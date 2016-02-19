Infrared and Millimeter Waves V12
1st Edition
Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part II
Description
Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 12: Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part II compiles the work of several authors while focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This volume covers electromagnetic waves in matter. Consist of six chapters, this book deals first with the millimeter-wave dielectric properties of materials, and then discusses low-frequency vibrations in long-chain molecules and polymers by far-infrared spectroscopy. The third chapter covers infrared magnetooptical spectroscopy in semiconductors and magnetic materials in high pulsed magnetic fields. Chapter 4 discusses spectral thermal infrared emission of the terrestrial atmosphere. Chapter 5 investigates frequency tuning and efficiency enhancement of high-power far-infrared lasers, while the last chapter discusses far-infrared laser scanner for high-voltage cable inspection. This book will be of great use to researchers or professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Millimeter-Wave Dielectric Properties of Materials
I. Introduction
II. Electromagnetic Quantities
III. Definition of a Low-Loss Material
IV. Measurement Methods
V. Discussion
Appendix: Compendium of Data
Chapter 2 Low-Frequency Vibrations in Long-Chain Molecules and Polymers by Far-Infrared Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Homopolymers
III. Polypeptides
IV. Copolypeptides
V. Proteins
VI. Polynucleotides
VII. Conducting Polymers
VIII. Other Polymers of Interest
IX. Conclusion
Chapter 3 Infrared Magnetooptical Spectroscopy in Semiconductors and Magnetic Materials in High Pulsed Magnetic Fields
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Cyclotron Resonance and Electron Spin Resonance in Ultrahigh Magnetic Fields
IV. Far-Infrared Magnetooptical Spectroscopy in Semimetals
V. Faraday Rotation and Spin-Flip Transition in Magnetic Substances
VI. Summary
Chapter 4 Spectral Thermal Infrared Emission of the Terrestrial Atmosphere
I. Introduction
II. The LOWTRAN Model
III. Water-Vapor Continuum Absorption
IV. Experimental Setup
V. Experimental Results
VI. Interpretation of the Water-Vapor Continuum
VII. Conclusion
Chapter 5 Frequency Tuning and Efficiency Enhancement of High-Power Far-Infrared Lasers
I. Introduction
II. Tunable Raman Laser Theory
III. Tunable Raman Laser Experiment
IV. Efficiency Enhancement of Far-Infrared Lasers
V. Summary
Chapter 6 Far-Infrared Laser Scanner for High-Voltage Cable Inspection
I. Introduction
II. System Requirements and Performance Estimates
III. Component Development
IV. Conclusion
Appendix: Mie Scattering from Voids
