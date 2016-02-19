Infrared and Millimeter Waves V10 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121477103, 9780323150989

Infrared and Millimeter Waves V10

1st Edition

Millimeter Components and Techniques, Part II

Editors: Kenneth J. Button
eBook ISBN: 9780323150989
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 424
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
51.95
44.16
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150989

About the Editor

Kenneth J. Button

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.