work of several authors while focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This volume covers millimeter components and techniques. This text first covers the use of powerful gyrotrons for thermonuclear research, and then discusses high-power coherent radiation sources. Kinetic theory of harmonic gyrotron oscillator with slotted resonant structure is the focus of Chapter 3, while integrated fin-line components for communication, radar, and radiometer applications is the subject of Chapter 4. The fifth chapter discusses propagation and mode coupling in corrugated and smooth-wall circular waveguides. Chapter 6 discusses far-infrared properties of inhomogeneous materials, and the last chapter covers solid-state spectroscopy with far-infrared continuous-wave lasers. This book will be of great use to researchers or professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Powerful Gyrotrons for Thermonuclear Research

I. Introduction

II. Stability of Single-Mode Oscillations in Gyrotrons

III. Experimental Results

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 2 New High-Power Coherent Radiation Sources

I. General Introduction

II. Free-Electron Lasers

III. Cyclotron-Resonance Maser

IV. Other Novel Sources

V. Potential Applications

References

Chapter 3 Kinetic Theory of Harmonic Gyrotron Oscillator with Slotted Resonant Structure

I. Introduction

II. Small-Signal Kinetic Theory

III. Characteristics of Operation

IV. Summary and Discussion

Appendix: TE Mode of the Slotted Waveguide and Cavity

References

Chapter 4 Integrated Fin-Line Components for Communication, Radar, and Radiometer Applications

I. Introduction

II. Determination of Fin-Line Parameters

III. Fin-Line Components

IV. Fin-Line Integrated Circuits

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 Propagation and Mode Coupling in Corrugated and Smooth-Wall Circular Waveguides

List of Principal Symbols

I. Introduction

II. Basic Propagation Formulas

III. Coupling Coefficients for Wall Distortions

IV. Polarization Rotation Due to Helically Formed Corrugations

Appendix A: Integral Forms for the Coupling Coefficients

Appendix B: TE01-TM11 Curvature Coupling

Appendix C: Some Solutions of the Coupled Mode Equations

References

Chapter 6 Far-Infrared Properties of Inhomogeneous Materials

I. Introduction

II. Example: Gold Black

III. The Basic Theory

IV. Discussion of the Theory

V. Experiments on Normal-Metal and Insulator Composites

VI. Superconductivity

VII. Discussion of the Anomalies

VIII. Another Inhomogeneous Material: Layered Semiconductor Systems

IX. Summary

References

Chapter 7 Solid-State Spectroscopy with Far-Infrared Continuous-Wave Lasers

List of Frequently Used Symbols

I. Introduction

II. A Review on Solid-State Spectroscopy with cw Far-Infrared Lasers

III. Theoretical Aspects of Experiments of Far-Infrared Laser Spectroscopy

IV. Optical Data of a Far-Infrared Laser System

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Index


About the Editor

Kenneth J. Button

