Infrared and Millimeter Waves V12 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121477127, 9780323154949

Infrared and Millimeter Waves V12

1st Edition

Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part II

Editors: Kenneth J. Button
eBook ISBN: 9780323154949
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 4th December 1984
Page Count: 346
Description

Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 12: Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part II compiles the work of several authors while focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This volume covers electromagnetic waves in matter. Consist of six chapters, this book deals first with the millimeter-wave dielectric properties of materials, and then discusses low-frequency vibrations in long-chain molecules and polymers by far-infrared spectroscopy. The third chapter covers infrared magnetooptical spectroscopy in semiconductors and magnetic materials in high pulsed magnetic fields. Chapter 4 discusses spectral thermal infrared emission of the terrestrial atmosphere. Chapter 5 investigates frequency tuning and efficiency enhancement of high-power far-infrared lasers, while the last chapter discusses far-infrared laser scanner for high-voltage cable inspection. This book will be of great use to researchers or professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Millimeter-Wave Dielectric Properties of Materials

I. Introduction

II. Electromagnetic Quantities

III. Definition of a Low-Loss Material

IV. Measurement Methods

V. Discussion

Appendix: Compendium of Data

References

Chapter 2 Low-Frequency Vibrations in Long-Chain Molecules and Polymers by Far-Infrared Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Homopolymers

III. Polypeptides

IV. Copolypeptides

V. Proteins

VI. Polynucleotides

VII. Conducting Polymers

VIII. Other Polymers of Interest

IX. Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 Infrared Magnetooptical Spectroscopy in Semiconductors and Magnetic Materials in High Pulsed Magnetic Fields

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Cyclotron Resonance and Electron Spin Resonance in Ultrahigh Magnetic Fields

IV. Far-Infrared Magnetooptical Spectroscopy in Semimetals

V. Faraday Rotation and Spin-Flip Transition in Magnetic Substances

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Spectral Thermal Infrared Emission of the Terrestrial Atmosphere

I. Introduction

II. The LOWTRAN Model

III. Water-Vapor Continuum Absorption

IV. Experimental Setup

V. Experimental Results

VI. Interpretation of the Water-Vapor Continuum

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 Frequency Tuning and Efficiency Enhancement of High-Power Far-Infrared Lasers

I. Introduction

II. Tunable Raman Laser Theory

III. Tunable Raman Laser Experiment

IV. Efficiency Enhancement of Far-Infrared Lasers

V. Summary

References

Chapter 6 Far-Infrared Laser Scanner for High-Voltage Cable Inspection

I. Introduction

II. System Requirements and Performance Estimates

III. Component Development

IV. Conclusion

Appendix: Mie Scattering from Voids

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
346
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323154949

About the Editor

Kenneth J. Button

