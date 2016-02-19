Infrared and Millimeter Waves V12

Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 12: Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part II compiles the work of several authors while focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This volume covers electromagnetic waves in matter. Consist of six chapters, this book deals first with the millimeter-wave dielectric properties of materials, and then discusses low-frequency vibrations in long-chain molecules and polymers by far-infrared spectroscopy. The third chapter covers infrared magnetooptical spectroscopy in semiconductors and magnetic materials in high pulsed magnetic fields. Chapter 4 discusses spectral thermal infrared emission of the terrestrial atmosphere. Chapter 5 investigates frequency tuning and efficiency enhancement of high-power far-infrared lasers, while the last chapter discusses far-infrared laser scanner for high-voltage cable inspection. This book will be of great use to researchers or professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.